Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Everyone is still traveling ... in their living room

Article Image

TikTok and Instagram users have figured out ways to reimagine their vacation plans using a little stop animation and a slew of camera tricks.

Posted: Apr 22, 2020 7:20 AM
Updated: Apr 22, 2020 7:20 AM
Posted By: by Channon Hodge, Alisha Emrahimji, and David Williams

Just a few weeks ago, engineer Philipp Klein Herrero emerged from his sleeping bag, scaled a snowy mountain, skied off the top slopes and hit a near 360 degree turn before crashing to the ground.

Herrero managed this dream adventure while keeping to social distancing rules. He just did the whole thing from his apartment.

Herrero, who lives in Barcelona, spent 10 hours creating an entire ski trip from bedsheets and ski equipment that had been gathering dust since he'd canceled his annual annual family ski trip to France because of Spain's lockdown.

Instead, he used his GoPro and a stop-animation technique to recreate his trip, hoping to cheer up family and friends. When he posted the video to YouTube he ended up reaching an audience of over 600,000.

"I wanted it to feel like an actual mountain adventure if you closed your eyes," said Herrero. "When I posted the video, it literally exploded. I never expected this kind of traffic."

The pandemic is forcing people to get creative if they want to hold onto those dreams of flying up, up and away again. Social media users are now one-upping each other on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook by recreating scenes of themselves roaming through airports, gazing out of airplane windows, and even missing their flights.

The #TravelFromHome challenge

Herrero said he was initially inspired by videos of people continuing to play sports at home. His video was flagged on Reddit, and seen by another young engineer, Thomas Cervetti. Cervetti used bed sheets, towels and bookcases to recreate an entire surf trip in his home in Malaysia for Facebook.

The idea also hit Instagram and became even more popular on TikTok using the hashtag #travelfromhome or #travelfromhomechallenge.

One of the first and most popular of these videos came out on April 4 when TikTok user @jeroengortworst filmed himself sipping champagne while his flight landed on the island of St. Martin. His "plane" was actually a tiled floor and his "window" was a washing machine door. His video hit big on TikTok and then racked up over 40 million views when a St. Martin tourism group reposted it to Facebook.

A high view count can be in part due to TikTok's short length. As TikTok videos are only around 20 seconds long, it's easy to get caught up watching the same one over a dozen times before peeling yourself away and getting back to work.

TikTok is also one of the few platforms that allows users to (legally) use short copyrighted song clips as their video's soundtrack. So, Dina Butti, an Egyptian Canadian living in Dubai, edited her take with Bob Marley's "Everything's Gonna Be Alright." Marley tells us "Don't worry about a thing" as Butti pretends to stare out her plane window while actually gazing into her washing machine door. Others have cleverly placed screens behind toilet seats -- anything that mimics that classic airplane oval shape seems to work.

Butti said she was devastated when she had to cancel plans to see her brother and his pregnant wife in Boston. Her family is so spread out that she has no idea when she'll see them all again. Her TikTok video was a lovely distraction.

"I feel so silly for having complained about long flights and jetlag," she said. "Just wish I could see them!"

Delaine DCosta and her husband Mr. D live in Abu Dhabi and said they made their video just for fun. They've chronicled their travels to over 49 countries and were set to go to Malta in March when they had to cancel.

In Greece, serial traveler Sakis Tanimanidis turned his treadmill into a moving walkway and baggage conveyor belt. He'd been setting up trips to Scandinavia, New York, Mexico, Madrid and Africa when the coronavirus ended those plans.

"The good thing about traveling is you become memory rich," he said ."So during this lock down I have been traveling still through my memories, photos and videos. When the time comes, we'll get to see the world again."

You can be really creative when you have to be

The trend has also helped travel bloggers keep their content fresh without reposting old stuff.

Earlier in March, Aanvi TK a lifestyle and travel vlogger was the first to use the hashtag #travelfromhomechallenge on Instagram.

She'd been swiping through her own photo galleries and was getting tired of fretting over canceled vacation plans (she'd been planning a 10-day trip to Africa.) So, she asked her audience to get creative.

She stood in front of a beach scene she'd colored onto poster paper, slathered on some sunblock and asked everyone to recreate those yearned for vacations from home.

Now, she spends her weekends curating #travelfromhome content instead of flipping through the past.

"I'm not complaining about the lockdown because I'm saving hours of commuting in traffic," said Kamdar. "I know it sounds odd, but I'm loving this and could actually get used to this."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2567

Reported Deaths: 160
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin101395
Ramsey21511
Olmsted1984
Dakota1276
Nobles1010
Washington985
Anoka972
Clay683
Winona6110
St. Louis5310
Martin414
Carlton370
Freeborn330
Wright271
Scott271
Mower260
Blue Earth240
Le Sueur220
Crow Wing200
Goodhue190
Dodge180
Stearns180
Carver140
Sherburne130
Pine120
Fillmore110
Wilkin92
Steele90
Brown81
Wabasha80
Nicollet72
Rice71
Chisago71
Cottonwood60
Otter Tail60
Isanti60
Rock50
Norman50
Beltrami50
Lyon50
Cass40
Watonwan40
Benton40
Unassigned40
Polk40
Faribault40
Renville30
Todd30
Waseca30
Yellow Medicine30
Kandiyohi30
McLeod30
Meeker30
Clearwater30
Murray30
Douglas20
Jackson20
Traverse20
Pipestone20
Itasca20
Lincoln20
Houston10
Big Stone10
Becker10
Aitkin10
Chippewa10
Pennington10
Swift10
Koochiching10
Kittson10
Morrison10
Red Lake10
Redwood10
Mille Lacs11
Marshall10
Mahnomen10
Sibley10
Lac qui Parle10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 3641

Reported Deaths: 83
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn46028
Polk41516
Johnson3723
Black Hawk3662
Louisa2422
Muscatine2304
Marshall2240
Tama2236
Scott1793
Washington1245
Woodbury810
Dallas550
Jasper530
Dubuque481
Clinton440
Allamakee443
Bremer320
Henry291
Cedar260
Benton241
Unassigned210
Warren200
Story190
Pottawattamie181
Jones160
Poweshiek141
Harrison140
Cerro Gordo140
Iowa130
Des Moines130
Buchanan110
Shelby90
Plymouth90
Mahaska81
Van Buren80
Clayton81
Jefferson70
Monona70
Fayette70
Winneshiek70
Sioux70
Crawford61
Wapello60
Grundy60
Boone60
Jackson50
Marion50
Lyon50
Madison41
Hardin40
Osceola40
Howard40
Guthrie40
Page40
Delaware30
Clay30
Hancock30
Webster30
Lee30
Chickasaw30
Keokuk30
Winnebago20
Wright20
Dickinson20
Buena Vista20
Appanoose22
Butler20
Hamilton20
Mills20
Mitchell20
Clarke20
Worth10
Audubon10
Carroll10
Cass10
Cherokee10
Adair10
Montgomery10
Franklin10
Taylor10
Greene10
Humboldt10
Kossuth10
Union10
Rochester
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 32°
Mason City
Few Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 37°
Warm day ahead on Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Albert Lea Schools recognizes Teacher of the Year

Image

Luther College wants to hear about your experiences during the Pandemic

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Who's ready for temps in the 70s with Wednesday's warmup?

Image

Hart Farms

Image

Famer Sees Price Discrepancy

Image

Will telehealth be the new norm?

Image

Pine Island Opens Playgrounds

Image

US Sen. Ernst reacts to new funding for small businesses

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/21

Community Events