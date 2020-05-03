Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

While George W. Bush pleads for unity, Donald Trump plays coronavirus victim

Article Image

Former President George W. Bush called for an end to partisanship in the nation's continued battle against the coronavirus, urging Americans to "remember that empathy and simple kindness are essential powerful tools of national recovery."

Posted: May 3, 2020 3:30 PM
Updated: May 3, 2020 3:30 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Dean Obeidallah

On Saturday, former President George W. Bush released a short, heartfelt video offering words of support for a nation rocked by a staggering loss of lives and livelihoods during the coronavirus pandemic. In less than three minutes, a somber-voiced Bush expressed gratitude to the nation's medical professionals, called on Americans to protect their neighbors by keeping their distance from them and urged us to show empathy and kindness to all. "Let us remember how small our differences are in the face of this shared threat," he said. "We are not partisan combatants. We are human beings, equally vulnerable and equally wonderful in the sight of God."

Come Sunday morning, President Donald Trump shared his view on the video in which he, true to form, made it all about himself and his grievances. Trump tweeted, apparently after watching a segment on Fox News featuring Bush's video, "Oh bye [sic] the way, I appreciate the message from former President Bush, but where was he during Impeachment calling for putting partisanship aside." Trump added, "He was nowhere to be found in speaking up against the greatest Hoax in American history!"

Trump never misses an opportunity to make any situation about himself. That's even true during the time of a deadly pandemic that has taken the lives of more than 67,000 Americans and where business shutdowns have resulted in likely the highest unemployment rate since the Great Depression. To Trump, it seems, his grievances take precedence over the families mourning the loss of loved ones or those out of work. He is the king of victimhood.

True, Trump has expressed some concern for the suffering of our fellow Americans and their loved ones -- but at callously low levels. The Washington Post recently examined three weeks of April coronavirus briefings, where the president spoke a total of nearly 13 hours. How much of that time was spent expressing condolences for the victims of the coronavirus? Four and half minutes! That means in the approximately 780 minutes Trump spoke over the past month at press conference he offered less than 300 seconds of empathy to those suffering.

In those same press conferences, Trump did spend 45 minutes -- or 10 times as much time expressing sympathy for the victims -- patting himself on the back for doing such a great job handling the crisis. He also spent about 25 minutes attacking the media for its coverage.

And while Trump has tweeted some recognition for first responders -- on March 19 he thanked them for their "dedication and sacrifice" -- just look at Trump's tweets in the last few days. They're all about Trump. On Sunday morning, right around the time he tweeted his complaint about to former President Bush's impeachment response, Trump also slammed the media for not "showing" polls that he believes make him look good -- "The Fake News doesn't show real polls." And in a stunningly selfish tweet, Trump tweeted that he hoped our country will soon "mend" because as he put it, "We are all missing our wonderful rallies, and many other things!" Embedded in the tweet: a video of a "Make America Great" Trump rally.

Over the last few days, Trump reminded us time and time again that he sees himself as the victim in this crisis. On April 28, he ripped the media because "they will never say we are doing a great job" and instead "viciously gripe!" about a lack of testing equipment. (Experts still note that more testing is needed by the United States before our nation can safely reopen.)

The day before on April 27, Trump took out more time to again air his personal grievances with another irresponsible tweet ginning up hate of the media, "There has never been, in the history of our Country, a more vicious or hostile Lamestream Media than there is right now, even in the midst of a National Emergency, the Invisible Enemy!"

Bush was a flawed President, but his new video was pitch perfect as it appealed to us to show "empathy" to those suffering, concluding, "We rise or fall together and we are determined to rise." Trump, too, wants us to show empathy. But it's empathy for him, not those who have truly suffered in this terrible pandemic.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 6232

Reported Deaths: 394
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin1980259
Nobles8991
Stearns5310
Ramsey45331
Olmsted2828
Anoka26014
Dakota18911
Clay18913
Kandiyohi1451
Washington14212
Martin1104
St. Louis7411
Winona6715
Carlton590
Pine580
Scott521
Sherburne500
Wright481
Blue Earth410
Polk360
Freeborn350
Benton291
Mower280
Cottonwood270
Carver250
Le Sueur250
Dodge220
Goodhue210
Crow Wing211
Steele200
Jackson180
Rice181
Otter Tail170
Murray160
Rock160
Nicollet152
Watonwan140
Meeker140
Fillmore131
Chisago131
Wilkin113
Wabasha100
Becker100
Norman80
Brown81
Todd80
Lyon80
Itasca70
Cass70
Morrison60
Isanti60
Faribault60
Beltrami60
Renville50
Waseca50
McLeod40
Pipestone30
Marshall30
Redwood30
Yellow Medicine30
Lincoln30
Douglas30
Swift20
Big Stone20
Chippewa20
Clearwater20
Traverse20
Sibley20
Mille Lacs21
Mahnomen20
Pennington10
Red Lake10
Lac qui Parle10
Roseau10
Wadena10
Aitkin10
Koochiching10
Grant10
Kittson10
Houston10
Kanabec10
Unassigned00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 8633

Reported Deaths: 175
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk135038
Black Hawk125513
Woodbury10742
Linn70547
Marshall5452
Dallas5150
Johnson4876
Muscatine36016
Tama2788
Louisa2772
Scott2367
Jasper1751
Washington1457
Dubuque1254
Unassigned950
Allamakee933
Poweshiek612
Bremer524
Clinton501
Pottawattamie412
Story321
Benton321
Henry321
Cedar310
Crawford311
Wapello270
Warren250
Jones240
Boone230
Fayette220
Iowa200
Buchanan190
Guthrie190
Clayton181
Plymouth170
Winneshiek170
Mahaska161
Des Moines161
Harrison160
Grundy150
Cerro Gordo140
Lyon130
Marion120
Lee120
Sioux110
Delaware100
Monona100
Osceola100
Greene100
Howard100
Hardin90
Shelby90
Butler90
Page80
Van Buren80
Madison81
Hamilton70
Dickinson60
Jefferson60
Buena Vista60
Webster60
Jackson50
Chickasaw50
Clay40
Humboldt40
Pocahontas30
Franklin30
Hancock30
Carroll30
Wright30
Keokuk30
Cherokee30
Mills30
Mitchell30
Appanoose32
Winnebago20
Audubon20
Clarke20
Kossuth20
Worth10
Wayne10
Cass10
Montgomery10
Adair10
Calhoun10
Davis10
Taylor10
Decatur10
Floyd10
Sac10
Union10
Emmet00
Rochester
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 72°
Mason City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 75°
Warmer Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ruby's Pantry hands out food to hundreds of families in Albert Lea

Image

Local breweries hit hard by COVID-19

Image

Sean Weather 5/2

Image

Rochester Farmers Market back open

Image

Finding gratitude during a pandemic

Image

Minnesotans React to Iowa Partially Reopening

Image

Community holds a parade for a quarantined kid

Image

Iowa businesses reopen, we're checking in with employers

Image

Could we see social distancing in sports?

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/1

Community Events