Clear

A security guard was shot after telling a customer to wear a face mask, officials say. His widow calls the killing 'senseless and stupid'

Article Image

Security guard Calvin Munerlyn was fatally shot after enforcing the Michigan state policy of wearing face masks while he was working at a Family Dollar. His wife, Latryna, says he was a "devoted, kind-hearted" father of eight.

Posted: May 6, 2020 10:30 AM
Updated: May 6, 2020 10:30 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Calvin Munerlyn, the security guard who was shot and killed in Michigan last week, was "loved everywhere," his widow told CNN.

"He was devoted, loving, kind-hearted, courageous, brave, just committed," she said. "He was just loved everywhere," Munerlyn's widow, Latryna Munerlyn, told CNN's Don Lemon Tuesday night.

The 43-year-old guard was shot in the head after telling a customer at a Family Dollar store to wear a face mask -- which the state has mandated for all retail employees and customers, police say. He died at a Flint hospital.

Ramonyea Travon Bishop, 23, Larry Edward Teague, 44, and Sharmel Lashe Teague, 45, have been charged with first-degree premeditated murder, along with other charges, the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement on Monday.

"That was senseless and stupid. And now my babies (are) without a father for the rest of their life," Latryna Munerlyn said.

The family had eight children, she said.

"My children are very, very strong," she said. "They are strong, and I say that man instilled something in them that can't nobody take away. My babies are super strong. They have been trying to cope with this and my baby boy said, 'As long as he's with God he's OK.'"

In a statement, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said Munerlyn was "simply doing his job" to uphold the governor's orders.

"My king always acted honorably," Munerlyn's widow said, "whether he was at that job, a club job, restaurant job, he was an honorable man. Period. They can't take that from him."

"He was always an honorable guy."

She says even though her husband is now gone, his legacy will "live on and they can't that away."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 7851

Reported Deaths: 455
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin2519303
Nobles10691
Stearns8152
Ramsey58337
Anoka34420
Olmsted3138
Dakota24111
Clay20114
Kandiyohi2001
Washington16212
Martin1104
St. Louis8111
Scott741
Sherburne711
Winona6815
Pine600
Carlton600
Wright601
Blue Earth510
Benton481
Polk420
Cottonwood410
Carver390
Freeborn370
Mower330
Rice301
Le Sueur260
Steele250
Jackson250
Goodhue230
Unassigned221
Crow Wing211
Dodge210
Murray200
Otter Tail190
Rock180
Meeker170
Nicollet162
Becker150
Todd150
Watonwan150
Itasca130
Chisago131
Fillmore121
Wilkin113
Lyon100
Wabasha100
Douglas100
Brown91
Norman90
Morrison70
Faribault70
Marshall70
Cass70
Waseca60
Isanti60
Beltrami60
Renville50
McLeod50
Pipestone40
Mille Lacs41
Yellow Medicine30
Wadena30
Redwood30
Lincoln30
Chippewa30
Big Stone20
Swift20
Clearwater20
Kanabec20
Mahnomen20
Lac qui Parle20
Sibley20
Traverse20
Pennington10
Pope10
Red Lake10
Kittson10
Roseau10
Houston10
Koochiching10
Aitkin10
Grant10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 10100

Reported Deaths: 207
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk177842
Black Hawk137818
Woodbury12963
Linn76753
Marshall6472
Dallas6133
Johnson5186
Muscatine41516
Tama29711
Louisa2792
Scott2557
Jasper2193
Dubuque1565
Washington1497
Wapello1080
Allamakee984
Crawford961
Poweshiek735
Pottawattamie612
Bremer555
Clinton511
Story391
Henry371
Cedar350
Benton341
Plymouth330
Guthrie310
Boone280
Warren280
Jones250
Sioux240
Fayette230
Iowa220
Buchanan220
Des Moines211
Clayton181
Winneshiek180
Mahaska181
Harrison170
Grundy170
Lee160
Lyon150
Buena Vista150
Cerro Gordo140
Shelby140
Osceola130
Marion120
Howard120
Greene110
Monona100
Butler100
Page90
Hardin90
Madison91
Van Buren80
Audubon80
Delaware81
Clay70
Hamilton70
Jefferson60
Dickinson60
Chickasaw60
Webster60
Carroll50
Franklin50
Jackson50
Davis40
Cherokee40
Humboldt40
Wright40
Appanoose43
Keokuk30
Mills30
Pocahontas30
Mitchell30
Hancock30
Clarke30
Winnebago30
Kossuth20
Adair20
Wayne10
Worth10
Cass10
Montgomery10
Calhoun10
Taylor10
Floyd10
Sac10
Monroe10
Union10
Decatur00
Unassigned00
Emmet00
Rochester
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 53°
Mason City
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
Cooler temperatures coming
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo Clinic nurse reflects on National Nurse Day

Image

Gov. Tim Walz discusses Minnesota state budget

Image

Olmsted County Juvenile Detention Center closing

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking our late-week cool down

Image

Fishing licenses selling fast as walleye season nears

Image

Staff Member Infected with COVID-19 at RMC

Image

Minnesota Budget & Economy Impacted by Pandemic

Image

Walleye season undaunted by Coronavirus

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/5

Community Events