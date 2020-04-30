Clear

The NASA chopper set to be first aircraft to fly on Mars now has a name -- thanks to a 17-year-old girl

Article Image

The teenagers suggestion was taken from NASA's "Name the Rover" essay contest

Posted: Apr 30, 2020 9:20 AM
Updated: Apr 30, 2020 9:20 AM
Posted By: By Alicia Lee, CNN

Bound to make history as the first aircraft to attempt powered flight on another planet, NASA's new Mars helicopter now has a name that lives up to the daunting task: Ingenuity.

And it's all thanks to 17-year-od Vaneeza Rupani.

Rupani, a high school junior from Northport, Alabama, earned the honor of naming the helicopter after she submitted her essay into NASA's "Name the Rover" contest. While NASA announced in March that its next rover would be named Perseverance based on seventh-grader Alexander Mather's essay, the agency decided to also choose a name for the helicopter that will accompany the rover to Mars.

Rupani's entry was among 28,000 essays submitted by K-12 students from every US state and territory, according to NASA, which made the announcement Wednesday.

"The ingenuity and brilliance of people working hard to overcome the challenges of interplanetary travel are what allow us all to experience the wonders of space exploration," Rupani wrote in her essay, according to a news release by NASA. "Ingenuity is what allows people to accomplish amazing things, and it allows us to expand our horizons to the edges of the universe," it said.

Rupani has been interested in space science since she was a young child, according to her mother Nausheen Rupani.

"On their way to school every day, she and her dad would pretend they were in a spaceship. They would imagine seeing planets (buildings), stars (traffic lights), etc. on their way and give them names," Nausheen Rupani told NASA.

To have her submission selected was more than exciting, the teenager said.

"(I thought) ingenuity would be a good name for the helicopter because that is exactly what it took to design this machine," she told NASA. "The helicopter is an incredible project, and I am thrilled to have a part in its journey."

Ingenuity and Perseverance are scheduled to launch in July and land next February at Mars' Jezero Crater, the site of a lake that existed 3.5 billion years ago. While the rover collects samples of Mars, the helicopter will attempt to fly and if successful, it will enable future Mars missions to "add an aerial dimension to their explorations," according to NASA.

Future aircrafts could help investigate targets that are difficult to reach by rover, such as cliffs, caves and deep craters, and they could also carry science instruments.

The launch of Perseverance and Ingenuity is part of the larger Artemis program, in which NASA intends to land the first woman and the next man on the moon in 2024 and eventually send astronauts to Mars.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 4644

Reported Deaths: 319
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin1633209
Nobles6151
Ramsey33224
Olmsted2566
Anoka1968
Stearns1660
Dakota1579
Clay15210
Washington1209
Kandiyohi881
St. Louis7111
Martin704
Winona6614
Pine560
Carlton550
Scott411
Wright401
Freeborn340
Blue Earth340
Mower280
Polk270
Sherburne260
Le Sueur240
Carver200
Crow Wing201
Cottonwood200
Goodhue190
Dodge190
Steele150
Jackson120
Rice121
Wilkin123
Fillmore121
Murray110
Benton100
Chisago101
Watonwan90
Nicollet92
Meeker90
Rock90
Wabasha80
Brown81
Otter Tail80
Norman80
Unassigned70
Todd70
Isanti60
Lyon60
Beltrami60
Cass50
Faribault50
Waseca40
McLeod40
Renville40
Lincoln30
Yellow Medicine30
Itasca30
Swift20
Douglas20
Clearwater20
Chippewa20
Big Stone20
Becker20
Pipestone20
Traverse20
Sibley20
Morrison20
Mille Lacs21
Red Lake10
Redwood10
Pennington10
Aitkin10
Wadena10
Houston10
Roseau10
Kittson10
Koochiching10
Marshall10
Lac qui Parle10
Mahnomen10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 6843

Reported Deaths: 148
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Black Hawk108213
Polk90532
Woodbury7281
Linn65240
Marshall4591
Johnson4536
Muscatine3299
Louisa2692
Tama2647
Dallas2580
Scott2225
Washington1397
Jasper1301
Dubuque973
Allamakee883
Poweshiek552
Bremer503
Clinton481
Henry321
Benton301
Pottawattamie302
Cedar290
Story271
Crawford211
Warren210
Unassigned200
Fayette200
Jones200
Iowa190
Des Moines171
Harrison160
Buchanan160
Winneshiek150
Cerro Gordo140
Plymouth120
Clayton121
Grundy110
Lyon110
Howard100
Guthrie100
Boone100
Wapello100
Mahaska91
Shelby90
Osceola80
Van Buren80
Sioux80
Marion80
Lee80
Butler80
Hamilton70
Hardin70
Monona70
Dickinson60
Jefferson60
Chickasaw50
Webster50
Page50
Jackson50
Madison51
Buena Vista40
Delaware40
Humboldt40
Wright40
Hancock30
Clay30
Clarke20
Keokuk20
Mitchell20
Winnebago20
Franklin20
Appanoose22
Greene20
Mills20
Cherokee20
Audubon10
Carroll10
Worth10
Cass10
Taylor10
Adair10
Davis10
Kossuth10
Pocahontas10
Montgomery10
Union10
Emmet00
Rochester
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Mason City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Sunshine back
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 4/30

Image

Walk MS going virtual this year

Image

Restoration service offering free vechicle santitation in Rochester

Image

Comparing COVID-19 to the Vietnam War

Image

Donating during the Pandemic

Image

Signs of hope and support

Image

Senators urge leadership to back childcare funding

Image

As some businesses in IA reopen, is it a good time?

Image

Meat producers face more challenges

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/29

Community Events