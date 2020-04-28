Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

White House economist: Unemployment could hit 20% by June

Article Image

Kevin Hassett, senior economic adviser to President Trump, says that "by June we're looking at numbers between 16 and 20 percent." He warns the unemployment rate will be "something that we haven't seen since the 1930s."

Posted: Apr 28, 2020 12:50 PM
Updated: Apr 28, 2020 12:50 PM
Posted By: By Matt Egan, CNN Business

The White House is telling Americans to brace for a period of Great Depression-level unemployment this summer.

Kevin Hassett, a senior economic adviser to President Donald Trump, warned Tuesday that the jobless rate in the United States could spike to between 16% and 20% by June.

That would be a startling spike from current levels of 4.4% and would mark the highest unemployment since the 1930s. (Unemployment spiked at 25% in 1933, according to estimates from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.)

The economic numbers between May and July "will be as bad as anything we've ever seen," Hassett told CNN's Poppy Harlow.

Beginning in March, the coronavirus pandemic crushed wide swaths of the American economy. Restaurants, movie theaters, theme parks and sports arenas have shut down completely. And it remains unclear if consumers will return to those crowded places even if social distancing restrictions are relaxed.

The health crisis has led to a sudden surge of unemployment. American workers have already filed more than 25 million initial jobless claims since March 14. The economy lost more than 700,000 jobs in March, lifting the unemployment rate from a 50-year low of 3.5%.

40% drop in GDP?

Economists estimate GDP contracted during the first quarter by an annualized rate of 4%. If confirmed by the government on Wednesday, that would mark the worst quarter for the US economy since the Great Recession. It would also be the first outright contraction since 2014.

The biggest pain will be felt during the second quarter. Hassett, who served as a CNN commentator, said US GDP could collapse that quarter by an unprecedented annual rate of 40%. That matches some predictions from Wall Street investment banks.

"I'm not saying we're going to have a Great Depression, but I am saying prepare yourself," Hassett said. "GDP tomorrow will probably be a negative number and that will be the tip of the iceberg of a few months of negative news that's unlike anything you've ever seen."

Other Trump administration officials have painted a more positive outlook.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters on Sunday that the US economy will rebound this summer.

"What I do think is, as we open up the economy in May and June, you will begin to see the economy bounce back in July, August, September," Mnuchin said. "And my expectation is that you'll see an increasing rate of growth in those three months."

How fast will the economy recover?

Wall Street is betting on a rapid recovery, despite the risks that lie ahead.

The S&P 500 has spiked 29% since the low on March 23, a stunning rebound that reflects optimism about the pandemic and relief over the aggressive response from the Federal Reserve, Congress and the White House. The US economy is experiencing its greatest shock since the Great Depression, and yet the S&P 500 is down just 11% on the year.

Investors are also relieved that some US states including Texas and Georgia have begun to slowly reopen their economies, albeit with health restrictions and social distancing still in place.

The Congressional Budget Office projects a strong rebound in the US economy during the second half of the year. The nonpartisan group estimates that GDP will surge by 23.5% during the third quarter and 10.5% during the final three months of the year.

"It's quite plausible we see a turnaround like the CBO projects. But I'm still worried," Hassett said.

Risk of second wave

The CBO forecast is based on the assumption that social distancing requirements are drastically reduced during the second half of the year as the pandemic fades.

The risk is that a second wave of infections forces stay-at-home orders to snap back on, derailing the economic recovery.

Moody's Investors Service warned Tuesday that renewed lockdowns would deal "severe harm" to the economy and could "quickly escalate into a deep financial crisis that would be far worse in scale and scope" than the 2008 financial crisis.

"If there's another wave in September," Hassett said, "the economy is going to take another hit, for sure."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 4181

Reported Deaths: 301
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin1416188
Nobles3991
Ramsey29722
Olmsted2466
Anoka1685
Dakota1447
Clay1319
Washington1148
St. Louis6710
Winona6614
Pine560
Stearns550
Carlton520
Martin434
Kandiyohi390
Scott351
Wright341
Freeborn330
Blue Earth300
Mower280
Polk240
Le Sueur230
Crow Wing200
Goodhue190
Dodge190
Carver170
Sherburne160
Steele140
Fillmore121
Wilkin113
Murray100
Rice101
Nicollet92
Cottonwood90
Jackson80
Wabasha80
Brown81
Otter Tail80
Watonwan70
Chisago71
Norman70
Meeker60
Lyon60
Beltrami60
Rock60
Isanti60
Cass50
Faribault40
Benton40
McLeod40
Todd30
Yellow Medicine30
Renville30
Waseca30
Clearwater20
Chippewa20
Douglas20
Pipestone20
Lincoln20
Traverse20
Big Stone20
Becker20
Itasca20
Swift10
Aitkin10
Morrison10
Houston10
Kittson10
Mille Lacs11
Pennington10
Marshall10
Mahnomen10
Red Lake10
Redwood10
Lac qui Parle10
Koochiching10
Sibley10
Roseau10
Unassigned00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 6376

Reported Deaths: 136
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Black Hawk84411
Polk75627
Linn61334
Woodbury4951
Johnson4376
Marshall4080
Muscatine3117
Louisa2672
Tama2597
Scott2165
Dallas1790
Washington1366
Jasper910
Dubuque872
Allamakee723
Poweshiek502
Clinton481
Bremer453
Henry321
Cedar280
Pottawattamie271
Benton271
Story250
Winneshiek240
Warren200
Jones190
Iowa180
Des Moines171
Fayette160
Harrison150
Crawford141
Cerro Gordo140
Clayton131
Buchanan120
Plymouth100
Wapello100
Lyon90
Shelby90
Grundy90
Mahaska91
Butler80
Osceola80
Van Buren80
Monona70
Marion70
Unassigned70
Sioux70
Hardin70
Boone70
Hamilton70
Guthrie60
Howard60
Jefferson60
Dickinson50
Page50
Jackson50
Lee50
Webster40
Delaware40
Buena Vista40
Chickasaw40
Humboldt40
Hancock30
Madison31
Mills30
Clay30
Keokuk20
Wright20
Cherokee20
Clarke20
Winnebago20
Mitchell20
Franklin20
Appanoose22
Greene20
Audubon10
Worth10
Kossuth10
Carroll10
Cass10
Taylor10
Adair10
Union10
Pocahontas10
Montgomery10
Emmet00
Rochester
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Mason City
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 59°
Severe storms possible Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vice President Mike Pence in Rochester

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Mayo Clinic launches Alexa Answers

Image

Iowa Workforce Development urging workers to return once restrictions are lifted

Image

Women's shelter collecting tracfones

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Severe storms possible Tuesday

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/27

Image

Businesses adapt during pandemic, create new business models

Image

Pandemic creates challenges for those launching a business

Community Events