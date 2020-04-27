Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are divorcing after 10 years together

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are getting a divorce.

Cavallari, a reality TV star, announced the couple's decision to split on Instagram in an emotional post on Sunday.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," the former "Laguna Beach" star wrote in a caption of a photo of the two together. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of."

Cavallari, who currently stars in her own reality show "Very Cavallari" on E!, added that the divorce is simply a "situation of two people growing apart."

The two, who married in 2013, have three children together: Camden Jack, Jaxon Wyatt and Saylor James.

This isn't the first time the couple parted ways. Cavallari and the former Chicago Bears quarterback called off their engagement in 2011 before reconciling the same year.