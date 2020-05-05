Clear

CNN sends Trump campaign cease-and-desist letter for misleading ad

Article Image

A lawyer for CNN's parent company, WarnerMedia, has written President Trump's re-election campaign a cease-and-desist letter because of the misleading contents of a new campaign ad.

Posted: May 5, 2020 3:30 PM
Updated: May 5, 2020 3:30 PM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

A lawyer for CNN's parent company WarnerMedia has written a cease-and-desist letter to President Trump's re-election campaign over the misleading contents of a new campaign ad.

WarnerMedia says the Trump ad is misusing CNN news coverage in a way that's "false, misleading and deceptive."

In response to a request for comment from CNN Business, the campaign claimed that the ad is accurate and attacked the network's editorial decisions.

The Trump ad, titled "American Comeback," was introduced on Sunday night. The campaign says it is spending "mid-seven figures," at least several million dollars, to run the ad on cable and broadcast channels.

The ad takes a segment from CNN's "The Situation Room" out of context. On March 30, anchor Wolf Blitzer asked Dr. Sanjay Gupta, "Well, is it accurate that if these steps had not been put in place, the stay at home orders, the social distancing orders, as the President said yesterday, it could have been 2 million people down here in the United States?"

Gupta responded, "I mean, you know, these are all models, Wolf. It's a little tough to say, but, you know, if you talk about something that is spreading, you know, very robustly throughout a community. You know, two to three times more contagious than flu, and up to 10 times, perhaps even more than that, more deadly than flu, then yes."

Blitzer's question was about "stay at home orders" and social distancing, but in the campaign ad, that portion of his question was omitted. After Blitzer and Gupta are shown on screen, the ad cuts to taped video that invokes Trump's restrictions on travel from China, like an airport screen showing cancelled flights.

Blitzer is heard asking, "Is it accurate that if these steps had not been put in place ... it could've been 2 million people dead here in the United States?" And Gupta is heard saying, "yes."

Rick D. McMurtry, associate general counsel for WarnerMedia, wrote in a letter to Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign's communications director, that "the advertisement purposely and deceptively edits the clip to imply that Mr. Blitzer and Dr. Gupta were crediting the President's travel ban policy issued in January for saving millions of American lives, when in fact Mr. Blitzer and Dr. Gupta were discussing recently implemented social distancing guidelines and stay-at-home orders issued by state and local governments."

"CNN hereby demands that you discontinue airing the advertisement with the CNN clip that has been distorted in such a way as to mislead the public," McMurtry wrote.

In a statement to CNN Business, Murtaugh responded: "No discussion of efforts to prevent American deaths from the coronavirus can be had without the understanding that President Trump restricted travel from China in January. Based on that alone, the ad is accurate."

CNN learned about the ad last Friday when it was submitted as part of a Trump campaign ad buy. Television networks routinely review ads ahead of time for objectionable content.

According to McMurtry's letter, CNN contacted the Trump campaign's ad agency, Harris Sikes Media, to demand the ad "be edited to remove or correct the misuse."

"CNN was willing to accept the advertisement if the misuse had been corrected. Despite this notice, you refused to correct the advertisement and knowingly proceeded with distributing the advertisement as is with the misleading claim," McMurtry wrote.

In Murtaugh's response on Monday evening, he said CNN is "once again the only outlet to reject a Trump campaign ad, and has now rejected multiple Trump ads that are demonstrably accurate." He called the network "effectively a Joe Biden Super PAC," yet another signal that anti-media rhetoric is a major part of Trump's re-election strategy.

Trump's ad makers have repeatedly used CNN footage, despite the President's frequent broadsides against the network.

Separately, the Trump campaign is suing a TV station in Wisconsin for airing a commercial from Democratic super PAC Priorities USA that, it says, uses clips of President Trump speaking in a way that is misleading. The station, WJFW, has not commented on the lawsuit, but the station's owner has retained a high-profile law firm as representation. Numerous other station owners and media advocacy groups have expressed support for the station.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 7234

Reported Deaths: 428
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin2298284
Nobles10111
Stearns7282
Ramsey53534
Olmsted3058
Anoka29917
Dakota21511
Clay19013
Kandiyohi1881
Washington15212
Martin1084
St. Louis7911
Winona6715
Scott631
Sherburne610
Carlton600
Pine600
Wright541
Blue Earth500
Polk420
Cottonwood370
Freeborn360
Benton351
Mower320
Carver270
Le Sueur260
Jackson240
Steele240
Rice241
Goodhue230
Dodge210
Unassigned210
Crow Wing211
Otter Tail180
Murray170
Meeker170
Nicollet162
Rock160
Todd150
Watonwan150
Becker130
Chisago131
Fillmore131
Itasca120
Wilkin113
Wabasha100
Brown91
Norman90
Lyon90
Douglas70
Faribault70
Cass70
Marshall70
Morrison60
Isanti60
Waseca60
Beltrami60
Renville50
Pipestone40
McLeod40
Mille Lacs31
Yellow Medicine30
Redwood30
Chippewa30
Lincoln30
Clearwater20
Wadena20
Big Stone20
Swift20
Traverse20
Mahnomen20
Sibley20
Lac qui Parle20
Pennington10
Red Lake10
Roseau10
Koochiching10
Kittson10
Aitkin10
Kanabec10
Grant10
Houston10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 9703

Reported Deaths: 188
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk166140
Black Hawk136115
Woodbury11522
Linn75747
Marshall6302
Dallas5781
Johnson5056
Muscatine38716
Tama2928
Louisa2772
Scott2457
Jasper2102
Dubuque1525
Washington1497
Allamakee993
Unassigned950
Wapello940
Crawford781
Poweshiek735
Bremer555
Clinton501
Pottawattamie492
Story381
Benton341
Henry341
Cedar330
Guthrie290
Boone280
Plymouth270
Warren270
Jones240
Fayette230
Sioux230
Iowa220
Buchanan200
Des Moines191
Winneshiek180
Clayton171
Mahaska171
Harrison160
Grundy160
Lyon150
Cerro Gordo140
Lee140
Osceola130
Marion120
Shelby120
Howard120
Buena Vista110
Greene110
Monona100
Hardin90
Butler90
Madison91
Page90
Van Buren80
Hamilton70
Webster60
Jefferson60
Dickinson60
Clay60
Audubon50
Delaware51
Carroll50
Jackson50
Chickasaw50
Humboldt40
Cherokee40
Appanoose43
Winnebago30
Pocahontas30
Franklin30
Hancock30
Wright30
Keokuk30
Mills30
Mitchell30
Clarke30
Kossuth20
Davis20
Adair10
Cass10
Worth10
Wayne10
Floyd10
Calhoun10
Taylor10
Sac10
Monroe10
Montgomery10
Union10
Emmet00
Decatur00
Rochester
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Mason City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Austin
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 48°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Scattered showers on Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Direct support professionals needed

Image

Pet Groomers reopen in Minnesota

Image

Governor Walz signs executive order

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Rochester Adopts Resolution for Safe Elections

Image

Rochester closing pools

Image

Some MercyOne North Iowa workers heading to hot spots

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/4

Image

Businesses reopen for curbside pickup

Community Events