Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

'There is nothing worse than hunger,' says South Africa hero Siya Kolisi of helping townships during lockdown

Article Image

Rugby World Cup winning captain, Siya Kolisi, returns home to the Township where he grew up to help fight Covid-19. Through the Kolisi Foundation, he and his wife Rachel have been providing food and information to South Africa's poorest communities.

Posted: Apr 28, 2020 6:50 AM
Updated: Apr 28, 2020 6:50 AM
Posted By: By Christina Macfarlane, CNN

South Africa's World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi remembers the sound of hunger gnawing in his belly when he was young. So, the man from the townships can certainly empathize with the pain lockdown is inflicting on the less fortunate in his country.

Kolisi, who last November became the first black captain to lead South Africa to Rugby World Cup glory, is sounding the alarm over a potential crisis emerging in South Africa's townships as the country enters its fourth week of lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"For me, it's personal," said Kolisi, speaking to CNN from Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

"There's nothing worse than hunger. There's nothing worse than listening to your stomach before you go to bed and you just hear grumbling. You have nothing to eat, you've got no other choice."

According to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University, there have been 4,793 cases of Covid-19 recorded in South Africa and 90 deaths. The country is set to begin easing strict lockdown restrictions next month, according to Reuters.

Growing up in the township of Zwide, just outside Port Elizabeth, bed for Kolisi was a pile of cushions on the living-room floor and finding enough to eat was a daily struggle. It was a life which was, he said, incompatible with social distancing.

"If I went a couple of days without eating I would go to my neighbor and go ask for something," he said. "Sometimes we live in a house with 10 or 15 people in one room. It's really hard to have social distancing."

Having watched the impact lockdown has had on South Africa's poorest, Kolisi and his wife, Rachel, have mobilized help.

They have brought forward the launch of their charity -- The Kolisi Foundation -- to this month, supplying Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to frontline workers and delivering food parcels to the Zwide township, going door to door raising spirits and awareness.

"With the food packages that we drop off, we are adding messages in the local dialect of Xhosa, because this is predominately for the Xhosa areas," Kolisi said.

"We put in instructions there for the masks - all in Xhosa - on how to put it on ... But the most important is this: if you want people to stay home, tell them why. You can't just tell someone to stay home and not give them anything."

The couple hopes to extend this scheme to other townships. Kolisi wants to give back, and wants to encourage others to as well.

"I'm not disadvantaged anymore and I don't see myself like that," he said. "But I know what it feels like. What I'm trying to say is you don't have to come from there to be able to give back. There's no better feeling than helping somebody else."

Shut indoors, Kolisi has had time to revisit his extraordinary Rugby World Cup victory and, for the first time, has watched the final against England -- 80 minutes which whizzed by when he was on the pitch, the weight of a nation on his shoulders.

To lift a nation's spirits, the final was recently re-run on TV, and in the Kolisi home there was no dispute over the remote that night -- Kolisi's wife made everyone watch the match.

"We watched it all over again and got all the goose bumps all over again," she said. "When Siya was playing like you don't see the people and everything that's going on."

Kolisi himself remembered being "in the zone," and the rousing speech of his coach Rassie Erasmus before the game.

"I remember everything," he said. "That was just exactly what we needed. You know, exactly what I needed. He spoke about all the struggles and things that you've experienced in your life and how you can use that on the day, so you can change the future of the other people coming behind you."

How will Kolisi feel when sport returns, when stadiums can safely fill with thousands of fans again? "That's gonna be amazing," he said. "I think sport does a lot of things to people. You know, it makes people happy sometimes. It speaks to everyone."

Yet, even that yearning to return to the field doesn't distract from the urgency of the crisis at hand.

"The most important thing is make sure everybody's safe and protected," he said. "Then we can get through this together. It doesn't matter who you are right now. We all want to fight this thing together and we need to stand united together as humanity."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 3816

Reported Deaths: 286
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin1416188
Nobles3991
Ramsey29722
Olmsted2466
Anoka1685
Dakota1447
Clay1319
Washington1148
St. Louis6710
Winona6614
Pine560
Stearns550
Carlton520
Martin434
Kandiyohi390
Scott351
Wright341
Freeborn330
Blue Earth300
Mower280
Polk240
Le Sueur230
Crow Wing200
Goodhue190
Dodge190
Carver170
Sherburne160
Steele140
Fillmore121
Wilkin113
Murray100
Rice101
Nicollet92
Cottonwood90
Jackson80
Wabasha80
Brown81
Otter Tail80
Watonwan70
Chisago71
Norman70
Meeker60
Lyon60
Beltrami60
Rock60
Isanti60
Cass50
Faribault40
Benton40
McLeod40
Todd30
Yellow Medicine30
Renville30
Waseca30
Clearwater20
Chippewa20
Douglas20
Pipestone20
Lincoln20
Traverse20
Big Stone20
Becker20
Itasca20
Swift10
Aitkin10
Morrison10
Houston10
Kittson10
Mille Lacs11
Pennington10
Marshall10
Mahnomen10
Red Lake10
Redwood10
Lac qui Parle10
Koochiching10
Sibley10
Roseau10
Unassigned00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 5868

Reported Deaths: 127
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Black Hawk84411
Polk75627
Linn61334
Woodbury4951
Johnson4376
Marshall4080
Muscatine3117
Louisa2672
Tama2597
Scott2165
Dallas1790
Washington1366
Jasper910
Dubuque872
Allamakee723
Poweshiek502
Clinton481
Bremer453
Henry321
Cedar280
Pottawattamie271
Benton271
Story250
Winneshiek240
Warren200
Jones190
Iowa180
Des Moines171
Fayette160
Harrison150
Crawford141
Cerro Gordo140
Clayton131
Buchanan120
Plymouth100
Wapello100
Lyon90
Shelby90
Grundy90
Mahaska91
Butler80
Osceola80
Van Buren80
Monona70
Marion70
Unassigned70
Sioux70
Hardin70
Boone70
Hamilton70
Guthrie60
Howard60
Jefferson60
Dickinson50
Page50
Jackson50
Lee50
Webster40
Delaware40
Buena Vista40
Chickasaw40
Humboldt40
Hancock30
Madison31
Mills30
Clay30
Keokuk20
Wright20
Cherokee20
Clarke20
Winnebago20
Mitchell20
Franklin20
Appanoose22
Greene20
Audubon10
Worth10
Kossuth10
Carroll10
Cass10
Taylor10
Adair10
Union10
Pocahontas10
Montgomery10
Emmet00
Rochester
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Mason City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Severe storms possible Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tuesday's Severe Weather Threat

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/27

Image

Businesses adapt during pandemic, create new business models

Image

Pandemic creates challenges for those launching a business

Image

Virtual Coaching During the Pandemic

Image

Some businesses in IA set to reopen this week

Image

Meat Industry Impacted by Pandemic

Image

Family man facing paralysis cut off from family by Coronavirus

Image

Road Repair Budget impacted from coronavrus?

Community Events