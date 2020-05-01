Clear

LeBron James unhappy at suggestion of canceling NBA season

Article Image

Boston Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca says LeBron James is "consistent with what Adam Silver is trying to do" in response to LeBron's tweet saying no one is talking about games or the NBA season being cancelled.

Posted: May 1, 2020 10:30 AM
Updated: May 1, 2020 10:30 AM
Posted By: By John Lynch

As April was turning to May in this star-crossed year of 2020, LeBron James thought he'd be answering questions about the Los Angeles Lakers' pursuit of an NBA title.

Instead with the league shut down for over seven weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, LeBron is having to respond to reports that some executives and agents believe the NBA season should be canceled.

The three-time NBA champion tweeted Thursday that the reports were "absolutely not true" and "nobody should be canceling anything."

The NBA hasn't played a game since March 11th, when it was revealed just before tip-off that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert had tested positive for Covid-19.

Rumors have been swirling ever since about when and if the 2019-20 season would resume. But commissioner Adam Silver has maintained all along that it's too early to speculate about when the league might resume.

In early April, Silver said the league wouldn't even consider a return until at least May 1st. The NBA said Monday that players will not be allowed to work out in their team facilities before May 8th, and even then, strict social distancing and safety measures would have to be in place.

LeBron has spoken out on several occasions about the league's future in the last seven weeks. When it began, the NBA superstar scoffed at the idea of playing games without fans.

James revised his stance several days later, saying he would do so if it was in the best interest of the league. In early April, James told reporters, "I don't think I'll be able to have any closure if we do not have an opportunity to finish this season."

LeBron's motivation to keep the season going may seem obvious. The Lakers had a 49-14 record, the best in the NBA's crowded Western conference, when the season was halted.

They won 13 of their last 16 games dating back to February 1st as the partnership between LeBron and Anthony Davis, whom they acquired in the offseason, was really hitting its stride.

But the Lakers revival was just one of the many storylines in one of the league's most anticipated seasons in years.

L.A.'s other team, the Clippers, had new stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George at the helm. James Harden and Russell Westbrook were proving to be a dynamic duo in Houston, and Jimmy Butler had the Miami Heat rising in the East to challenge Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, who owned the league's best record, 53-12, when the season stopped.

If the season does resume, the safety of players and fans needs to be protected as LeBron James mentioned in his tweet and something Boston Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca says is the league's number one priority.

"LeBron is consistent with what Adam Silver is trying to do," Pagliuca told CNN's Erin Burnett. "He's looking at the data every day. And they're hoping to get the season back, but the key issue with that is will it be safe for players and fans? If it can be, the season will go on. If not, Adam will be patient and wait."

And adding hope to the prospect of seeing an NBA champion crowned this season was one of the league's most prominent owners, Dallas Mavericks boss Mark Cuban.

He told CNN's Poppy Harlow Thursday he is "cautiously optimistic we'll be able to finish the season" but without fans in the stands.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 5136

Reported Deaths: 343
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin1738225
Nobles7421
Ramsey37426
Stearns2670
Olmsted2656
Anoka21210
Dakota16210
Clay15711
Washington13110
Kandiyohi911
Martin884
St. Louis7111
Winona6615
Carlton590
Pine560
Scott441
Wright421
Blue Earth380
Freeborn340
Sherburne280
Mower280
Polk270
Le Sueur240
Dodge210
Carver210
Crow Wing201
Cottonwood200
Goodhue190
Steele160
Benton150
Rice141
Jackson140
Murray130
Wilkin123
Fillmore121
Rock110
Nicollet112
Chisago111
Watonwan110
Meeker110
Unassigned90
Otter Tail90
Norman80
Brown81
Wabasha80
Lyon70
Todd70
Isanti60
Beltrami60
Cass50
Faribault50
Morrison50
Itasca50
Waseca40
McLeod40
Renville40
Lincoln30
Yellow Medicine30
Swift20
Traverse20
Douglas20
Clearwater20
Chippewa20
Big Stone20
Becker20
Redwood20
Mahnomen20
Sibley20
Pipestone20
Mille Lacs21
Red Lake10
Pennington10
Roseau10
Aitkin10
Wadena10
Houston10
Koochiching10
Kittson10
Marshall10
Lac qui Parle10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 7145

Reported Deaths: 162
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Black Hawk114013
Polk98535
Woodbury7421
Linn66943
Marshall4672
Johnson4616
Muscatine33614
Dallas3180
Louisa2692
Tama2667
Scott2266
Washington1417
Jasper1301
Dubuque1024
Allamakee893
Poweshiek562
Bremer513
Clinton481
Pottawattamie332
Henry321
Benton311
Cedar290
Story271
Unassigned240
Warren220
Jones210
Crawford211
Fayette200
Iowa190
Buchanan170
Des Moines161
Harrison160
Winneshiek150
Clayton141
Cerro Gordo140
Lyon130
Boone120
Guthrie120
Plymouth120
Grundy110
Howard100
Mahaska101
Wapello100
Osceola90
Shelby90
Sioux90
Butler90
Marion80
Van Buren80
Lee80
Delaware80
Hardin80
Hamilton70
Monona70
Dickinson60
Jefferson60
Page60
Chickasaw50
Madison51
Webster50
Jackson50
Greene50
Clay40
Buena Vista40
Humboldt40
Hancock30
Wright30
Cherokee20
Kossuth20
Carroll20
Keokuk20
Winnebago20
Appanoose22
Franklin20
Mills20
Clarke20
Mitchell20
Worth10
Pocahontas10
Audubon10
Montgomery10
Taylor10
Davis10
Cass10
Adair10
Union10
Emmet00
Rochester
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Warmer Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 5/1

Image

Austin businesses work to stock the shelves

Image

Donate a boxed lunch from City Market

Image

Saying thank you to first responders

Image

MN Curbside Options Open Up

Image

Dairy Farmers Were Facing Tough Times Even Before Virus

Image

How is MDH helping longterm care facilities

Image

Expect sticker shock in the meat aisle at the grocery store

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/30

Image

Governor Walz extends stay at home order two more weeks

Community Events