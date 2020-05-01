Clear

This is the most dangerous place in the grocery store

Article Image

As restaurants and grocery stores rapidly adjust their business models, CNN's Dianne Gallagher looks at how the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way Americans shop for food.

Posted: May 1, 2020 10:30 AM
Updated: May 1, 2020 10:30 AM
Posted By: By Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN Business

Sandra Kunz wanted to keep working as a Walmart cashier even as the coronavirus spread.

Despite a lung condition, the 72-year-old in Aurora, Colorado, needed to get her paycheck, according to her sister, Paula Spellman. Her husband, Gus, was injured and out of work, and the couple had bills due.

Kunz died on April 20 from complications related to the coronavirus, her sister said. Gus, who was also sick from the virus, died two days before his wife.

While it is unclear how the couple contracted the virus, Spellman said her sister had expressed concerns about customers at Walmart coughing on her at the cash register.

"I wish she didn't work there. I wish she had taken leave," Spellman said. "I get angry because she should have been more protected."

Walmart says it has instituted several safety measures in its stores, including providing masks and erecting sneeze guards, or plexiglass barriers, to protect its workers from the coronavirus.

The cash register has emerged as the most dangerous place in the store, according to public health and worker safety experts. Every item cashiers touch, scan and bag has been handled by customers and other workers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is possible that a person can get coronavirus by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it.

The job also entails being at arm's length from customers all day rather than the CDC-recommended six feet, making socially distancing nearly impossible, these experts said. The risks for shoppers are heightened as they move toward the register, too. If a cashier is infected, the employee could spread it to customers.

"The cashier spot is still the most dangerous since every customer passes this area and stands there for some time while groceries are moving down the counter," said Brandon Brown, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Riverside.

'Most exposure'

The virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity, even if they do not display symptoms, according to the CDC.

"Workers at the greatest risk are the workers with the most direct contact with other people," said Brian Brown-Cashdollar, program director at the Western New York Council on Occupational Safety and Health, a worker safety advocacy group. Cashiers "have the most exposure."

Spellman says that her sister expressed concerns to her about working behind the register without a mask. Walmart says it made masks available for workers in late March, including in Kunz's store, and began requiring workers to wear them on April 20.

A spokesperson for Walmart said, "Our hearts go out to Sandy Kunz and her loved ones. Her loss shows the devastating impact of the COVID-19 virus."

Walmart added that, in addition to offering masks to employees, the store had taken other measures earlier in March, such as adding social distancing markers and cleaning checkout lanes and cash registers more frequently. The store installed sneeze guards and began limiting the number of customers inside the store earlier in April.

Retailers have been stepping up their safety measures as the CDC's guidance on the virus evolves. In addition to Walmart, Target, Kroger, Whole Foods and others have installed sneeze guards at checkout lanes and added social distancing markers in lines. Retailers are limiting the number of customers inside the store at a time and are sanitizing checkout stations frequently. Companies are also expanding the use of contact-free payment options so customers don't have to touch screens or enter their pins.

Some public health experts and labor advocates believe the measures are not stringent enough to protect cashiers, other employees and customers. For instance, major retailers like Kroger, Target and Whole Foods are not mandating that customers wear masks, except in states and cities where they are required. And workers complain that the requirements are often not enforced.

Sneeze guards and self-checkout

While the Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration says stores should consider opening up every other cash register to keep workers safe, this is not a requirement and many stores are not taking this measure, said John Grant, president of Local 770 of the United Food and Commercial Workers in California, which represents 20,000 grocery workers. Around 27% of the workers at the local who have gotten sick from the virus have been cashiers, Grant said.

Eric Feigl-Ding, an epidemiologist and health economist at the Harvard Chan School of Public Health, said cashiers "need N95 masks as much as health care workers." He believes that all stores also need to give their cashiers face shields because many coronavirus carriers are asymptomatic. In China, stores are sanitizing cash, and the United States "should as well at some point."

Cashiers also say limits on the number of customers inside stores are unevenly enforced and it's hard to keep customers separated in lines. At Kunz's Walmart in Aurora, for example, the local public health department briefly ordered the store to shut down in part because of complaints of "lack of social distancing" and "too many people in the store at one time." The department has since allowed the store to reopen and said it has "good safety and health measures in place."

The plexiglass barriers companies have put up are of limited help, some cashiers say, because customers lean over or around the barriers to talk to them.

"It doesn't cover us properly," said one Target cashier in Louisiana affiliated with the workers' advocacy group Target Workers Unite who requested anonymity out of concern of retaliation. "There's a considerable gap in the plexiglass on each register."

A representative for Target declined to comment on the plexiglass but said "we have introduced dozens of new safety measures at our stores," including reminding customers through loud speakers to observe social distancing rules.

"In any situation, if a team member feels uneasy about performing a specific task, we'd encourage them to have a conversation with their leader to determine if there are alternative tasks they could perform," the retailer said.

Companies have expanded the use of self-checkout in recent years, but this also brings risks. "Self-checkout may make physical distancing a challenge because of the frequent need for customer assistance," California's Occupational Safety and Health Administration says in guidelines.

Workers have to clean down stations after each customer, retail employees say, and handling alcohol purchases is especially challenging. That's because a worker has to come over to ask the customer for ID, the customer has to remove a mask, and then the worker has to check to make sure they match.

There are other concerns: "At self-checkout, guests tend to crowd you when they need help, even with social distancing reminders," said a Target worker in North Carolina who is behind the cash register part time and also helps with self-checkout. This employee spoke under the condition of anonymity. Target declined to comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 5136

Reported Deaths: 343
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin1738225
Nobles7421
Ramsey37426
Stearns2670
Olmsted2656
Anoka21210
Dakota16210
Clay15711
Washington13110
Kandiyohi911
Martin884
St. Louis7111
Winona6615
Carlton590
Pine560
Scott441
Wright421
Blue Earth380
Freeborn340
Sherburne280
Mower280
Polk270
Le Sueur240
Dodge210
Carver210
Crow Wing201
Cottonwood200
Goodhue190
Steele160
Benton150
Rice141
Jackson140
Murray130
Wilkin123
Fillmore121
Rock110
Nicollet112
Chisago111
Watonwan110
Meeker110
Unassigned90
Otter Tail90
Norman80
Brown81
Wabasha80
Lyon70
Todd70
Isanti60
Beltrami60
Cass50
Faribault50
Morrison50
Itasca50
Waseca40
McLeod40
Renville40
Lincoln30
Yellow Medicine30
Swift20
Traverse20
Douglas20
Clearwater20
Chippewa20
Big Stone20
Becker20
Redwood20
Mahnomen20
Sibley20
Pipestone20
Mille Lacs21
Red Lake10
Pennington10
Roseau10
Aitkin10
Wadena10
Houston10
Koochiching10
Kittson10
Marshall10
Lac qui Parle10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 7145

Reported Deaths: 162
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Black Hawk114013
Polk98535
Woodbury7421
Linn66943
Marshall4672
Johnson4616
Muscatine33614
Dallas3180
Louisa2692
Tama2667
Scott2266
Washington1417
Jasper1301
Dubuque1024
Allamakee893
Poweshiek562
Bremer513
Clinton481
Pottawattamie332
Henry321
Benton311
Cedar290
Story271
Unassigned240
Warren220
Jones210
Crawford211
Fayette200
Iowa190
Buchanan170
Des Moines161
Harrison160
Winneshiek150
Clayton141
Cerro Gordo140
Lyon130
Boone120
Guthrie120
Plymouth120
Grundy110
Howard100
Mahaska101
Wapello100
Osceola90
Shelby90
Sioux90
Butler90
Marion80
Van Buren80
Lee80
Delaware80
Hardin80
Hamilton70
Monona70
Dickinson60
Jefferson60
Page60
Chickasaw50
Madison51
Webster50
Jackson50
Greene50
Clay40
Buena Vista40
Humboldt40
Hancock30
Wright30
Cherokee20
Kossuth20
Carroll20
Keokuk20
Winnebago20
Appanoose22
Franklin20
Mills20
Clarke20
Mitchell20
Worth10
Pocahontas10
Audubon10
Montgomery10
Taylor10
Davis10
Cass10
Adair10
Union10
Emmet00
Rochester
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Warmer Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 5/1

Image

Austin businesses work to stock the shelves

Image

Donate a boxed lunch from City Market

Image

Saying thank you to first responders

Image

MN Curbside Options Open Up

Image

Dairy Farmers Were Facing Tough Times Even Before Virus

Image

How is MDH helping longterm care facilities

Image

Expect sticker shock in the meat aisle at the grocery store

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/30

Image

Governor Walz extends stay at home order two more weeks

Community Events