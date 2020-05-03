Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Gunfire exchanged in DMZ across border between North and South Korea

Article Image

North Korea fired gunshots at the wall of a South Korean guard post in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), a buffer area which separates the two countries, on Sunday, and the South fired back, according to its military.

Posted: May 3, 2020 7:30 AM
Updated: May 3, 2020 7:30 AM
Posted By: By Yoonjung Seo, CNN

North Korea fired gunshots at the wall of a South Korean guard post in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), a buffer area which separates the two countries, on Sunday, and the South fired back, according to its military.

The North Korean gunfire did not injure anyone or cause any discernible damage to the guard post or its equipment, said South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). Several bullets from the North were fired into the DMZ at 7:41 a.m. local time Sunday, the JCS said in a text message to press.

The South Korean military responded by broadcasting a verbal warning and returning fire twice, according to protocol outlined in the response manual and on the judgment of the field commander, according to the JCS statement.

The South Korean military said that "the military is in the process of identifying situations over the military communication line with the North and preventing any additional situations from occurring."

Under the military accord signed between the two Koreas on September 29, 2018, the South and North each demolished 11 guard posts along the DMZ, but dozens of guard posts remain.

There have been exchanges of fire between the Koreas in the past, including in 2017, when a North Korean solider defected at the JSA (Joint Security Area) and, in 2014, when a North Korean defector organization launched balloons of leaflets criticizing the country's reclusive regime.

It is not known what caused this exchange of fire.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 6232

Reported Deaths: 394
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin1980259
Nobles8991
Stearns5310
Ramsey45331
Olmsted2828
Anoka26014
Dakota18911
Clay18913
Kandiyohi1451
Washington14212
Martin1104
St. Louis7411
Winona6715
Carlton590
Pine580
Scott521
Sherburne500
Wright481
Blue Earth410
Polk360
Freeborn350
Benton291
Mower280
Cottonwood270
Carver250
Le Sueur250
Dodge220
Goodhue210
Crow Wing211
Steele200
Jackson180
Rice181
Otter Tail170
Murray160
Rock160
Nicollet152
Watonwan140
Meeker140
Fillmore131
Chisago131
Wilkin113
Wabasha100
Becker100
Norman80
Brown81
Todd80
Lyon80
Itasca70
Cass70
Morrison60
Isanti60
Faribault60
Beltrami60
Renville50
Waseca50
McLeod40
Pipestone30
Marshall30
Redwood30
Yellow Medicine30
Lincoln30
Douglas30
Swift20
Big Stone20
Chippewa20
Clearwater20
Traverse20
Sibley20
Mille Lacs21
Mahnomen20
Pennington10
Red Lake10
Lac qui Parle10
Roseau10
Wadena10
Aitkin10
Koochiching10
Grant10
Kittson10
Houston10
Kanabec10
Unassigned00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 8633

Reported Deaths: 175
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk135038
Black Hawk125513
Woodbury10742
Linn70547
Marshall5452
Dallas5150
Johnson4876
Muscatine36016
Tama2788
Louisa2772
Scott2367
Jasper1751
Washington1457
Dubuque1254
Unassigned950
Allamakee933
Poweshiek612
Bremer524
Clinton501
Pottawattamie412
Story321
Benton321
Henry321
Cedar310
Crawford311
Wapello270
Warren250
Jones240
Boone230
Fayette220
Iowa200
Buchanan190
Guthrie190
Clayton181
Plymouth170
Winneshiek170
Mahaska161
Des Moines161
Harrison160
Grundy150
Cerro Gordo140
Lyon130
Marion120
Lee120
Sioux110
Delaware100
Monona100
Osceola100
Greene100
Howard100
Hardin90
Shelby90
Butler90
Page80
Van Buren80
Madison81
Hamilton70
Dickinson60
Jefferson60
Buena Vista60
Webster60
Jackson50
Chickasaw50
Clay40
Humboldt40
Pocahontas30
Franklin30
Hancock30
Carroll30
Wright30
Keokuk30
Cherokee30
Mills30
Mitchell30
Appanoose32
Winnebago20
Audubon20
Clarke20
Kossuth20
Worth10
Wayne10
Cass10
Montgomery10
Adair10
Calhoun10
Davis10
Taylor10
Decatur10
Floyd10
Sac10
Union10
Emmet00
Rochester
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Mason City
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 48°
Austin
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 48°
Charles City
Few Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 46°
Warmer Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ruby's Pantry hands out food to hundreds of families in Albert Lea

Image

Local breweries hit hard by COVID-19

Image

Sean Weather 5/2

Image

Rochester Farmers Market back open

Image

Finding gratitude during a pandemic

Image

Minnesotans React to Iowa Partially Reopening

Image

Community holds a parade for a quarantined kid

Image

Iowa businesses reopen, we're checking in with employers

Image

Could we see social distancing in sports?

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/1

Community Events