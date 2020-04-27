Clear
Great Depression comparisons are depressing but this time is different

Article Image

Leading economists and an epidemiologist weigh in on how to restart the world's largest economy and what setbacks to expect.

Posted: Apr 27, 2020 12:10 PM
Updated: Apr 27, 2020 12:10 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Christine Romans, CNN Business

Enter the dreaded "D" word.

Kevin Hassett, an economic adviser to President Trump, Sunday compared the coronavirus collapse in the US economy to the Great Depression.

"This is the biggest negative shock that our economy, I think, has ever seen. We're going to be looking at an unemployment rate that approaches rates that we saw during the Great Depression," he said.

"During the Great Recession ...we lost 8.7 million jobs in the whole thing. Right now, we're losing that many jobs about every ten days," Hassett said.

Depression comparisons are, well, depressing. And accurate.

What we have seen in the past six weeks already eclipses the worst of the Great Recession when the jobless rate reached 10%. It also dwarfs the painful recession of 1982 where joblessness peaked at 10.8%. Hassett guessed the jobless rate in April stands at 16% "or even higher."

That might be conservative. March's jobless rate was 4.4% and only caught the beginning of the jobs carnage. In the past six weeks more than 16% of the labor market filed for jobless benefits. Rough math? That's almost 20%, a level not seen since the early 1930s.

A depression is essentially a really bad recession, and this sure feels like one.

First-quarter GDP this week will likely reveal a contraction in the first quarter. Forecasts for the second quarter are horrific: The economy is expected to shrink at an annualized rate of 20% to 30%, matching the worst of the Great Depression.

A bit of history: The Great Depression was actually two downturns. The National Bureau of Economic Research is the official bookkeeper of booms and busts in the economy. It found a sharp downturn from 1929 to 1933, when GDP fell 27%, and again from 1937 to 1938. Most economists don't think the economy returned to something considered "normal" until 1940 or 1941.

There is an important difference today. America has a safety net this time. How well it works will decide if this is a depression in name only.

"A depression is unlikely -- just one hellacious second quarter followed by a choppy recovery," says Greg Valliere, chief US policy strategist at AGF Investments.

"Can Washington prevent a depression," he asks. "Yes."

Here's how. The Federal Reserve has announced nearly unlimited -- and historic -- support for credit markets.

Congress has now spent trillions of dollars in rescue and bailout funds.

"What I do think is as we open the economy in May and June, you will begin to see the economy really bounce back in July, August, September," he said Sunday. "We are putting in an unprecedented amount of fiscal relief into the economy. You're seeing trillions of dollars that's making its way into the economy and I think it's going to have a significant impact."

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 3816

Reported Deaths: 286
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin1332177
Nobles3521
Ramsey27820
Olmsted2396
Anoka1655
Dakota1437
Clay1259
Washington1138
Winona6613
St. Louis6110
Pine520
Carlton510
Martin434
Stearns380
Kandiyohi350
Wright331
Freeborn330
Scott321
Blue Earth290
Mower280
Polk230
Le Sueur220
Crow Wing200
Goodhue190
Dodge190
Carver170
Sherburne160
Steele120
Fillmore121
Wilkin113
Nicollet92
Unassigned90
Rice91
Wabasha80
Brown81
Otter Tail80
Murray80
Norman70
Jackson70
Chisago71
Watonwan70
Meeker60
Cottonwood60
Beltrami60
Lyon60
Isanti60
Rock50
Cass50
Benton40
Faribault40
Todd30
Renville30
Waseca30
Yellow Medicine30
McLeod30
Pipestone20
Lincoln20
Traverse20
Itasca20
Douglas20
Clearwater20
Chippewa20
Big Stone20
Becker20
Aitkin10
Houston10
Koochiching10
Swift10
Lac qui Parle10
Red Lake10
Redwood10
Pennington10
Kittson10
Morrison10
Mille Lacs11
Marshall10
Sibley10
Mahnomen10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 5868

Reported Deaths: 127
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk73224
Black Hawk7149
Linn57334
Johnson4266
Woodbury4091
Marshall3800
Muscatine3057
Louisa2662
Tama2637
Scott2085
Dallas1690
Washington1325
Jasper830
Dubuque801
Allamakee683
Poweshiek501
Clinton471
Bremer412
Henry311
Cedar280
Benton271
Pottawattamie251
Winneshiek240
Story230
Warren190
Jones180
Iowa170
Des Moines161
Harrison150
Fayette150
Crawford141
Cerro Gordo140
Clayton121
Buchanan120
Plymouth110
Wapello90
Shelby90
Mahaska91
Grundy80
Van Buren80
Marion70
Osceola70
Boone70
Lyon70
Monona70
Hamilton70
Sioux70
Hardin60
Howard60
Jefferson60
Unassigned60
Guthrie60
Lee50
Jackson50
Page50
Dickinson50
Webster40
Humboldt40
Delaware40
Chickasaw40
Buena Vista40
Butler40
Hancock30
Clay30
Madison31
Cherokee20
Winnebago20
Wright20
Clarke20
Appanoose22
Mitchell20
Mills20
Franklin20
Keokuk20
Adair10
Worth10
Audubon10
Montgomery10
Kossuth10
Carroll10
Cass10
Greene10
Emmet10
Taylor10
Union10
