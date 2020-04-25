Clear

Coronavirus has killed nearly 52,000 people in the US, over a quarter of the world's deaths

Article Image

CNN's Tom Foreman highlights the steps needed to help reopen the US economy safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Posted: Apr 25, 2020 5:00 AM
Updated: Apr 25, 2020 5:00 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Less than three months since the first known coronavirus death in the US, the country's fatalities make up more than quarter of the global death toll.

Nearly 52,000 Americans have died of the virus so far --- a number that increases daily as a result of new fatalities and states reviewing previous deaths that had not been tied to the disease.

The virus has killed at least 197,000 people worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In the US, limited testing in early February was part of the reason California officials did not count two earlier deaths as coronavirus-related. This week, they confirmed the two victims -- a 57-year-old woman who died February 6 and a 69-year-old man who died February 17-- are the earliest known US victims.

New efforts by some states to trace more cases will give officials a better idea of the magnitude of the pandemic in the country. That, in addition to testing -- which experts say is still not where it needs to be.

The US has conducted about 5.1 million tests but Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading epidemiologist, said this week the nation needs to ramp up testing. Two new reports from public health experts and economists highlight that in order to safely reopen states, the country needs to conduct millions of tests per week.

And as health officials race to get the virus under control, state leaders are setting the date they'll begin reopening their economies -- decisions that President Donald Trump has said are entirely up to governors.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday opened some businesses, including barber shops and hair salons, tattoo parlors, gyms and bowling alleys. The state has recorded more than 22,491 infections and at least 899 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Your coronavirus questions, answered

Georgia governor opens businesses

Georgia was one of the last states to call for stay-at-home orders and one of the first ones to start easing those restrictions.

According to experts at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, the state should not begin to reopen until at least June 22.

But on Friday, business owners and customers in Georgia donned masks and gloves across the state as they returned to stores ordered shut about two weeks ago by the governor's stay-at-home order. Theaters and dine-in restaurants will be allowed to reopen Monday.

Some business owners told CNN they felt they had no choice but to reopen. Others said they did so to pay their bills.

"I'm at the point where I have to do something ... I'm about to lose my business if I don't," Tim Timmons, owner of Salon Gloss in Woodstock, said.

Timmons said there were measures in place to prevent the possible spread of the virus. The business wasn't running on full staff and employees stood 14 feet apart. Customers had their temperatures taken when they arrived and were also asked whether they've come into contact with anyone who's had the virus. During shampoos, they covered their faces with towels.

But other business owners said attempting to reopen wasn't in their plan.

"I said, 'No, absolutely not. Get your hair done for what?'" Sabrina Watkins said of her hair salon in College Park, an Atlanta suburb. "There's a pandemic, people are dying. As much as I love the business, now is not the time, regardless of who says it is."

More states partly reopen while others set the date

Georgia isn't alone.

Salons, barbershops, spas and pet groomers took appointments Friday in Oklahoma. State parks and outdoor recreation areas also reopened.

Alaska allowed salons and restaurants to open in many areas, though restaurants must keep distance between tables and can't exceed 25% of their normal capacity. The state also strongly encouraged face coverings.

Earlier this week, South Carolina retail stores reopened but can operate only at 20% capacity or five customers per 1,000 sq. feet.

Other governors are setting the date for when their reopening plans will kick into action.

Elective surgeries and farmers markets will begin reopening in Iowa on Monday, the same day Tennessee restaurants can reopen at 50% capacity. Retail stores may reopen Wednesday under that same guideline, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said.

"We are pursuing a careful, measured approach to reopening our economy that does not depend on heavy-handed mandates but instead provides practical tools for businesses of all sizes," Lee said.

But other leaders have stopped short of setting a timeline.

In San Francisco, which issued the country's first sweeping stay-at-home order in mid-March, Mayor London Breed said the order is "very likely" to be extended for a few more weeks past May 3.

"How we reopen is going to be important to ensuring that we do it responsibly so that we don't go backwards," said Breed, who stressed the importance of having enough PPE, testing and requirements for social distancing.

CDC, Lysol warn not to digest disinfectants after Trump's remarks

As state leaders weigh the best options for moving forward, many have turned their attention to possible treatments. The World Health Organization recently said the world is "weeks to months" away from knowing which drugs will work against the virus.

In a briefing this week, Trump suggested the possibility of ingesting disinfectants to protect people from the virus -- and since then, companies and health officials issued warnings urging Americans not to do so.

Reckitt Benckiser -- the company behind Lysol and Dettol -- issued a statement Friday after "recent speculation and social media activity."

"Under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route)," the company said.

A similar warning came from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Household cleaners and disinfectants can cause health problems when not used properly. Follow the instructions on the product label to ensure safe and effective use," the CDC tweeted.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 3185

Reported Deaths: 221
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin1073113
Ramsey21911
Olmsted2044
Dakota1306
Nobles1261
Anoka1052
Washington1005
Clay793
Winona6110
St. Louis5410
Martin414
Carlton380
Freeborn330
Wright301
Scott281
Mower270
Blue Earth260
Le Sueur220
Crow Wing200
Stearns200
Goodhue190
Dodge180
Polk170
Carver150
Pine150
Sherburne130
Fillmore110
Wilkin102
Steele100
Nicollet82
Brown81
Wabasha80
Chisago71
Rice71
Isanti60
Otter Tail60
Beltrami60
Norman60
Cottonwood60
Lyon60
Rock50
Unassigned40
Benton40
Faribault40
Cass40
Watonwan40
Renville30
Todd30
Waseca30
Yellow Medicine30
Kandiyohi30
Jackson30
McLeod30
Meeker30
Clearwater30
Murray30
Becker20
Traverse20
Pipestone20
Douglas20
Itasca20
Lincoln20
Chippewa10
Houston10
Aitkin10
Big Stone10
Pennington10
Swift10
Koochiching10
Kittson10
Morrison10
Red Lake10
Redwood10
Mille Lacs11
Marshall10
Mahnomen10
Sibley10
Lac qui Parle10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 4445

Reported Deaths: 107
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn46629
Polk43716
Johnson3883
Black Hawk3794
Louisa2482
Muscatine2406
Marshall2390
Tama2257
Scott1823
Washington1245
Woodbury1001
Dallas590
Jasper530
Dubuque491
Allamakee453
Clinton440
Bremer330
Henry301
Cedar270
Benton241
Story200
Warren180
Pottawattamie181
Jones170
Harrison150
Cerro Gordo140
Poweshiek141
Iowa130
Des Moines130
Buchanan110
Plymouth90
Shelby90
Van Buren80
Winneshiek80
Clayton81
Mahaska81
Sioux70
Jefferson70
Fayette70
Monona70
Wapello60
Boone60
Grundy60
Crawford61
Marion50
Lyon50
Jackson50
Guthrie40
Page40
Osceola40
Madison41
Unassigned40
Howard40
Hardin40
Delaware30
Hancock30
Lee30
Clay30
Dickinson30
Keokuk30
Chickasaw30
Winnebago20
Webster20
Wright20
Humboldt20
Mitchell20
Mills20
Hamilton20
Clarke20
Butler20
Appanoose22
Buena Vista20
Carroll10
Audubon10
Montgomery10
Worth10
Cass10
Cherokee10
Adair10
Franklin10
Greene10
Taylor10
Kossuth10
Union10
Rochester
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 38°
Mason City
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Austin
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 34°
Scattered showers Friday, Sunshine for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Grading social distancing

Image

Parade of High School Seniors

Image

Elective surgeries allowed beginning Monday in Iowa

Image

Hayfield mom overcomes Covid-19 and donates plasma for others

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/24

Image

Local gyms expect changes once they reopen

Image

When will Gyms reopen?

Image

Joe Biden on Climate Change

Image

Less Child Abuse reported

Image

3D printing shields

Community Events