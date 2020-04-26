Clear

'The Office' is celebrating National Pretzel Day, Stanley style!

Article Image

Americans consume over a half billion dollars worth of pretzels a year. April 26th is National Pretzel Day in the United States.

Are you celebrating National Pretzel Day? Stanley Hudson sure is.

"The Office" grump, played by Leslie David Baker, rarely ever smiles. But for delicious pretzels, he makes an exception.

The popular mockumentary series on Sunday posted a throwback clip from the episode "Initiation," which showcases Stanley's love of soft pretzels.

"I wake up every morning in a bed that's too small, drive my daughter to a school that's too expensive, and then I go to a job for which I get paid too little," Hudson says in the episode. "But on Pretzel Day? Well, I like Pretzel Day."

Along with an excuse to rewatch "The Office" for the millionth time, Pretzel Day also serves as an opportunity to celebrate the delicious twisted treat.

The exact origin of pretzels is unknown, but many people believe that an Italian monk invented it in 610 AD to reward children for learning their prayers. The theory is that loops of a pretzel represent the crossed arms of praying children.

The Catholic Church inadvertently contributed to the popularity of pretzels when it issued strict rules about fasting during Lent in the seventh century, according to The History Channel. Because pretzels are basically just bread and water, they made for a good snack.

To celebrate the holiday, Auntie Anne's is giving away 25,000 free pretzels to workers on the front line of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Anyone can nominate a friend or family member who is a health care professional or other essential employee for a coupon code to receive a free original or cinnamon sugar pretzel.

Who doesn't like a little sugar? (THAT'S WHAT SHE SAID!)

