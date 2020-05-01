Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for May 1: Coronavirus, reopening, Senate, economy, Hezbollah

Article Image

An exiting storm brings wind and heavy rain to the Northeast, while record heat builds across the southern US through the weekend. Meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.

Posted: May 1, 2020 6:40 AM
Updated: May 1, 2020 6:40 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Welcome to a brand new month. The first of May holds two very different meanings. To some, it's a celebration of spring. To others, it's a day to commemorate labor rights activism and resistance.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus 

We could be in for another two years of coronavirus misery, according to a new report from a team of pandemic experts. There are several scenarios modeled in the report, but all of them conclude with about 60% to 70% of the US population contracting the virus. Whether there's a devastating second wave or a series of smaller ones depends on the country's preparedness. The experts behind the report say the way the virus will stop is by achieving herd immunity, but that's not a universally shared view. In Germany, scientists say herd immunity there would be nearly impossible to achieve. Instead, they recommended bringing infections down to manageable levels and then implementing contact tracing to track and stop the spread of the disease. Follow the latest updates here. 

2. Reopening guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has put together a series of guidelines to help states safely reopen to the public. The 17-page document provides guidance under six categories: child care programs; schools and day camps; communities of faith; employers with vulnerable workers; restaurants and bars; and mass transit. In general, the CDC recommends reopening in stages, limiting large gatherings and encouraging limited capacities in places like restaurants. In schools that reopen, students are encouraged to sit 6 feet apart. In restaurants, the CDC recommends disposable menus, plates and utensils, and discourages the use of self-serve drink machines. The guidelines come as more states move toward reopening. Federal social distancing guidelines also expired at the end of April.

3. Senate

The Senate is eyeing a return to the Hill by the middle of next week, but not everyone is happy with the arrangement. Democratic staffers say the decision by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to reconvene the body is unpopular, and some senators say it's still too risky, given the state of the pandemic. Still, McConnell has made it clear he wants the Senate to discuss the next economic funding bill and work on confirming more of President Trump's judicial nominees. Senate offices will take precautions to limit the number of people in the chamber, but the Capitol's attending physician says they still lack the capacity to regularly test all senators for the disease. Only people who are feeling ill will be able to get tested.

4. Economy 

The Federal Reserve is expanding its emergency Main Street lending program. This means larger companies and those with more debt can tap into funds meant to limit damage from the coronavirus crisis. The program will now accept applications from companies with up to 15,000 employees or up to $5 billion in annual revenue. At the same time, the program will welcome smaller companies. The Fed said the minimum loan size will double to $1 million. The moves come after national restaurant chains such as Shake Shack and Ruth's Chris were slammed for participating in the Paycheck Protection Program, which was intended to aid small businesses. Unlike the Paycheck Protection Program, loans from the Main Street program aren't forgivable. It's still unclear when the program expansion will launch.

5. Hezbollah

Germany has designated the Lebanese militant and political group Hezbollah a terrorist organization and banned any activities related to it. The country's Interior Ministry says Hezbollah calls for the "violent elimination" of the state of Israel.  The move by Germany comes after a sustained campaign by the United States and Israel to crack down on Hezbollah's activities. Now, the designation could impact Lebanon's coronavirus response. Hezbollah is the leading political and military force in Lebanon. So far, the European Union recognizes the two parts separately, and only the military side is classified as a terrorist group. With this distinction, the EU can politically engage with Hezbollah, which has been key in battling the spread of the virus in Lebanon. If the EU follows Germany's lead and classifies the whole group as a terrorist organization, that critical cooperation could break down.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

NASCAR will return to the track on May 17

The pandemic is the only time in which chasing each other in cars seems like the safest possible sport.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is pregnant 

And the dad is former One Direction member Zayn Malik. Good genes, anyone?

Sweden is dumping smelly chicken manure to encourage people to stay away from public places

What's that saying: It's not crazy if it works? 

Oprah struggles to put on a duvet cover in a recent Instagram post 

For some reason, knowing even Oprah is bad at putting on duvet covers is infinitely comforting.

Anderson Cooper is a DAD!!!

The CNN family just got a little bigger! Mazel tov to one of our favorite guys.

FOR YOUR SNACK BREAK

Planning to reemerge soon? Read this

Just because states are loosening coronavirus restrictions doesn't mean you should abandon social distancing and other health practices. Here's how to move about in public in the safest way possible. 

TODAY'S NUMBER

1.9 million

That's how many pieces of microplastics are in a single square meter of the seafloor. Scientists said they were "shocked" by the concentration. Microplastics are small pieces of plastic found in products like glitter, exfoliants and detergents, and they pose critical environmental dangers.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Governors ... know their states, the mayors know their cities, so you want to give them a little wiggle room. But my recommendation is, you know, don't wiggle too much."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a key member of the White House coronavirus task force, with advice for safely reopening local and state economies

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Fake blood, fake cash and other Hollywood secrets revealed

You probably aren't going to the movies this weekend, but that doesn't mean you can't indulge in a little behind-the-scenes movie magic. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 5136

Reported Deaths: 343
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin1738225
Nobles7421
Ramsey37426
Stearns2670
Olmsted2656
Anoka21210
Dakota16210
Clay15711
Washington13110
Kandiyohi911
Martin884
St. Louis7111
Winona6615
Carlton590
Pine560
Scott441
Wright421
Blue Earth380
Freeborn340
Sherburne280
Mower280
Polk270
Le Sueur240
Dodge210
Carver210
Crow Wing201
Cottonwood200
Goodhue190
Steele160
Benton150
Rice141
Jackson140
Murray130
Wilkin123
Fillmore121
Rock110
Nicollet112
Chisago111
Watonwan110
Meeker110
Unassigned90
Otter Tail90
Norman80
Brown81
Wabasha80
Lyon70
Todd70
Isanti60
Beltrami60
Cass50
Faribault50
Morrison50
Itasca50
Waseca40
McLeod40
Renville40
Lincoln30
Yellow Medicine30
Swift20
Traverse20
Douglas20
Clearwater20
Chippewa20
Big Stone20
Becker20
Redwood20
Mahnomen20
Sibley20
Pipestone20
Mille Lacs21
Red Lake10
Pennington10
Roseau10
Aitkin10
Wadena10
Houston10
Koochiching10
Kittson10
Marshall10
Lac qui Parle10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 7145

Reported Deaths: 162
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Black Hawk114013
Polk98535
Woodbury7421
Linn66943
Marshall4672
Johnson4616
Muscatine33614
Dallas3180
Louisa2692
Tama2667
Scott2266
Washington1417
Jasper1301
Dubuque1024
Allamakee893
Poweshiek562
Bremer513
Clinton481
Pottawattamie332
Henry321
Benton311
Cedar290
Story271
Unassigned240
Warren220
Jones210
Crawford211
Fayette200
Iowa190
Buchanan170
Des Moines161
Harrison160
Winneshiek150
Clayton141
Cerro Gordo140
Lyon130
Boone120
Guthrie120
Plymouth120
Grundy110
Howard100
Mahaska101
Wapello100
Osceola90
Shelby90
Sioux90
Butler90
Marion80
Van Buren80
Lee80
Delaware80
Hardin80
Hamilton70
Monona70
Dickinson60
Jefferson60
Page60
Chickasaw50
Madison51
Webster50
Jackson50
Greene50
Clay40
Buena Vista40
Humboldt40
Hancock30
Wright30
Cherokee20
Kossuth20
Carroll20
Keokuk20
Winnebago20
Appanoose22
Franklin20
Mills20
Clarke20
Mitchell20
Worth10
Pocahontas10
Audubon10
Montgomery10
Taylor10
Davis10
Cass10
Adair10
Union10
Emmet00
Rochester
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 37°
Mason City
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 43°
Albert Lea
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 48°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 50°
Warmer Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saying thank you to first responders

Image

MN Curbside Options Open Up

Image

Dairy Farmers Were Facing Tough Times Even Before Virus

Image

How is MDH helping longterm care facilities

Image

Expect sticker shock in the meat aisle at the grocery store

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/30

Image

Governor Walz extends stay at home order two more weeks

Image

Parks open with restrictions

Image

Business liability as workers return

Image

Norton's response to Walz Executive order

Community Events