NBC will be hosting a virtual Kentucky Derby featuring Triple Crown winners

Your ridiculous derby hat may not go to waste this spring.

With the 146th Kentucky Derby being postponed until September 5 because of the coronavirus pandemic, horse racing fans are being treated to a virtual horse race featuring the past 13 Triple Crown winners.

NBC will broadcast the 2015 Kentucky Derby, which was the start of American Pharoah's Triple Crown run, on May 2 starting at 3 p.m. ET.

"The Kentucky Derby: Triple Crown Showdown" will follow the broadcast of the 2015 Kentucky Derby. The virtual race will be using data algorithms and historical handicapping information about each horse to determine the probability of each of their potential finishing positions.

"For many fans around the country, the first Saturday in May has become a part of their family's yearly traditions," said Kevin Flanery, president of Churchill Downs Racetrack. "While we eagerly look forward to the 146th Kentucky Derby this year on the first Saturday in September, we will celebrate the annual excitement of our traditional date with our fans and community by offering ways for us to join together for a great cause."

This will put us one step closer to ending the debate on who the greatest thoroughbred of all time was and to see whether Secretariat, the likely favorite, comes out on top.

Secretariat won the Triple Crown in 1973, and his victory at Belmont Stakes is considered one of the most iconic moments in horse racing.

Fans are able to choose their favorite horse to win the virtual race and join Churchill Downs in making a charitable donation to coronavirus emergency relief efforts. Winners are eligible to win a VIP experience to the 146th Kentucky Derby, and Churchill Downs has pledged to match up to $1 million in donations.