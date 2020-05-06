5 things to know for May 6: US task force, UK, whistleblower, election, 1918 flu

The Blue Angels are taking to the sky over Texas and New Orleans today to salute frontline workers. Check the flight path to see if you can catch a good look.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus task force

The White House's coronavirus task force will start winding down its operations by the end of the month. Officials say doctors and experts from the task force will still advise the administration as well as businesses and state leaders who may want insight on how to reopen local economies. But the group as a whole is expected to scale back meetings and other activities. Some see the move as another sign the Trump administration is ready to pivot away from the coronavirus crisis as much as possible and focus instead on reelection efforts and messages of economic revival. Meanwhile, the US Covid-19 death toll has topped 70,000 and an influential model has adjusted its prediction of total US deaths to 134,000 by the beginning of August.

2. World updates

The UK now has more coronavirus deaths than any other country in Europe. Nearly 30,000 people have died of Covid-19 in the country, putting the roll ahead of other hard-hit nations like Italy and Spain. The grim development comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to address the country on Sunday. He is expected to announce the next steps in the nation's coronavirus response, possibly including how it will ease lockdown measures. Meanwhile, the Trump administration is monitoring the spread of Covid-19 in Latin America amid fears the pandemic could drive more migration north. The Department of Homeland Security has focused on hospital capacity in the region and whether the health infrastructure is equipped to adequately test and treat patients. US Customs and Border Protection is also sending daily reports on the Covid-19 situation in Mexico.

3. Whistleblower complaint

Dr. Rick Bright, the ousted director of the federal office involved in developing a coronavirus vaccine, has filed an extensive whistleblower complaint saying his early warnings about the coronavirus were ignored. He also says his hesitance at promoting a treatment touted by President Trump led to his removal. Bright led the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority before he was reassigned last month to a narrower position at the National Institutes of Health. He says he raised concerns about US preparedness for coronavirus starting in January and pushed back on efforts to make hydroxychloroquine available for Covid-19 treatment. But his warnings, he said, were met with indifference and even hostility.

4. Election 2020

The New York state Democratic presidential primary will go on as planned despite efforts to nix it altogether. A federal judge granted an injunction related to a lawsuit brought by ex-Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang against the state board of elections. Last week, Democrats on the board voted to cancel the state's primary due to coronavirus fears. They also decided to remove from the ballot all candidates who had suspended their campaigns. Since that left only presumptive nominee Joe Biden, the board claimed the election would be moot anyway. But the judge's ruling means the election will happen on June 23. States, including New York, have postponed presidential voting to stem the spread of Covid-19, and some have pushed to expand voting by mail.

5. 1918 flu study

A new study has linked the effects of the 1918 flu pandemic to the rising strength of Nazism in 1930s Germany. The study found that influenza deaths in various regions were correlated to the share of votes received by extremist parties in 1932 and 1933. To be sure, the study does not suggest that the flu led to Nazism -- other countries suffered the flu and escaped the impact of such sentiments -- but rather that there was a link between the relative impact of the flu and the strength of Nazi support in a given area. The study's authors say that's important now because the current pandemic has renewed questions about how a global crisis affects social responses and preferences.

TODAY'S NUMBER

91%

That's how much Disney's profits plunged during the first three months of 2020. The company had to close its 12 theme parks, plus weather the massive cost of getting its streaming service, Disney+, off the ground.

TODAY'S QUOTES

"I acted in the belief that I was immune, having tested positive for coronavirus and completely isolated myself for almost two weeks after developing symptoms. I deeply regret any undermining of the clear messages around the continued need for social distancing to control this devastating epidemic."

Neil Ferguson, a leading epidemiologist who advised the UK government on its coronavirus response. He recently resigned from his government post after a newspaper reported he broke the lockdown rules he helped shape.

Huidhonger

Dutch for 'skin hunger'

This describes the longing for human contact people are feeling while in isolation. Dutch people are creating a whole new set of words to describe life during the pandemic, and they're fascinating. Another interesting one? Coronahufter, or "coronajerk": someone who violates social distancing or safety rules while in public.

