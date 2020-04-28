Clear
5 things to know for April 28: Coronavirus, stay-home orders, testing, economy, oil

Article Image

US startup Zipline is reducing vulnerable people's exposure to coronavirus in Africa by using drones to deliver medical supplies

Posted: Apr 28, 2020 6:50 AM
Updated: Apr 28, 2020 6:50 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

New York has become the first state to outright cancel its presidential primary due to the pandemic. The state's board of elections says, with the candidates basically already set, it would be nothing more than a risky "beauty contest."

1. Coronavirus 

While some countries are beginning the slow return to some kind of normalcy following the worst of the pandemic, the World Health Organization says the threat is "far from over." The WHO's director-general says there are still concerns about increasing trends in Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America and parts of Asia. In some of these places, low testing capacity means the number of reported cases could be significantly underestimated. A new Yale study reached a similar conclusion about the US. Researchers found deaths across America spiked as Covid-19 began its spread in March and April. Many of these deaths were not attributed to the disease, raising concerns that actual Covid-related deaths have been underreported. The virus has now infected more than 3 million people worldwide and killed at least 211,000. Follow here for the latest updates. 

2. Stay-at-home orders

The struggle to reopen US states after weeks of social distancing measures is being bumped up to the federal level. Attorney General William Barr warned in a memo that while stay-at-home orders are "necessary," the Justice Department could step in to fight policies it feels go too far. A group of conservative lawmakers has announced the formation of the Save Our Country Task Force, which will push states to reopen for business quickly. The task force fits neatly into plans from the White House to focus more on the negative impact coronavirus measures have had on the economy. In Pennsylvania, a statehouse candidate and a group of local businesses have asked the US Supreme Court to lift Gov. Tom Wolf's shutdown orders. However, there's a cautionary tale in all this: President Trump's strong rebuke of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who began reopening the state last week, is still reverberating ominously in state capitals across the country.

3. Testing 

The White House has released new guidelines on coronavirus testing, but they appear to fall short of the level recommended by the nation's top disease experts. The goal of the initiative is to help each state reach the ability to test at least 2% of its residents, with a focus on vulnerable populations and emergency workers. However, experts have said the US should be testing millions of people a day in order for the country to start getting back on its feet. The plan also puts the bulk of testing responsibility on states rather than the federal government, even though states have said they need help getting enough tests. Meanwhile, the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, manned by inspectors general, has staffed back up after President Trump ousted its chair this month. The group has launched a website to help the public track its investigations into coronavirus response efforts.

4. Economy 

Businesses applying for the next round of Paycheck Protection Program funding have said they're experiencing error messages and slow processing. The program faced similar problems when it was rolled out this month. Congress is also dealing with repeated questions about how lenders are choosing which clients get money first and whether some publicly traded companies should be eligible for help. This latest round of funding adds up to $310 billion dollars, which is expected to be used up in a matter of days. Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the next legislative package Congress passes will have more money for state and local government relief, which is a shift in messaging from the powerful Republican.

5. Oil

US oil prices are still plunging as companies try to deal with excess supply and not nearly enough demand. Prices fell below $11 a barrel yesterday, dipping perilously close to the crisis point of $10 a barrel. You'll recall oil prices last week briefly plummeted below $0, so "crisis" is now a relative term for a market in deep peril. The latest crash came as the United States Oil Fund -- a popular fund geared to track the price of oil -- said it will dump its June oil contracts in favor of longer term agreements. And another oil company, Diamond Offshore, filed for bankruptcy.

The largest hole to ever open in the Arctic ozone is now closed 

For once, human's weren't to blame -- it was just a polar vortex.

Some lizards evolved to survive hurricanes through bigger toe pads

Congratulations, you will now spend a portion of your day wondering about lizard toe pads.

Local officials will seek to remove a California planning commissioner who threw a cat and openly drank on a Zoom call

First, it was don't drink bleach; now, it's don't drink and throw pets on Zoom calls? People need to behave.

Microsoft Word says it's wrong to use 2 spaces after a period

Somewhere, an old-guard CNN copy editor is seething.

Tribeca and YouTube are working on an online festival

Finally, a chance to wear your fancy evening gown while sitting at home on the couch.

$4.6 million

That's how much the Los Angeles Lakers got as part of the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program. The organization, which is listed as the second-most valuable NBA team, says it has repaid the money after finding out the program's funds, intended to help small businesses, have been depleted.

"The Olympics were canceled in the past for problems like war. We are fighting against an invisible enemy now."

Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori, who says if the pandemic is not over by next summer, the Tokyo summer Games will be canceled, according to an interview published in Nikkan Sports.

Eine Kleine piggy painting 

Because, why NOT watch an artist paint a royal portrait of a guinea pig named Cesario? (Click here to view.)

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 3816

Reported Deaths: 286
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin1416188
Nobles3991
Ramsey29722
Olmsted2466
Anoka1685
Dakota1447
Clay1319
Washington1148
St. Louis6710
Winona6614
Pine560
Stearns550
Carlton520
Martin434
Kandiyohi390
Scott351
Wright341
Freeborn330
Blue Earth300
Mower280
Polk240
Le Sueur230
Crow Wing200
Goodhue190
Dodge190
Carver170
Sherburne160
Steele140
Fillmore121
Wilkin113
Murray100
Rice101
Nicollet92
Cottonwood90
Jackson80
Wabasha80
Brown81
Otter Tail80
Watonwan70
Chisago71
Norman70
Meeker60
Lyon60
Beltrami60
Rock60
Isanti60
Cass50
Faribault40
Benton40
McLeod40
Todd30
Yellow Medicine30
Renville30
Waseca30
Clearwater20
Chippewa20
Douglas20
Pipestone20
Lincoln20
Traverse20
Big Stone20
Becker20
Itasca20
Swift10
Aitkin10
Morrison10
Houston10
Kittson10
Mille Lacs11
Pennington10
Marshall10
Mahnomen10
Red Lake10
Redwood10
Lac qui Parle10
Koochiching10
Sibley10
Roseau10
Unassigned00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 5868

Reported Deaths: 127
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Black Hawk84411
Polk75627
Linn61334
Woodbury4951
Johnson4376
Marshall4080
Muscatine3117
Louisa2672
Tama2597
Scott2165
Dallas1790
Washington1366
Jasper910
Dubuque872
Allamakee723
Poweshiek502
Clinton481
Bremer453
Henry321
Cedar280
Pottawattamie271
Benton271
Story250
Winneshiek240
Warren200
Jones190
Iowa180
Des Moines171
Fayette160
Harrison150
Crawford141
Cerro Gordo140
Clayton131
Buchanan120
Plymouth100
Wapello100
Lyon90
Shelby90
Grundy90
Mahaska91
Butler80
Osceola80
Van Buren80
Monona70
Marion70
Unassigned70
Sioux70
Hardin70
Boone70
Hamilton70
Guthrie60
Howard60
Jefferson60
Dickinson50
Page50
Jackson50
Lee50
Webster40
Delaware40
Buena Vista40
Chickasaw40
Humboldt40
Hancock30
Madison31
Mills30
Clay30
Keokuk20
Wright20
Cherokee20
Clarke20
Winnebago20
Mitchell20
Franklin20
Appanoose22
Greene20
Audubon10
Worth10
Kossuth10
Carroll10
Cass10
Taylor10
Adair10
Union10
Pocahontas10
Montgomery10
Emmet00
