Clear

None of the states starting to reopen have met White House guidelines, researcher says

Article Image

The US Food and Drug Administration will now require antibody test makers to seek FDA authorization, as the agency aims to rein in unproven and fraudulent tests that have flooded the market.

Posted: May 6, 2020 12:51 PM
Updated: May 6, 2020 12:51 PM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris and Holly Yan, CNN

While more states lift stay-at-home restrictions, none have met all of the White House's guidelines on when they can safely start to reopen, a researcher from the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security said.

"To my knowledge, there are no states that meet all four of those criteria," said Caitlin Rivers, a senior scholar at Johns Hopkins.

She described the four criteria at a House Appropriations Subcommittee on Wednesday:

"The first is to see the number of new cases decline for at least two weeks, and some states have met that criteria. But there are three other criteria and we suggest they should all be met," Rivers said.

Those include having "enough public health capacity to conduct contact tracing on all new cases, enough diagnostic testing to test everybody with Covid-like symptoms" and "enough health care system capacity to treat everyone safely."

It will take weeks to learn how many new cases and deaths emerge after states start easing restrictions.

But the US still hasn't done enough to protect residents from the coronavirus pandemic, said Dr. Richard Besser, former acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The US must overcome major obstacles to help prevent a resurgence of coronavirus, he said. As of Wednesday, more than 1.2 million people in the US have been infected, and more than 71,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

"We don't have the testing capacity now to know where this disease is," Besser said.

"We have not scaled up the thousands and thousands of contact tracers that we need, we don't provide safe places for people to isolate or quarantine if they are identified as either having an infection or being in contact."

A coronavirus task force will continue after all

President Donald Trump said Wednesday the White House coronavirus task force will continue, despite a senior White House official saying Tuesday that the task force will start winding down later this month.

Vice President Mike Pence had confirmed the White House is considering disbanding the task force as early as Memorial Day.

But Trump tweeted Wednesday that the task force will "continue on indefinitely" and shift its focus to "SAFETY & OPENING UP OUR COUNTRY AGAIN." Task force members may be added or subtracted "as appropriate," he said.

"We're now looking at a little bit of a different form, and that form is safety and opening," Trump told CNN's Jim Acosta on Tuesday. "And we'll have a different group probably set up for that."

Your top coronavirus questions, answered

States with decreasing and increasing cases start reopening

By this Sunday, at least 43 states will have eased restrictions -- ranging from simply reopening parks to allowing more businesses to reopen.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who issued the first statewide stay-at-home order, announced some retailers such as florists and book shops will be allowed to reopen Friday.

"We're not going back to normal. We're going back to a new normal, with adaptations and modifications until we get to immunity until we get to a vaccine," Newsom said.

For the first time since the outbreak began, the weekly count of coronavirus deaths in California has declined, according to data from the state's health department. The week ending May 3 saw 505 deaths, a slight drop from the prior week's report of 527 victims.

But the story is very different in Mississippi, where the state had its largest number of reported deaths in a single day, the governor said Tuesday.

Gov. Tate Reeves also said Mississippi has seen its largest numbers of cases reported in a single day twice in the past week.

On Monday, Reeves announced outdoor gatherings of up to 20 people are allowed starting this week, and dine-in services at restaurants can also resume.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced wedding venues can reopen, though ceremonies and receptions held indoors must limit occupancy to 25%. The limits don't apply to outdoor wedding receptions, the governor's office said.

And starting Friday, Texas hair salons, nail salons, tanning salons and pools will also be allowed to reopen as long as long as they maintain certain guidelines.

Here's where all 50 states stand on reopening

'Wake up, world. Do not believe the rhetoric'

Researchers are discovering new information about how early and how rampantly this coronavirus has been spreading.

A new genetic analysis of the virus taken from more than 7,600 patients around the world shows it has been circulating in people since late last year, and must have spread extremely quickly after the first infection.

"The virus is changing, but this in itself does not mean it's getting worse," genetics researcher Francois Balloux of the University College London Genetics Institute told CNN.

At most, 10% of the global population has been exposed to the virus, Balloux estimated.

Such a low percentage means the fight against coronavirus is far from over, said Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

He estimates the novel coronavirus has infected between 5% to 15% of the population and will continue to spread until about 60% to 70% are infected.

"Think how much pain, suffering, death and economic disruption we've had in getting from 5% to 15% of the population infected and hopefully protected," Osterholm said.

"Wake up, world. Do not believe the rhetoric that says this is going to go away."

African Americans are hit especially hard

While many demographics have been impacted, a new study suggests more African Americans are dying from the virus in the US than whites or other ethnic groups.

Black Americans represent 13.4% of the US population, according to the US Census Bureau. But counties with higher black populations account for more than half of all coronavirus cases and almost 60% of deaths, the study found.

Epidemiologists and clinicians from four universities worked with amfAR, the AIDS research non-profit, and Seattle's Center for Vaccine Innovation and Access, PATH, and analyzed cases and deaths using county-level comparisons.

They compared counties with a disproportionate number of black residents -- those with a population of 13% or more -- with those with lower numbers of African American residents.

Counties with higher populations of black residents accounted for 52% of coronavirus diagnoses and 58% of Covid-19 deaths nationally, they said.

Besser, the former acting director of the CDC, said such disparities are troubling.

"We are saying, if you have money and you are white, you can do well here," he said. "If you are not, good luck to you."

Track the virus in each state and across the US

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 7851

Reported Deaths: 455
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin2519303
Nobles10691
Stearns8152
Ramsey58337
Anoka34420
Olmsted3138
Dakota24111
Clay20114
Kandiyohi2001
Washington16212
Martin1104
St. Louis8111
Scott741
Sherburne711
Winona6815
Pine600
Carlton600
Wright601
Blue Earth510
Benton481
Polk420
Cottonwood410
Carver390
Freeborn370
Mower330
Rice301
Le Sueur260
Steele250
Jackson250
Goodhue230
Unassigned221
Crow Wing211
Dodge210
Murray200
Otter Tail190
Rock180
Meeker170
Nicollet162
Becker150
Todd150
Watonwan150
Itasca130
Chisago131
Fillmore121
Wilkin113
Lyon100
Wabasha100
Douglas100
Brown91
Norman90
Morrison70
Faribault70
Marshall70
Cass70
Waseca60
Isanti60
Beltrami60
Renville50
McLeod50
Pipestone40
Mille Lacs41
Yellow Medicine30
Wadena30
Redwood30
Lincoln30
Chippewa30
Big Stone20
Swift20
Clearwater20
Kanabec20
Mahnomen20
Lac qui Parle20
Sibley20
Traverse20
Pennington10
Pope10
Red Lake10
Kittson10
Roseau10
Houston10
Koochiching10
Aitkin10
Grant10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 10100

Reported Deaths: 207
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk177842
Black Hawk137818
Woodbury12963
Linn76753
Marshall6472
Dallas6133
Johnson5186
Muscatine41516
Tama29711
Louisa2792
Scott2557
Jasper2193
Dubuque1565
Washington1497
Wapello1080
Allamakee984
Crawford961
Poweshiek735
Pottawattamie612
Bremer555
Clinton511
Story391
Henry371
Cedar350
Benton341
Plymouth330
Guthrie310
Boone280
Warren280
Jones250
Sioux240
Fayette230
Iowa220
Buchanan220
Des Moines211
Clayton181
Winneshiek180
Mahaska181
Harrison170
Grundy170
Lee160
Lyon150
Buena Vista150
Cerro Gordo140
Shelby140
Osceola130
Marion120
Howard120
Greene110
Monona100
Butler100
Page90
Hardin90
Madison91
Van Buren80
Audubon80
Delaware81
Clay70
Hamilton70
Jefferson60
Dickinson60
Chickasaw60
Webster60
Carroll50
Franklin50
Jackson50
Davis40
Cherokee40
Humboldt40
Wright40
Appanoose43
Keokuk30
Mills30
Pocahontas30
Mitchell30
Hancock30
Clarke30
Winnebago30
Kossuth20
Adair20
Wayne10
Worth10
Cass10
Montgomery10
Calhoun10
Taylor10
Floyd10
Sac10
Monroe10
Union10
Decatur00
Unassigned00
Emmet00
Rochester
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 61°
Mason City
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 59°
Cooler temperatures coming
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Mayo Clinic nurse reflects on National Nurse Day

Image

Gov. Tim Walz discusses Minnesota state budget

Image

Olmsted County Juvenile Detention Center closing

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking our late-week cool down

Image

Fishing licenses selling fast as walleye season nears

Image

Staff Member Infected with COVID-19 at RMC

Image

Minnesota Budget & Economy Impacted by Pandemic

Image

Walleye season undaunted by Coronavirus

Community Events