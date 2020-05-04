Clear
5 things to know for May 4: Coronavirus, vaccines, economy, weapons ban, elections

Article Image

Areas in the Central US that scorched with record high temperatures over the weekend will get some relief but not without the risk of severe weather through Tuesday morning. CNN Weather has been watching and Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details.

Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Forget toilet paper! The latest must-have product to sell out on store shelves is flour. There's no wheat shortage or anything, it's just because people have been baking so much during lockdown measures. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus

President Trump has shifted his estimate of American coronavirus deaths. During a Fox News town hall this weekend, he said the US could lose 80,000 to 90,000 people to the disease. Two weeks ago, that estimate was 50,000 to 60,000 people. However, top medical experts like Dr. Deborah Birx say the final death toll will be much higher -- between 100,000 and 240,000. So far, the virus has taken at least 67,000 lives in the US. It's also raging in Russia, which saw its fourth record-breaking day of Covid-19 cases on Sunday. The virus has exploded there in recent weeks, with case numbers now firmly in the six digits. Things are looking better elsewhere. Spain recorded its lowest daily death toll in six weeks as eager citizens spent the weekend soaking up the sun amid relaxed lockdown restrictions. Italy and India are also lifting some lockdown measures. Follow here for the latest.

2. Vaccines

Scientists working as part of the White House's task force to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus have honed in on 14 different vaccines to test and develop. The project is called "Operation Warp Speed," and it will focus on finding solutions to quickly ramp up production, organize distribution and determine who gets the first doses of the vaccine. The government will also begin shipping tens of thousands of courses of remdesivir early this week. Experimental trials of the drug showed it shortened the duration of illness in patients with severe Covid-19. According to Gilead Sciences, the makers of the drug, the government will decide where the medicine goes. The company hopes it can produce 1 million treatment courses by the end of the year.

3. Economy

The US may not need another round of coronavirus stimulus money, according to White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett. Congress has already passed trillions of dollars in unprecedented legislative relief in response to the pandemic, but the scale of the devastation that the crisis has inflicted has led lawmakers to consider another round of aid. Democrats in particular want Congress to authorize more federal funding for struggling state and local governments. However, Hassett says since more states are opening their economies (despite multiple medical warnings), the fourth stimulus package Congress is working on may be geared more toward "growth and taking off and recovering, rather than just building a bridge to recovery."

4. Canada weapons ban

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has banned "assault-style" weapons two weeks after a gunman killed 22 people in the country's deadliest mass shooting in modern history. The ban covers about 1,500 types of military-grade "assault-style" weapons as well as mortars and rocket launchers --  but not handguns. Trudeau said the measures are effective immediately, but disposal of the weapons will be subject to a two-year amnesty period. While it may seem extreme by American standards, some Canadian outlets have criticized the move as not extreme enough. Trudeau has been promising to beef up gun control since being elected in 2015.

5. Election 2020

As he prepares to wage his campaign against President Trump in full, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is responding to allegations of sexual assault made by former Senate aide Tara Reade. Biden and his advisers released a statement responding to the allegations, and the former Vice President sat for an 18-minute interview to discuss them. He denied claims that he sexually assaulted Reade, but also said she had a right to be heard and asked the Senate to locate any complaint she filed in the 1990s. Meanwhile, Biden's vice presidential committee says they are looking at "more than a dozen women" to be Biden's running mate. Biden promised earlier this year that he would choose a woman to fill the role. Friendly reminder: There are just under six months left until November's presidential election.

Labradors are still America's favorite dog, but corgis have wiggled into the top 10

Then again, every dog should be America's favorite dog.

'Game of Thrones' star sets new record by deadlifting 1,104 pounds

You don't even have to look it up to know it's the guy who played Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane.

Boris Johnson and his partner named their new son after doctors who saved Johnson's life during his battle with Covid-19

This is so sweet!

Taco Bell is offering a taco bar kit so you can celebrate Cinco de Mayo at home in style

Because nothing can keep people from enjoying tacos.

Invasive giant murder hornets have been spotted in the US

GO AWAY, murder hornets! Can't you see we're busy right now?

373

That's how many employees at a pork plant in Buchanan County, Missouri tested positive for coronavirus. All of them were asymptomatic

"Because I can't really pinpoint or go back in the past, I just think it's very important to talk to people, to express how important it is to just keep your social distancing. Stay in the house!"

DJ Jazzy Jeff, who says his experience being very sick with Covid-19 should be a wake-up call for people to take safety measures seriously.

Big bunny energy 

Let's meet some of the largest types of rabbits in the world and try not to be scared by them.

(Click here to view)

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 6663

Reported Deaths: 418
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin2151277
Nobles9401
Stearns5890
Ramsey49334
Olmsted2938
Anoka28117
Dakota20211
Clay17613
Kandiyohi1671
Washington14612
Martin1094
St. Louis7511
Winona6715
Carlton600
Scott581
Pine580
Sherburne540
Wright501
Blue Earth460
Polk410
Freeborn350
Benton321
Cottonwood280
Mower280
Le Sueur260
Carver260
Dodge220
Crow Wing211
Steele210
Goodhue210
Rice201
Unassigned200
Jackson180
Otter Tail170
Murray170
Rock160
Nicollet152
Meeker150
Watonwan140
Chisago131
Fillmore131
Wilkin113
Itasca110
Wabasha100
Becker100
Lyon90
Brown81
Norman80
Todd80
Cass70
Waseca60
Beltrami60
Morrison60
Isanti60
Faribault60
Renville50
Marshall50
McLeod40
Redwood30
Chippewa30
Douglas30
Lincoln30
Yellow Medicine30
Pipestone30
Big Stone20
Clearwater20
Swift20
Traverse20
Sibley20
Mille Lacs21
Mahnomen20
Kittson10
Pennington10
Red Lake10
Roseau10
Aitkin10
Wadena10
Grant10
Houston10
Lac qui Parle10
Kanabec10
Koochiching10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 9164

Reported Deaths: 184
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk147640
Black Hawk130615
Woodbury11122
Linn73147
Marshall6032
Dallas5370
Johnson4986
Muscatine37216
Tama2868
Louisa2772
Scott2417
Jasper1931
Washington1487
Dubuque1365
Unassigned1240
Allamakee983
Poweshiek684
Wapello610
Bremer535
Crawford511
Clinton501
Pottawattamie442
Story331
Henry331
Benton331
Cedar310
Warren260
Jones240
Plymouth230
Boone230
Guthrie220
Fayette220
Iowa210
Buchanan200
Winneshiek180
Des Moines181
Sioux170
Mahaska161
Harrison160
Grundy150
Clayton151
Lyon140
Cerro Gordo140
Lee130
Osceola130
Shelby120
Marion120
Greene110
Monona100
Delaware101
Howard100
Hardin90
Madison91
Butler90
Buena Vista80
Page80
Van Buren80
Hamilton70
Dickinson60
Webster60
Jefferson60
Jackson60
Carroll50
Audubon50
Clay50
Chickasaw50
Humboldt40
Cherokee40
Pocahontas30
Wright30
Franklin30
Mitchell30
Mills30
Appanoose32
Hancock30
Keokuk30
Clarke30
Kossuth20
Winnebago20
Wayne10
Cass10
Montgomery10
Worth10
Adair10
Davis10
Decatur10
Calhoun10
Floyd10
Taylor10
Sac10
Monroe10
Union10
Emmet00
