30 million Americans have filed initial unemployment claims since mid-March

Article Image

In total, more than 30 million people have filed first-time jobless claims since mid-March as the coronavirus pandemic is forcing businesses to close and lay off workers.

Millions more Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, as the coronavirus crisis continued to weigh on the US economy.

First-time claims for unemployment benefits totaled 3.8 million in the week ending April 25, after factoring in seasonal adjustments, the US Department of Labor said.

Without those adjustments — which economists use to account for seasonal hiring fluctuations — the raw number was 3.5 million.

That brings the total number of first-time claims to 30.3 million over the past six weeks — representing roughly 18.6% of the US labor force — as businesses have laid off and furloughed workers during stay-at-home orders across the country.

After peaking at 6.9 million in the last week of March, claims have fallen each of the last four weeks — an encouraging sign that at least things aren't getting worse.

But overall, joblessness remains a dire problem. Friday marks May 1, and for millions of Americans, rents and mortgage payments will be due. Unemployment benefits are one of the key forms of financial aid that are helping families plug the gap.

"A number in the low millions may be a relief compared to earlier this month, but it's objectively a horrifying statistic," said Nick Bunker, director of economic research at the Indeed Hiring Lab.

And it's uncertain how many more people will lose their jobs in the weeks to come. Although businesses like retailers, hotels and restaurants were among the first to lay off and furlough workers early in the pandemic, economists predict layoffs will start to impact white-collar jobs, too. Meanwhile, a rout in the oil market is expected to lead to bankruptcies in the sector, making job losses worse in the energy industry. One big question now is whether initial claims will peak above or below 40 million in this crisis, said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM US.

As part of a $2 trillion CARES Act package signed last month, Congress expanded unemployment benefits to include an extra $600 per week on top of state benefits, for up to four months. They also expanded the eligibility requirements to include independent contractors, gig workers and self-employed workers.

Not all claims result in paid benefits.

Continued jobless claims, representing workers who filed for their second week of benefits or more, stood at nearly 18 million in the week ended April 25, after seasonal adjustments, up from 15.8 million in the prior week, the Department of Labor said.

Many claimants have faced delays in receiving their benefits, as state labor agencies have scrambled to update their intake systems in response to guidance from the Department of Labor. President Trump signed the CARES Act on March 27, and according to a statement from the Department of Labor released on Wednesday, it took until April 28 for all 50 states to get the emergency payments up and running.

So far, Hawaii, Kentucky and Georgia have seen the largest percentages of their labor forces file for first-time jobless benefits. About 29% of workers in Hawaii have filed first-time unemployment claims since March 14, as its tourism industry has come to a standstill.

Next week, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release its official jobs report for April.

That report is expected to show the US unemployment rate surged to 14% in April. That would be the highest since the monthly data series began in 1948. During the Great Depression, annual estimates show the unemployment rate peaked at 24.9% in 1933.

The nation's official unemployment rate is estimated from a survey of about 60,000 households — not the number of unemployment claims. To be counted as "unemployed" in that report, survey respondents need to have been out of work but available to work, and actively searched for a job in the prior four weeks.

How high the jobless rate will go and how long it will take to come down again will depend on the shape and pace of the economic recovery.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 4644

Reported Deaths: 319
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin1633209
Nobles6151
Ramsey33224
Olmsted2566
Anoka1968
Stearns1660
Dakota1579
Clay15210
Washington1209
Kandiyohi881
St. Louis7111
Martin704
Winona6614
Pine560
Carlton550
Scott411
Wright401
Freeborn340
Blue Earth340
Mower280
Polk270
Sherburne260
Le Sueur240
Carver200
Crow Wing201
Cottonwood200
Goodhue190
Dodge190
Steele150
Jackson120
Rice121
Wilkin123
Fillmore121
Murray110
Benton100
Chisago101
Watonwan90
Nicollet92
Meeker90
Rock90
Wabasha80
Brown81
Otter Tail80
Norman80
Unassigned70
Todd70
Isanti60
Lyon60
Beltrami60
Cass50
Faribault50
Waseca40
McLeod40
Renville40
Lincoln30
Yellow Medicine30
Itasca30
Swift20
Douglas20
Clearwater20
Chippewa20
Big Stone20
Becker20
Pipestone20
Traverse20
Sibley20
Morrison20
Mille Lacs21
Red Lake10
Redwood10
Pennington10
Aitkin10
Wadena10
Houston10
Roseau10
Kittson10
Koochiching10
Marshall10
Lac qui Parle10
Mahnomen10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 6843

Reported Deaths: 148
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Black Hawk108213
Polk90532
Woodbury7281
Linn65240
Marshall4591
Johnson4536
Muscatine3299
Louisa2692
Tama2647
Dallas2580
Scott2225
Washington1397
Jasper1301
Dubuque973
Allamakee883
Poweshiek552
Bremer503
Clinton481
Henry321
Benton301
Pottawattamie302
Cedar290
Story271
Crawford211
Warren210
Unassigned200
Fayette200
Jones200
Iowa190
Des Moines171
Harrison160
Buchanan160
Winneshiek150
Cerro Gordo140
Plymouth120
Clayton121
Grundy110
Lyon110
Howard100
Guthrie100
Boone100
Wapello100
Mahaska91
Shelby90
Osceola80
Van Buren80
Sioux80
Marion80
Lee80
Butler80
Hamilton70
Hardin70
Monona70
Dickinson60
Jefferson60
Chickasaw50
Webster50
Page50
Jackson50
Madison51
Buena Vista40
Delaware40
Humboldt40
Wright40
Hancock30
Clay30
Clarke20
Keokuk20
Mitchell20
Winnebago20
Franklin20
Appanoose22
Greene20
Mills20
Cherokee20
Audubon10
Carroll10
Worth10
Cass10
Taylor10
Adair10
Davis10
Kossuth10
Pocahontas10
Montgomery10
Union10
Emmet00
