Today's biggest act of patriotic love

Article Image

CNN's Anderson Cooper discusses the protests that are happening across the country against the many shelter-in-place orders.

Posted: Apr 21, 2020 11:00 AM
Updated: Apr 21, 2020 11:00 AM
Posted By: Opinion by David M. Perry

In recent days around the country, small numbers of protesters, organized by (among others) a number of well-funded right-wing groups and egged on by all-caps tweets from the President, showed up around the country to denounce social distancing measures. Some carried Confederate flags or automatic weapons or signs indicating their affiliation with anti-vaccination ideology or conspiracy-theories. Battle cries included, "I need a haircut" and "I hate having to get two iced teas in the drive thru," the latter from a man missing free refills in sit-down restaurants.

These cris de coeur may pale in comparison to Patrick Henry's "liberty or death," but white men with guns marching in the streets always generates media attention. It would be easy to watch the footage and think we're a bitterly divided nation. In fact, we've rarely been more united. The silent majority of Americans, at great financial and emotional cost, are staying home.

This vast majority is doing something amazing right now. By strong margins, according to recent Pew research data, Americans support social distancing and are worried that states will be pushed to lift restrictions too quickly. Distancing is the most impressive civic-minded act I've ever seen in this country.

The overwhelming collective commitment to social distancing reveals a patriotic urge toward the common good. It's a story about not doing things, taking place in absences and solitude, so it is easily missed, especially as each of us tries to figure out how to make it through each day. Moreover, the burdens we face in distancing are not equal, whether because of poverty, lack of freedom of movement in one's communities, myriad forms of discrimination, the situations inside our homes -- or whether we have homes at all. But the bulk of us are all doing what we can. We mostly are listening to our best leaders and to scientists.

Part of me honestly didn't think we had it in us. America has always felt very selfish to me, a society structured intentionally around prioritizing individual rights over the collective good. Our insistence on individual rights isn't all bad -- it has both promoted innovation and protected our right to dissent. Still, as a child of the 1980s, often known as the decade of greed, I have always worried that the "me generation" won. The losers since then, moving into the 1990s and 2000s, have included the social safety net, environmental regulation, anti-poverty efforts, public education and access to health care.

These days though, as I witness the spirit of collective sacrifice, I believe we might be able to change trajectories as a country. I might hazard a guess that some of the marching men with guns believe similarly, and it scares them.

One secret to this unity has been effective leadership at the state level, though maybe my optimism here is skewed by the no-nonsense and proactive approach of the Democratic and Republican governors in the newly formed Midwestern Compact. Among the lessons I hope Americans learn from this crisis is that state and local elections really matter. My governor, Tim Walz -- a former social studies teacher and football coach likely not much known on a national basis -- has since the start calmly consulted experts, communicated the facts clearly to the populace, but has a coherent message: Social distancing is working. Minnesota's per-capita infection rate is the lowest in the nation. It's OK to go fishing, but relaxing social distancing too early would undo all our success and make our sacrifices less worthwhile.

The sacrifices are not trivial, though many of the ways that pain is being distributed has more to do with political choices to protect the biggest corporations rather than the small business or everyday Americans. I also worry about the coming mental health catastrophe for both children and adults, both for people like me who were already struggling with depression and anxiety, and for those experiencing new trauma through isolation, abuse, deprivation or neglect. In the future, resiliency will require serving the vulnerable rather than comforting the already affluent.

At the same time that the protests were ramping up across the country, I was cleaning my garage, celebrating the Minnesota tradition of draining the gas out of the snowblower, blowing out all the autumn leaves from the corners, and prepping the lawnmower. The last April snow (so far) had melted and the temperature was soaring above 60, though the wind still carried a touch of winter's edge.

Neighbors walked by, alone or in small groups, with plenty of kids on bikes and dogs thrilled at having their owners around so often. We greeted each other, me from atop the steep slope of my driveway (the reason I bought that snowblower), as they walked by on the street. The conversations were brief, but the warmth between us felt both genuine and often surprisingly vulnerable. We chatted about our lives during this strange and scary time, wondered how we were each holding up, looked toward a better future when treatment and vaccination became possible, and offered what seemed to be genuine expressions of mutual support.

My neighbors are divided, or at least differentiated, by race, gender, religion, and politics. The distancing, ironically enough, has made us more visible to each, and made tangible the bonds that hold our communities together. Distancing may not be an act of heroism, but it is an act of love.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2470

Reported Deaths: 143
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin97580
Ramsey20210
Olmsted1974
Dakota1246
Washington974
Anoka952
Nobles760
Clay623
Winona6110
St. Louis5210
Martin414
Carlton370
Freeborn330
Scott271
Mower260
Wright251
Blue Earth240
Le Sueur220
Crow Wing200
Goodhue190
Dodge180
Stearns170
Carver140
Sherburne130
Pine110
Fillmore110
Wilkin92
Steele90
Wabasha80
Nicollet72
Rice71
Chisago71
Brown71
Cottonwood60
Isanti60
Otter Tail60
Beltrami50
Lyon50
Norman50
Benton40
Cass40
Watonwan40
Faribault40
Unassigned40
Rock40
Polk30
Renville30
Todd30
Waseca30
Yellow Medicine30
Clearwater30
Murray30
Kandiyohi30
Meeker30
McLeod30
Traverse20
Itasca20
Douglas20
Lincoln20
Jackson20
Red Lake20
Pipestone20
Aitkin10
Chippewa10
Big Stone10
Houston10
Becker10
Kittson10
Swift10
Morrison10
Redwood10
Mille Lacs11
Marshall10
Mahnomen10
Sibley10
Lac qui Parle10
Koochiching10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 3159

Reported Deaths: 79
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn40927
Polk38713
Johnson3033
Black Hawk2592
Muscatine2184
Louisa2152
Tama1976
Marshall1730
Scott1713
Washington1215
Dallas520
Dubuque461
Woodbury440
Jasper420
Clinton420
Allamakee403
Bremer280
Henry271
Cedar260
Benton231
Story200
Warren200
Pottawattamie181
Jones150
Harrison140
Cerro Gordo140
Des Moines130
Poweshiek131
Iowa130
Buchanan110
Shelby90
Van Buren80
Plymouth80
Mahaska81
Monona70
Sioux70
Clayton71
Wapello60
Jefferson60
Boone60
Winneshiek60
Fayette60
Crawford61
Lyon50
Marion50
Jackson50
Grundy50
Page40
Guthrie40
Howard40
Webster40
Lee30
Chickasaw30
Osceola30
Hancock30
Hardin30
Keokuk30
Madison31
Clay30
Buena Vista20
Appanoose22
Clarke20
Mitchell20
Delaware20
Winnebago20
Mills20
Hamilton20
Unassigned20
Worth10
Wright10
Union10
Taylor10
Carroll10
Cass10
Adair10
Dickinson10
Franklin10
Greene10
Butler10
Kossuth10
Montgomery10
Audubon10
Rochester
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 37°
Charles City
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 36°
