Start your Monday smart: US states reopen, 'Parks & Rec,' Ohio primary, May Day

Article Image

Tennessee, Georgia, and South Carolina are allowing some nonessential businesses to reopen after being closed for weeks. Business owners in those states are weighing a tough choice: reopen while Covid-19 is still a threat, or face closing their doors for good.

Mental Health Month begins Friday, and not a moment too soon. Here are some resources and methods to help you face the emotional challenges of this pandemic in the healthiest way possible.

Here's what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. You give us five minutes, and we give you five things you must know for your weekday, plus a Sunday edition to get your week started smart. Sign up here.)

TODAY

• Some US states begin to reopen. Ready or not, some states are beginning to reopen even as the US closes in on 1 million coronavirus cases. Stay-at-home orders and business closures in places including Georgia, Tennessee and Texas are falling away this week, even though a data model often cited by the White House advises most states to wait several more weeks -- or even months -- before loosening social distancing rules. Check where your state stands.

MONDAY

• Boeing holds its shareholders meeting. The virtual session may offer insights into how the plane maker is weathering the pandemic and its expectations for air travel's rebound. Carriers already have reported billions of dollars in losses this year.

TUESDAY

• The NTSB probes the fatal duck boat wreck. The National Transportation Safety Board is due to meet to determine the probable cause of the fatal 2018 duck boat sinking in Branson, Missouri. One crew member and 16 passengers, including nine members of a single family, died when the vessel capsized during a storm.

• Buckeye Democrats vote for a nominee. It's Ohio's primary, but there's no in-person voting because of the pandemic. Instead, mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Monday or dropped off at county boards of elections by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

• The Vice President meets US coronavirus response teams. Mike Pence is due to travel to Rochester, Minnesota, to tour the Mayo Clinic facilities supporting Covid-19 research and treatment. Two days later, he's expected to head to Kokomo in his home state of Indiana to visit a GM plant that's been revamped to build ventilators.

WEDNESDAY

• The Federal Reserve chair speaks with reporters. Jerome Powell is due to hold a video news conference following the two-day Federal Open Markets Committee meeting. He could offer another glimpse into the disastrous economic effects of the pandemic, which one European economist called a "house of horror."

THURSDAY

• The Vietnam War marks a milestone. April 30 marks the 45th anniversary of the fall of Saigon and the end of the Vietnam War. South Vietnam surrendered to North Vietnam, ending the almost 20-year conflict. Meanwhile, after a thawing between the two Koreas, relations again have faltered in step with shakier ties between the US and North Korea.

• 'Parks and Rec' is back. It's a Pawnee reunion! NBC is airing "A Parks and Recreation Special," a new, 30-minute episode of the beloved sitcom to benefit Feeding America. The scripted, social distancing-themed episode will feature all of your favorite Pawneeans and some special guests. Catch it at 8:30 pm ET.

FRIDAY

• Time to flip the calendar. Will April showers bring May flowers? Friday ushers in a new month, and with it, a traditional celebration of springtime. May Day also shares a date with International Workers Day, which traces its history back to Chicago's violent Haymarket Affair in 1886.

SATURDAY

• More Democratic ballots are due. Guam and Kansas wrap up their primary elections. Voting has been open in Kansas since the end of March, when the state decided to switch to a mail-in-only format. Meanwhile, Guam will award a total of 11 delegates during its caucus.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 3446

Reported Deaths: 244
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin1287155
Nobles3251
Ramsey26120
Olmsted2386
Anoka1503
Dakota1386
Clay1137
Washington1127
Winona6613
St. Louis6110
Carlton470
Pine450
Martin424
Stearns380
Freeborn330
Wright331
Scott321
Mower280
Kandiyohi280
Blue Earth270
Le Sueur220
Polk200
Crow Wing200
Goodhue190
Dodge190
Carver160
Sherburne150
Steele120
Fillmore121
Wilkin113
Rice91
Nicollet92
Otter Tail80
Wabasha80
Brown81
Murray80
Jackson70
Norman70
Chisago71
Isanti70
Beltrami60
Cottonwood60
Lyon60
Watonwan50
Rock50
Cass50
Unassigned50
Benton40
Faribault40
Meeker40
Todd30
Renville30
Waseca30
Yellow Medicine30
McLeod30
Pipestone20
Lincoln20
Traverse20
Itasca20
Douglas20
Clearwater20
Chippewa20
Big Stone20
Becker20
Aitkin10
Houston10
Koochiching10
Swift10
Lac qui Parle10
Red Lake10
Redwood10
Pennington10
Kittson10
Morrison10
Mille Lacs11
Marshall10
Sibley10
Mahnomen10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 5088

Reported Deaths: 112
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Black Hawk6918
Polk66024
Linn54833
Johnson4184
Marshall3450
Woodbury3161
Muscatine2957
Tama2617
Louisa2612
Scott2065
Washington1325
Dallas1300
Jasper780
Dubuque701
Allamakee563
Poweshiek501
Clinton470
Bremer382
Henry311
Cedar280
Benton261
Story220
Pottawattamie201
Warren190
Jones180
Des Moines160
Iowa160
Harrison150
Cerro Gordo140
Winneshiek120
Fayette120
Buchanan120
Clayton111
Plymouth110
Crawford101
Shelby90
Van Buren80
Mahaska81
Grundy80
Hamilton70
Osceola70
Sioux70
Wapello70
Monona70
Lyon60
Jefferson60
Guthrie60
Marion60
Boone60
Unassigned50
Page50
Dickinson50
Jackson50
Hardin50
Webster40
Howard40
Chickasaw40
Humboldt40
Butler40
Keokuk40
Lee40
Delaware40
Clay30
Buena Vista30
Madison31
Hancock30
Winnebago20
Clarke20
Franklin20
Mills20
Appanoose22
Cherokee20
Mitchell20
Wright20
Audubon10
Worth10
Carroll10
Cass10
Taylor10
Adair10
Greene10
Kossuth10
Montgomery10
Union10
