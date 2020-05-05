Clear

This could be Trump's worst mistake ever

Article Image

President Donald Trump explains why he is winding down the coronavirus task force near the end of May.

Posted: May 5, 2020 11:10 PM
Updated: May 5, 2020 11:10 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Peter Bergen

The Trump administration has made any number of mistakes as it has grappled with the worst crisis since World War II; if it goes through with its plans to wind down its coronavirus task force around Memorial Day that decision will surely rank among the worst.

It's as if in 1942, three years before Germany was defeated, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt had said, "Gee, it's well past time to wrap up this tiresome war against the Nazis."

The coronavirus task force has provided much-needed scientific and public health expertise to President Donald Trump, who generally places great store on the findings of his own gut rather than on the findings of experts. Trump, understandably, wants to change the narrative from fighting the virus to opening up the economy, but biology won't be so easily corralled.

Consider first the carnage yet to come caused by the virus. An internal Trump administration model suggests that there could be 3,000 deaths a day by June. Put another way, in a couple of months from now we may see the equivalent toll of a 9/11 attack every day in the United States. Michael Osterholm, a leading American infectious disease expert, estimates there could be 800,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States over the next 18 months. That is Osterholm's low-end estimate.

Consider also that there are swarms of unanswered questions about how to deal with the coronavirus, which won't be wished away by wrapping up the task force.

As has been widely observed, there is a dearth of testing for the virus, despite President Trump's incessant claims to the contrary. According to the COVID Tracking Project there have been more than 7 million tests performed, which is only around 2% of the American population.

For normal life to return, a Harvard study recommends 5 million tests per day in the United States by early June and 20 million tests per day by mid-summer. The US isn't anywhere remotely close to that goal.

There is also a great deal of uncertainty about the efficacy of available antibody tests, which if they were reliable, could at least theoretically allow those who are shown to have antibodies to the coronavirus to return to workplaces and to socialize normally.

Meanwhile, it's not at all clear what "immunity" to the coronavirus actually confers. Last month the World Health Organization warned that antibody tests showing that you have been exposed to the virus don't necessarily mean you can't be re-infected.

And there is widespread agreement among scientists that there will be a "second wave" of infections in the fall.

Trump's own Centers for Disease Control Director Robert Redfield angered the President when he told the Washington Post last month that this second wave could possibly "be even more difficult than the one we just went through." In Washington DC, a gaffe is sometimes defined as telling the truth in public. When Redfield was summoned to the White House to clear up his "misquote" in front of President Trump, Redfield instead doubled down and said that the second wave "was going to be more difficult and potentially complicated."

Then, what to make of supposed success stories such as the efficient authoritarian city state of Singapore? Singapore was held up as a model of how to deal with the coronavirus in March, but last month clusters of cases appeared in dormitories for migrant workers and Singapore now has the most cases in Southeast Asia.

Finally, while it's "on paper" possible that there will be a vaccine available by January -- as Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, told Fox News on Sunday -- it's also "on paper" possible that Trump will finally get his fervent wish and be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his gone-nowhere diplomacy with North Korea.

Don't bet the farm on either eventuality. England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said publicly last month there is an "incredibly small" chance of having an effective vaccine for coronavirus by early 2021.

It's these kinds of numerous unsettled issues about how to deal with the coronavirus that the Trump administration needs continuous expert scientific advice about. Trump has said Birx and others will continue to provide scientific guidance to him. But formally dissolving the coronavirus task force signals a lack of seriousness about the threat posed by Covid-19. Don't do it.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 7851

Reported Deaths: 455
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin2519303
Nobles10691
Stearns8152
Ramsey58337
Anoka34420
Olmsted3138
Dakota24111
Clay20114
Kandiyohi2001
Washington16212
Martin1104
St. Louis8111
Scott741
Sherburne711
Winona6815
Pine600
Carlton600
Wright601
Blue Earth510
Benton481
Polk420
Cottonwood410
Carver390
Freeborn370
Mower330
Rice301
Le Sueur260
Steele250
Jackson250
Goodhue230
Unassigned221
Crow Wing211
Dodge210
Murray200
Otter Tail190
Rock180
Meeker170
Nicollet162
Becker150
Todd150
Watonwan150
Itasca130
Chisago131
Fillmore121
Wilkin113
Lyon100
Wabasha100
Douglas100
Brown91
Norman90
Morrison70
Faribault70
Marshall70
Cass70
Waseca60
Isanti60
Beltrami60
Renville50
McLeod50
Pipestone40
Mille Lacs41
Yellow Medicine30
Wadena30
Redwood30
Lincoln30
Chippewa30
Big Stone20
Swift20
Clearwater20
Kanabec20
Mahnomen20
Lac qui Parle20
Sibley20
Traverse20
Pennington10
Pope10
Red Lake10
Kittson10
Roseau10
Houston10
Koochiching10
Aitkin10
Grant10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 10100

Reported Deaths: 207
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk177842
Black Hawk137818
Woodbury12963
Linn76753
Marshall6472
Dallas6133
Johnson5186
Muscatine41516
Tama29711
Louisa2792
Scott2557
Jasper2193
Dubuque1565
Washington1497
Wapello1080
Allamakee984
Crawford961
Poweshiek735
Pottawattamie612
Bremer555
Clinton511
Story391
Henry371
Cedar350
Benton341
Plymouth330
Guthrie310
Boone280
Warren280
Jones250
Sioux240
Fayette230
Iowa220
Buchanan220
Des Moines211
Clayton181
Winneshiek180
Mahaska181
Harrison170
Grundy170
Lee160
Lyon150
Buena Vista150
Cerro Gordo140
Shelby140
Osceola130
Marion120
Howard120
Greene110
Monona100
Butler100
Page90
Hardin90
Madison91
Van Buren80
Audubon80
Delaware81
Clay70
Hamilton70
Jefferson60
Dickinson60
Chickasaw60
Webster60
Carroll50
Franklin50
Jackson50
Davis40
Cherokee40
Humboldt40
Wright40
Appanoose43
Keokuk30
Mills30
Pocahontas30
Mitchell30
Hancock30
Clarke30
Winnebago30
Kossuth20
Adair20
Wayne10
Worth10
Cass10
Montgomery10
Calhoun10
Taylor10
Floyd10
Sac10
Monroe10
Union10
Decatur00
Unassigned00
Emmet00
