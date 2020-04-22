Stanley Tucci shows the world how to make the perfect Negroni

Actor Stanley Tucci recorded a delightful instructional Negroni how-to and people just can't get enough. And why should they?

Alcohol consumption has shot up during the pandemic, and Tucci, it turns out, makes the perfect virtual bartender while we're all self-isolating at home.

In a recent video he shared on Instagram, Tucci shared his methods for creating his his favorite version of the classic cocktail. His sole customer: literary agent Felicity Blunt, who is also his wife.

A negroni, you should know, typically calls for equal parts gin, sweet vermouth and Campari.

But not Tucci's.

The Oscar-nominated actor, who's at work on an upcoming series with CNN, prefers to add a little more gin -- his Negroni calls for double.

He insists on using a "good, sweet Vermouth," so you can skip the sweet stuff.

Adding ice to a shaker, Tucci adds in the gin, sweet vermouth and Campari and then shakes it up before pouring it into a fancy coupe glass.

He prefers no ice in his cup, but adds that you can serve it over the rocks as well. Finally, he squeezes a few drops from a sliced orange and garnishes the drink with the orange to top it off.

His fans could barely contain themselves.

One of them, actor Chris Evans, tweeted, 'I. Love. Stanley. Tucci. On some(most) days after we finished filming on the first Captain America movie, Stanley would make us martinis in his trailer."

He added, "He's an absolute gem. However cool, fun, witty, and charming you think he is, double it and you're halfway there."

Another, an average Twitter user who shared the video and racked up millions of views, framed it best: "May this video of Stanley Tucci doing a cocktail masterclass be a blessing upon your twitter feed."