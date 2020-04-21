Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

She spent 9 days in a coma and relearned how to walk. What this Covid-19 survivor wants protesters to know

Article Image

Leah Blomberg spent nine days in a medically induced coma and "basically had to learn to walk again" after surviving Covid-19. Now, she has a message for those protesting stay-at-home orders.

Posted: Apr 21, 2020 5:20 PM
Updated: Apr 21, 2020 5:20 PM
Posted By: By Holly Yan, CNN

Leah Blomberg's voice is still raspy from having a tube stuck down her throat for nine days.

Her muscles are so weak, it takes her 45 minutes to take a quick shower.

Now, as she struggles to recover from coronavirus, she wants protesters to stop "crying and complaining" about shelter-in-place orders, like the one in her state of Wisconsin that just got extended until May 26.

"I spent 9 days in a medically induced coma, on a ventilator due to this virus. I spent another 9 days in the ICU having horrible hallucinations from the meds," Blomberg posted on Facebook.

"I basically had to learn how to walk again due to muscle atrophy from being 100% bedridden for 2 weeks. I'M LUCKY TO BE ALIVE," the post continued. "Stay in your house. Take the money they government is giving you. ... Stop complaining and be thankful for your health. Thank you Governor Evers for caring more about our HEALTH than our WEALTH."

Her post garnered praise and criticism as hundreds of protesters across the country demanded governors end stay-at-home orders and reopen all businesses.

Blomberg said she empathizes with protesters who are struggling financially -- she, too, lost her job as a real estate receptionist during this pandemic.

But she echoed health officials who said the country isn't ready to reopen because this outbreak is not yet under control.

As of Tuesday, more than 788,900 people have been infected in the US, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 42,400 have died in the past two months.

Blomberg said the protesters' demands are shortsighted because the virus is still spreading unabated.

"If you're in a hospital bed, you're not making any money anyway. In fact, you're putting yourself in further debt," Blomberg told CNN.

"If you're dead, it doesn't matter anyway -- you're not going to be able to provide for your family. You're going to have your medical bills, your funeral costs, you're going to be leaving that for them on top of it all."

'People don't understand how easily this spreads'

Like many millennials, Blomberg said she didn't think she'd suffer severe complications from coronavirus.

She started feeling flu-like symptoms on March 19. "I just felt like I got hit by a truck," Blomberg said. "All the energy was gone, and literally everything in my body ached."

Then she lost her senses of taste and smell, symptoms that are common with Covid-19.

"It wasn't until the 24th when I didn't have the energy to make it to the bathroom in time -- when I finally said to my husband, 'Take me to the ER,'" Blomberg said.

"They immediately called an ambulance to take me to a hospital that was accepting Covid patients. And when I got there, they said, 'You're not getting enough oxygen. We're going to have to intubate you.' So I was put in a medically induced coma and put on a ventilator."

She tested positive for coronavirus but still has "absolutely no idea" how she got infected.

"We didn't have anybody in our close circle that has gotten sick or died from this," Blomberg said.

"I didn't know I was at risk. I'm 35. I have no underlying medical conditions that would have compromised my immunity."

But since sharing her story on Facebook, she's received a torrent of messages from others who were suddenly impacted by Covid-19.

"I've gotten messages from people in Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Florida, Pennsylvania," Blomberg said.

"A lot of these people reaching out either have been through what I've been through, or have a family member going through it. And people don't understand how easily this spreads."

Q&A: Why worry about coronavirus when the flu also kills many Americans?

Struggling to walk again

Blomberg's nine days in a coma led to muscle atrophy -- the wasting or loss of muscle tissue.

"The recovery is probably the worst," she said. "Basically it's having to learn to walk again, because your muscles .... it's like you've never used them before."

What used to be a 15-minute shower "is now 45 minutes ... and that's trying to do everything as quickly as possible," she said.

Her physical anguish is now compounded by the financial pain of hospital bills.

She's only received a portion of her medical bills, but owes $11,000 so far.

Blomberg laughed when she thought about how quickly her life has changed in the past few weeks.

"Not only do I not have a job, but now I don't have this money" for medical bills, she said.

A message for the protesters

Blomberg hopes sharing her ordeal will prevent others from suffering. And that means encouraging protesters to stay home and obey shelter-in-place orders.

"A lot of those people will not understand until it happens to them or someone they love. And it's really sad," Blomberg said.

"If you think things are tight now, if you get sick and get to the hospital, these 5-digit bills, 6-digit bills -- it's going to be even worse."

She's not just concerned for the protesters, but also for everyone else they could infect through asymptomatic spread. That includes health care workers, some of whom have died from Covid-19.

"That's a slap in the face: 'Oh yes, thank you to all these workers taking care of the sick ... and oh, by the way, you have Covid now.'" Blomberg said.

"There are hospital workers who have been put on ventilators and haven't made it. I pray I haven't infected any of the people who took such great care of me."

Why are medical workers getting sick with or dying from coronavirus?

Like many Covid-19 patients, Blomberg said the hospital she was treated in was frantically busy.

"I was next to the nurses' station, and I constantly heard their alarms going off to go to patients' rooms," she said.

"If we were to open up right now, (hospitals) would definitely be overwhelmed."

When she sees protesters wanting to reopen the country right now, "all I can do is just shake my head," Blomberg said.

"We have to wait for the medical community to say it's OK. They're the ones who know what's going on. They're the ones who know, who have the facts, who have all the data. They're the ones who we ultimately should be listening to."

In the meantime, Blomberg wants everyone to know "this could happen to anyone."

"It's so frustrating -- to know how severe and how awful this is, and you still get people saying, 'It's a hoax. There's no one in hospitals. There's no one dying.' Open your eyes," she said.

"There are plenty, plenty of people in hospitals, (and) too many people dying."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2567

Reported Deaths: 160
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin97580
Ramsey20210
Olmsted1974
Dakota1246
Washington974
Anoka952
Nobles760
Clay623
Winona6110
St. Louis5210
Martin414
Carlton370
Freeborn330
Scott271
Mower260
Wright251
Blue Earth240
Le Sueur220
Crow Wing200
Goodhue190
Dodge180
Stearns170
Carver140
Sherburne130
Pine110
Fillmore110
Wilkin92
Steele90
Wabasha80
Nicollet72
Rice71
Chisago71
Brown71
Cottonwood60
Isanti60
Otter Tail60
Beltrami50
Lyon50
Norman50
Benton40
Cass40
Watonwan40
Faribault40
Unassigned40
Rock40
Polk30
Renville30
Todd30
Waseca30
Yellow Medicine30
Clearwater30
Murray30
Kandiyohi30
Meeker30
McLeod30
Traverse20
Itasca20
Douglas20
Lincoln20
Jackson20
Red Lake20
Pipestone20
Aitkin10
Chippewa10
Big Stone10
Houston10
Becker10
Kittson10
Swift10
Morrison10
Redwood10
Mille Lacs11
Marshall10
Mahnomen10
Sibley10
Lac qui Parle10
Koochiching10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 3641

Reported Deaths: 83
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn40927
Polk38713
Johnson3033
Black Hawk2592
Muscatine2184
Louisa2152
Tama1976
Marshall1730
Scott1713
Washington1215
Dallas520
Dubuque461
Woodbury440
Jasper420
Clinton420
Allamakee403
Bremer280
Henry271
Cedar260
Benton231
Story200
Warren200
Pottawattamie181
Jones150
Harrison140
Cerro Gordo140
Des Moines130
Poweshiek131
Iowa130
Buchanan110
Shelby90
Van Buren80
Plymouth80
Mahaska81
Monona70
Sioux70
Clayton71
Wapello60
Jefferson60
Boone60
Winneshiek60
Fayette60
Crawford61
Lyon50
Marion50
Jackson50
Grundy50
Page40
Guthrie40
Howard40
Webster40
Lee30
Chickasaw30
Osceola30
Hancock30
Hardin30
Keokuk30
Madison31
Clay30
Buena Vista20
Appanoose22
Clarke20
Mitchell20
Delaware20
Winnebago20
Mills20
Hamilton20
Unassigned20
Worth10
Wright10
Union10
Taylor10
Carroll10
Cass10
Adair10
Dickinson10
Franklin10
Greene10
Butler10
Kossuth10
Montgomery10
Audubon10
Rochester
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Mason City
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 51°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 48°
Austin
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Quieter and sunny Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/21

Image

Follow up to aggressive landlord story

Image

Banners for High School Grads

Image

Rochester Downtown Alliance wants you to safely explore the Med City

Image

Suspending Immigration, Rochester's reaction

Image

Exploring downtown Rochester while social distancing

Image

Paying rent during the pandemic

Image

AFTER THE OUTBREAK: Reopening Rochester - Testing

Image

Long-term changes because of COVID-19

Image

Pork farmers take a hit during pandemic

Community Events