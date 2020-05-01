Expert report predicts up to two more years of pandemic misery

Clear
Pandemic experts John Barry and Marc Lipsitch co-authored a new report predicting that the coronavirus pandemic could last up to two more years. They're warning that things could get "considerably worse than what we've seen so far."

Posted: May 1, 2020 9:20 PM
Updated: May 1, 2020 9:20 PM
Posted By: By Maggie Fox, CNN

The new coronavirus is likely to keep spreading for at least another 18 months to two years—until 60% to 70% of the population has been infected, a team of longstanding pandemic experts predicted in a report released Thursday.

They recommended that the US prepare for a worst-case scenario that includes a second big wave of coronavirus infections in the fall and winter. Even in a best-case scenario, people will continue to die from the virus, they predicted.

"This thing's not going to stop until it infects 60 to 70 percent of people," Mike Osterholm, who directs the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at the University of Minnesota, told CNN.

"The idea that this is going to be done soon defies microbiology."

Osterholm has been writing about the risk of pandemics for 20 years and has advised several presidents. He wrote the report along with Harvard School of Public Health epidemiologist Marc Lipsitch, who is also a top expert on pandemics; Dr. Kristine Moore, a former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention epidemiologist who is now medical director for CIDRAP; and historian John Barry, who wrote the 2004 book "The Great Influenza" about the 1918 flu pandemic.

Waiting for herd immunity

Because Covid-19 is new, no one has any immunity, they said. "The length of the pandemic will likely be 18 to 24 months, as herd immunity gradually develops in the human population," they wrote.

Their predictions are different from models presented by groups such as the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington or the models produced by Imperial College London, whose report predicting millions of deaths in the US and UK helped galvanize responses by both governments.

The CIDRAP-led team used those reports, historical data on past pandemics, and published reports about the medical details of Covid-19 to put together their forecast.

"I have said for a long time that when you are trying to understand how infectious disease is going to unfold, you should rely on history as well as models," Lipsitch told CNN. For instance, pandemic infections don't tend to die down in the summer, like seasonal flu does., he said.

Covid-19 is most comparable to a pandemic strain of influenza, they said.

"Because of a longer incubation period, more asymptomatic spread, and a higher R0, COVID-19 appears to spread more easily than flu," they wrote in the report. R0 is the average number of other people infected by each patient.

"A higher R0 means more people will need to get infected and become immune before the pandemic can end," they add. "Based on the most recent flu pandemics, this outbreak will likely last 18 to 24 months."

Preparing for the worst

They said government officials should stop telling people the pandemic could be ending and instead prepare citizens for a long haul.

Three scenarios are possible, they said:

Scenario 1: The first wave of Covid-19 in spring 2020 is followed by a series of repetitive smaller waves that occur through the summer and then consistently over a one- to two-year period, gradually diminishing sometime in 2021

Scenario 2: The first wave of Covid-19 is followed by a larger wave in the fall or winter and one or more smaller waves in 2021. "This pattern will require the reinstitution of mitigation measures in the fall in an attempt to drive down spread of infection and prevent healthcare systems from being overwhelmed," they wrote. "This pattern is similar to what was seen with the 1918-19 pandemic."

Scenario 3: A "slow burn" of ongoing transmission. "This third scenario likely would not require the reinstitution of mitigation measures, although cases and deaths will continue to occur."

States and territories should plan for scenario 2, the worst-case scenario, they recommended.

"Government officials should develop concrete plans, including triggers for reinstituting mitigation measures, for dealing with disease peaks when they occur," they advised.

Lipsitch and Osterholm both said they are surprised by the decisions many states are making to lift restrictions aimed at controlling the spread of the virus.

"I think it's an experiment. It's an experiment that likely will cost lives, especially in places that do it without careful controls to try to figure out when to try to slow things down again," Lipsitch said.

Plus, he said, some states are choosing to lift restrictions when they have more new infections than they had when they decided to impose the restrictions.

"It is hard to even understand the rationale," Lipsitch said.

A vaccine could help, the report said, but not quickly. "The course of the pandemic also could be influenced by a vaccine; however, a vaccine will likely not be available until at least sometime in 2021," they wrote.

"And we don't know what kinds of challenges could arise during vaccine development that could delay the timeline."

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 5730

Reported Deaths: 371
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin1738225
Nobles7421
Ramsey37426
Stearns2670
Olmsted2656
Anoka21210
Dakota16210
Clay15711
Washington13110
Kandiyohi911
Martin884
St. Louis7111
Winona6615
Carlton590
Pine560
Scott441
Wright421
Blue Earth380
Freeborn340
Sherburne280
Mower280
Polk270
Le Sueur240
Dodge210
Carver210
Crow Wing201
Cottonwood200
Goodhue190
Steele160
Benton150
Rice141
Jackson140
Murray130
Wilkin123
Fillmore121
Rock110
Nicollet112
Chisago111
Watonwan110
Meeker110
Unassigned90
Otter Tail90
Norman80
Brown81
Wabasha80
Lyon70
Todd70
Isanti60
Beltrami60
Cass50
Faribault50
Morrison50
Itasca50
Waseca40
McLeod40
Renville40
Lincoln30
Yellow Medicine30
Swift20
Traverse20
Douglas20
Clearwater20
Chippewa20
Big Stone20
Becker20
Redwood20
Mahnomen20
Sibley20
Pipestone20
Mille Lacs21
Red Lake10
Pennington10
Roseau10
Aitkin10
Wadena10
Houston10
Koochiching10
Kittson10
Marshall10
Lac qui Parle10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 7885

Reported Deaths: 170
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Black Hawk114013
Polk98535
Woodbury7421
Linn66943
Marshall4672
Johnson4616
Muscatine33614
Dallas3180
Louisa2692
Tama2667
Scott2266
Washington1417
Jasper1301
Dubuque1024
Allamakee893
Poweshiek562
Bremer513
Clinton481
Pottawattamie332
Henry321
Benton311
Cedar290
Story271
Unassigned240
Warren220
Jones210
Crawford211
Fayette200
Iowa190
Buchanan170
Des Moines161
Harrison160
Winneshiek150
Clayton141
Cerro Gordo140
Lyon130
Boone120
Guthrie120
Plymouth120
Grundy110
Howard100
Mahaska101
Wapello100
Osceola90
Shelby90
Sioux90
Butler90
Marion80
Van Buren80
Lee80
Delaware80
Hardin80
Hamilton70
Monona70
Dickinson60
Jefferson60
Page60
Chickasaw50
Madison51
Webster50
Jackson50
Greene50
Clay40
Buena Vista40
Humboldt40
Hancock30
Wright30
Cherokee20
Kossuth20
Carroll20
Keokuk20
Winnebago20
Appanoose22
Franklin20
Mills20
Clarke20
Mitchell20
Worth10
Pocahontas10
Audubon10
Montgomery10
Taylor10
Davis10
Cass10
Adair10
Union10
Emmet00
