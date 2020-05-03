'SNL' star Cecily Strong received a care package from Michigan's governor, and it included lots of beer

"Saturday Night Live" star Cecily Strong received a care package from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after portraying her in a sketch last weekend.

"Got a giant and gorgeous Michigan care package sent to New York courtesy of that super cool woman from Michigan," Strong wrote on Instagram, below a photo of the gift.

Along with an assortment of shirts, cups, pens and stickers, Whitmer sent the comedian a lot of beer -- a reference to Strong's skit.

In the segment, which "SNL" Strong stood outside wearing a parka and drinking a Labatt beer.

Whitmer later joked in an interview that was the wrong beer.

"We love Canada, but we drink Michigan beer!" Whitmer said, while holding Bell's Brewery Two Hearted Ale, a product of Kalamazoo. Of course, the care package included Two Hearted Ale.

Strong thanked "SNL" writers Sudi Green and Fran Gillespie for coming up with "wonderful funny pieces" and added that she wished she could have shared her gifts in person.