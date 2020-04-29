Clear
America's economy just had its worst quarter since 2008

Article Image

American GDP growth contracted at an annualized rate of 4.8% in the first three months of 2020 as the coronavirus crisis swept across the world. The economic decline is expected to be worse in the second quarter.

Posted: Apr 29, 2020 9:00 AM
Updated: Apr 29, 2020 9:00 AM
Posted By: By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

The US economy contracted for the first time in nearly six years between January and March, as the coronavirus crisis put the world in a choke hold.

America's first-quarter GDP, the most expansive measure of the US economy, fell at a 4.8% annualized rate, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Wednesday.

It was the first contraction of the US economy since the first quarter of 2014, and the worst drop since the fourth quarter of 2008, the height of the financial crisis.

Consumer spending, the largest contributor to US GDP, declined at a 7.6% annualized rate, as people were ordered to stay at home. Last quarter marked the deepest decline in US consumer spending since the second quarter of 1980.

Much of America's GDP decline was driven by lower-than-usual healthcare spending, as people delayed elective procedures.

The awful first-quarter report was alarming, considering the US economy was humming along in January and February until it came to a screeching halt in mid-March, when businesses shut and stay-at-home orders were put in place across the country. That was enough to offset the economic activity in January and February. The decline was worse than economists had predicted: The Refinitiv consensus forecast was -4%.

The BEA cautioned that "the full economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic cannot be quantified in the GDP estimate" because the impact of the outbreak cannot be stripped out of that data.

Ahead of the report, economists warned that this was only an advance reading of GDP growth that could be revised down as more data from the quarter trickles in.

Even so, the message is clear: six years of straight quarterly growth are over and America is almost certain in a deep recession.

"The economy has fallen off the cliff and broken its neck with the only thing consumers are buying are nondurable goods like food and beverages for 'off-premises consumption,'" said MUFG chief financial economist Chris Rupkey.

How bad is the downturn?

Historically, recessions have been manufacturing-led. But the situation is very different this time around as the economy faces both a demand shock from consumers staying home and a supply shock from businesses shutting down.

"The way we've been thinking about this based on evidence from around the world is that each week of lockdown probably knocked off between 0.5 and 1 percentage points off annual growth," said Michael Grady, chief economist at Aviva Investors.

This doesn't bode well for the current quarter. Even optimistic views of lockdowns lifting within the next couple of weeks would mean around half the quarter was spent in lockdown, Grady said.

Some projections suggest the economy will contract at an annualized rate of as much as 40%, which would be the worst since the BEA began tracking quarterly GDP growth in 1947.

Some states are beginning to reopen, but experts believe it will be some time until activity levels are back to what they were before the outbreak.

Another question on economists' minds is how consumers will react when the economy opens back up. After weeks of social distancing, people might be less inclined to engage in the economic activity they participated in before, and restaurants and movie theaters could remain empty for a long time even after the lockdown lifts.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 4181

Reported Deaths: 301
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin1524193
Nobles4771
Ramsey31722
Olmsted2516
Anoka1868
Dakota1569
Clay14910
Washington1179
Stearns860
St. Louis6911
Winona6614
Kandiyohi641
Pine560
Carlton530
Martin524
Scott361
Wright351
Freeborn340
Blue Earth330
Mower280
Polk260
Le Sueur240
Crow Wing201
Dodge190
Sherburne190
Carver190
Goodhue190
Steele140
Wilkin123
Fillmore121
Cottonwood110
Rice111
Murray100
Nicollet92
Meeker90
Jackson90
Chisago91
Otter Tail80
Brown81
Rock80
Wabasha80
Norman70
Watonwan70
Unassigned60
Isanti60
Beltrami60
Benton60
Lyon60
Cass50
Todd40
McLeod40
Faribault40
Waseca40
Renville30
Yellow Medicine30
Pipestone20
Swift20
Itasca20
Douglas20
Clearwater20
Chippewa20
Big Stone20
Becker20
Lincoln20
Traverse20
Sibley20
Mille Lacs21
Red Lake10
Redwood10
Pennington10
Morrison10
Aitkin10
Wadena10
Houston10
Roseau10
Kittson10
Koochiching10
Marshall10
Lac qui Parle10
Mahnomen10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 6376

Reported Deaths: 136
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Black Hawk94112
Polk81331
Woodbury6951
Linn63236
Johnson4486
Marshall4340
Muscatine3198
Louisa2692
Tama2637
Scott2185
Dallas1980
Washington1386
Jasper1090
Dubuque882
Allamakee863
Poweshiek502
Bremer483
Clinton481
Henry321
Benton301
Cedar290
Pottawattamie281
Story261
Warren200
Crawford191
Iowa190
Jones190
Fayette170
Des Moines171
Winneshiek150
Harrison150
Buchanan140
Cerro Gordo140
Unassigned130
Plymouth120
Clayton121
Lyon110
Grundy110
Wapello100
Shelby90
Mahaska91
Boone80
Butler80
Osceola80
Van Buren80
Sioux80
Marion80
Monona70
Lee70
Hardin70
Howard70
Hamilton70
Dickinson60
Guthrie60
Jefferson60
Jackson50
Page50
Webster40
Buena Vista40
Chickasaw40
Delaware40
Humboldt40
Madison41
Clay30
Hancock30
Greene20
Cherokee20
Wright20
Keokuk20
Clarke20
Mitchell20
Winnebago20
Appanoose22
Mills20
Franklin20
Worth10
Audubon10
Kossuth10
Carroll10
Cass10
Taylor10
Adair10
Union10
Pocahontas10
Montgomery10
Emmet00
