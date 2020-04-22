Clear
Fox News falls out of love with hydroxychloroquine

Article Image

John Oliver takes a deep dive into conservative media pushing misinformation about the coronavirus on "HBO's Last Week Tonight."

Posted: Apr 22, 2020 6:40 AM
Posted By: By Oliver Darcy, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

Fox News has fallen out of love with hydroxychloroquine. After weeks of unrelenting coverage hyping the antimalarial drug as a potential game-changing treatment for the coronavirus, the network has all but stopped mentioning it on its airwaves. So has President Donald Trump.

The quiet abandonment of hydroxychloroquine comes as studies indicate it is not an effective treatment against the coronavirus. A French study found last week that the drug does not help patients with the virus. And on Tuesday, a study of hundreds of patents at US Veterans Health Administration medical centers found that patients who took hydroxychloroquine were no less likely to need ventilation and had higher death rates than those who didn't take the drug.

"Will anyone who breathlessly pitched hydroxychloroquine as a miracle drug show a modicum of regret or even self-awareness over this? Doubtful," The Daily Beast's Sam Stein predicted. "More likely is they'll ignore the study entirely." Stein appears to have been right on the money.

Despite having previously pushed the drug as a possible treatment, neither Tucker Carlson nor Sean Hannity mentioned the study on their Fox News shows Tuesday night. I didn't see Laura Ingraham, who reportedly visited the White House to promote the drug, discuss it either. Fox published a digital story on the Tuesday study, but it fell off the website's homepage after a few hours. And, according to CNN's Betsy Klein, Trump hasn't mentioned it in a week...

Mentions down 77% in recent days

Numbers from Media Matters, a progressive media watchdog group, give a better idea of just how obsessed Fox was with the drug. From March 23 to April 6, Fox News personalities and guests mentioned hydroxychloroquine nearly 300 times. But that's changed in recent days. Media Matters found that between April 16 to April 20 mentions of the drug dropped 77% compared to the previous five-day period.

Trump dodges question

During Tuesday's White House briefing, Trump — who repeatedly asked what Americans had to lose by taking the drug — was asked about the new VA study. He pleaded ignorance. "I don't know of the report," Trump said. He promised the White House will be "looking at it."

No comment from Dr. Oz

One of the top guests to promote the drug on Fox News was Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity cardiac surgeon whose medical recommendations has been called into serious question in the past. Despite not being formally employed by Fox News, Oz became a fixture on the network, using his appearances to tout hydroxychloroquine and catching Trump's attention while doing so.

So I called a spokesperson for Oz on Tuesday and left a message asking if he has any comment on the new study. I didn't hear back. Oz has also not been on Fox News quite as much in recent days. I didn't see him in prime time Tuesday night, and it seems he's only done a pair of "Fox & Friends" hits this week...

"These findings highlight the importance of awaiting the results of ongoing prospective, randomized, controlled studies"

While Tuesday VA study — funded by the National Institutes of Health and the University of Virginia — raised significant red flags, it's also important to note that it was not peer reviewed. As the authors wrote, "These findings highlight the importance of awaiting the results of ongoing prospective, randomized, controlled studies before widespread adoption of these drugs." Which is why it was so irresponsible for Fox personalities and the President to jump the gun and promote the drug as a possible game-changer before the scientific evidence was in...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2567

Reported Deaths: 160
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin101395
Ramsey21511
Olmsted1984
Dakota1276
Nobles1010
Washington985
Anoka972
Clay683
Winona6110
St. Louis5310
Martin414
Carlton370
Freeborn330
Wright271
Scott271
Mower260
Blue Earth240
Le Sueur220
Crow Wing200
Goodhue190
Dodge180
Stearns180
Carver140
Sherburne130
Pine120
Fillmore110
Wilkin92
Steele90
Brown81
Wabasha80
Nicollet72
Rice71
Chisago71
Cottonwood60
Otter Tail60
Isanti60
Rock50
Norman50
Beltrami50
Lyon50
Cass40
Watonwan40
Benton40
Unassigned40
Polk40
Faribault40
Renville30
Todd30
Waseca30
Yellow Medicine30
Kandiyohi30
McLeod30
Meeker30
Clearwater30
Murray30
Douglas20
Jackson20
Traverse20
Pipestone20
Itasca20
Lincoln20
Houston10
Big Stone10
Becker10
Aitkin10
Chippewa10
Pennington10
Swift10
Koochiching10
Kittson10
Morrison10
Red Lake10
Redwood10
Mille Lacs11
Marshall10
Mahnomen10
Sibley10
Lac qui Parle10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 3641

Reported Deaths: 83
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn46028
Polk41516
Johnson3723
Black Hawk3662
Louisa2422
Muscatine2304
Marshall2240
Tama2236
Scott1793
Washington1245
Woodbury810
Dallas550
Jasper530
Dubuque481
Clinton440
Allamakee443
Bremer320
Henry291
Cedar260
Benton241
Unassigned210
Warren200
Story190
Pottawattamie181
Jones160
Poweshiek141
Harrison140
Cerro Gordo140
Iowa130
Des Moines130
Buchanan110
Shelby90
Plymouth90
Mahaska81
Van Buren80
Clayton81
Jefferson70
Monona70
Fayette70
Winneshiek70
Sioux70
Crawford61
Wapello60
Grundy60
Boone60
Jackson50
Marion50
Lyon50
Madison41
Hardin40
Osceola40
Howard40
Guthrie40
Page40
Delaware30
Clay30
Hancock30
Webster30
Lee30
Chickasaw30
Keokuk30
Winnebago20
Wright20
Dickinson20
Buena Vista20
Appanoose22
Butler20
Hamilton20
Mills20
Mitchell20
Clarke20
Worth10
Audubon10
Carroll10
Cass10
Cherokee10
Adair10
Montgomery10
Franklin10
Taylor10
Greene10
Humboldt10
Kossuth10
Union10
