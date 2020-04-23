Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Simona Halep's lockdown life: military on the streets, slower pace at home

Article Image

Two-time grand slam champion Simona Halep has been locked down in her native Romania and has been trying a multitude of activities to try to keep busy.

Posted: Apr 23, 2020 7:00 AM
Updated: Apr 23, 2020 7:00 AM
Posted By: By Danielle Rossingh, for CNN

While soldiers are patrolling the streets of Bucharest, Wimbledon champion Simona Halep has been adjusting to a new, different pace of life.

Romania, an eastern European country of 21 million, has been in a state of emergency since March 16 to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Everyone over the age of 65 has to stay at home while the rest of the country is only allowed to leave home for essential shopping or work, provided they carry a letter from their employers. A night-time curfew has also been enforced.

"I have not been going out at all," Halep, the reigning Wimbledon champion from Romania, told CNN Sport from her home in Bucharest.

"I am definitely a person who takes these things very seriously and is nervous about them. The lockdown has been very strict here in Romania, we have had military on the streets and are not allowed to go outside."

Halep was born in the Black Sea resort of Constanta, and her 2018 victory at Roland-Garros turned the 28-year-old into a superstar in Romania.

She received a huge homecoming after beating 23-time major singles winner Serena Williams in the finals of Wimbledon last year, celebrating her victory with 30,000 fans at Bucharest National Stadium. She was even rewarded with her own postage stamp.

READ: Murray predicts tennis will be 'one of the last sports to get back to normality'

Medical equipment

Halep is well aware that tennis is not the most important thing in the world right now.

Romania had reported 498 deaths from 9,242 confirmed infections with the coronavirus as of April 22, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

"It has been a scary situation here in Romania," said Halep.

"I try not to watch too much or read too much in the news as I find it very worrying; I prefer to focus on helping where I can," said Halep, who donated medical equipment to hospitals in Constanta and Bucharest last month. "And playing my part by staying inside, and of course staying positive and strong."

READ: Nadal is left confused by Instagram Live

'We can only dream of playing a Grand Slam'

Although Halep said she misses the women's tour, her colleagues and playing events, she isn't optimistic tennis will resume any time soon.

All professional tennis has been put on hold until at least July 13 because of the pandemic. Wimbledon has been canceled for the first time since World War II, while the French Open, where she is a three-time finalist, has moved its start date from May 24 to September 20.

"I believe that if we are playing tennis again in September we have already won, because it means the threat of the virus will be over," Halep said. "We can only dream of playing a grand slam at this point, but I support the tournament and of course I will look forward to playing if we can."

The hardest part for Halep is the uncertainty.

"It's definitely strange not to know when we will be able to play tournaments again," said Halep. "Which surface will we play on? In which country? There are no answers right now, so it's difficult to plan ahead."

READ: Andy Murray says 'Big Three' are greatest players of all time

Late nights

The coronavirus pandemic has forced Halep to slow down. For the first time in years, her schedule is no longer dictated by daily training sessions, traveling to tournaments, sponsorship and media obligations or playing matches.

Instead, the two-time major winner now goes to bed late and gets up late, works on her fitness daily, cooks, reads, watches movies and talks to her family.

"It's definitely very strange to have no tennis in my life for such a long period of time," she said. "The longest of my career."

READ: Sofia Shapatava says 'tennis may not survive' coronavirus pandemic as she starts petition calling for financial help

Foot injury

When the lockdown was announced by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on March 24, Halep was at her country club home in Bucharest, recovering from injury.

"I am fortunate in a sense, because the situation with Covid-19 started just as I was struggling with a foot injury," said Halep, who had started the season well with a semifinals spot at the Australian Open in January.

"So this extra time off has given me the opportunity to heal my foot properly and take time to work on my recovery, rather than worry about missing too many tournaments.

"I am in contact with my fitness trainer all the time and obviously my coaches Darren [Cahill] and Arti [Apostu-Efremov], too. I have not hit any balls yet but hopefully that will come soon when the situation becomes clearer and the restrictions begin to lift."

Dessert

Romania's state of emergency was recently extended by another month until the middle of May.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos

Just like the rest of us, Halep is already making plans for the one thing she most would like to do once life returns to somewhat normal.

"Definitely going out to a restaurant and ordering my favorite dessert," she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2722

Reported Deaths: 179
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin1073113
Ramsey21911
Olmsted2044
Dakota1306
Nobles1261
Anoka1052
Washington1005
Clay793
Winona6110
St. Louis5410
Martin414
Carlton380
Freeborn330
Wright301
Scott281
Mower270
Blue Earth260
Le Sueur220
Crow Wing200
Stearns200
Goodhue190
Dodge180
Polk170
Carver150
Pine150
Sherburne130
Fillmore110
Wilkin102
Steele100
Nicollet82
Brown81
Wabasha80
Chisago71
Rice71
Isanti60
Otter Tail60
Beltrami60
Norman60
Cottonwood60
Lyon60
Rock50
Unassigned40
Benton40
Faribault40
Cass40
Watonwan40
Renville30
Todd30
Waseca30
Yellow Medicine30
Kandiyohi30
Jackson30
McLeod30
Meeker30
Clearwater30
Murray30
Becker20
Traverse20
Pipestone20
Douglas20
Itasca20
Lincoln20
Chippewa10
Houston10
Aitkin10
Big Stone10
Pennington10
Swift10
Koochiching10
Kittson10
Morrison10
Red Lake10
Redwood10
Mille Lacs11
Marshall10
Mahnomen10
Sibley10
Lac qui Parle10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 3748

Reported Deaths: 90
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn46629
Polk43716
Johnson3883
Black Hawk3794
Louisa2482
Muscatine2406
Marshall2390
Tama2257
Scott1823
Washington1245
Woodbury1001
Dallas590
Jasper530
Dubuque491
Allamakee453
Clinton440
Bremer330
Henry301
Cedar270
Benton241
Story200
Warren180
Pottawattamie181
Jones170
Harrison150
Cerro Gordo140
Poweshiek141
Iowa130
Des Moines130
Buchanan110
Plymouth90
Shelby90
Van Buren80
Winneshiek80
Clayton81
Mahaska81
Sioux70
Jefferson70
Fayette70
Monona70
Wapello60
Boone60
Grundy60
Crawford61
Marion50
Lyon50
Jackson50
Guthrie40
Page40
Osceola40
Madison41
Unassigned40
Howard40
Hardin40
Delaware30
Hancock30
Lee30
Clay30
Dickinson30
Keokuk30
Chickasaw30
Winnebago20
Webster20
Wright20
Humboldt20
Mitchell20
Mills20
Hamilton20
Clarke20
Butler20
Appanoose22
Buena Vista20
Carroll10
Audubon10
Montgomery10
Worth10
Cass10
Cherokee10
Adair10
Franklin10
Greene10
Taylor10
Kossuth10
Union10
Rochester
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 30°
Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
Rain chances return to finish off the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Iowa leaders push for more Covid-19 testing

Image

Inspiring People with Music

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/22

Image

Rochester explores safer walking options

Image

Sean Macaday Earth Day Trash Pick Up

Image

Austin canceling 4th of July events

Image

50th Earth Day - clean up efforts

Image

Lawmakers on the stimulus bill

Image

Mask donation drive in Olmsted County

Community Events