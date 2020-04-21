Clear
5 things to know for April 21: Coronavirus, immigration, oil, North Korea, Israel

The US is monitoring intelligence that North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, is in grave danger after a surgery, according to US official with direct knowledge. CNN's Jim Sciutto and Will Ripley report.

Posted: Apr 21, 2020 8:40 AM
Updated: Apr 21, 2020 8:40 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

There's been a lot of talk about this summer's Democratic National Convention, but what about the Republican National Convention? Party leaders say they're "full steam ahead" for the late summer event -- at least, for now.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus 

Several US states, including Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina, are getting ready to open back up despite warnings from medical experts. In Georgia, the decision was met with disbelief from some mayors, who mentioned that the state's death toll and case rate have not seen a decisive drop. Such a benchmark is one of the indicators laid out in the Trump administration's guidelines for reopening local economies. The country's top infectious disease doctor, Anthony Fauci, warned that easing restrictions too soon not only endangers lives, it could put a serious squeeze on demand for medical supplies, which are already in critically short supply. Deaths in the US have nearly doubled in the past week. Other countries are feeling the friction of social distancing as well. Ghana is opening back up, and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro participated in an anti-lockdown protest outside the country's capital of Brasilia. Follow here for the latest updates.  

2. Immigration

President Trump has announced he will sign an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the US as the nation battles the medical and economic effects of Covid-19. Immigration procedures have already been effectively frozen during the crisis: Refugee resettlement has been put on hold, visa offices are largely closed and citizenship ceremonies aren't happening. The President's announcement came in a tweet, and it's unclear what mechanism he will use to suspend immigration, how long it would last or what effect this will have on US border crossing operations and on current green card holders. So far, the White House and the Department of Homeland Security have been silent on the details.

3. Oil

Oil prices completely crashed yesterday, busting through rock bottom and into negative territory. It was easily the worst day for the oil market in modern history, and US oil companies could be at risk of bankruptcy because of the disastrous downturn. Demand for oil is so low the world is literally running out of places to store unused barrels -- and remember, right before the coronavirus crisis, Russia and Saudi Arabia flooded the world with excess supply in a price war. Oil prices and global markets recovered slightly after the drop and should continue to rise, but prices per barrel for May and June are still at historically, dangerously low levels around the world.

4. North Korea

The US is monitoring intelligence that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in critically bad health following a mid-April surgery. Suspicions about Kim's well-being began to surface after the leader missed the celebration of his grandfather's birthday on April 15. Kim had reportedly undergone a cardiovascular procedure days earlier. US officials say the reports of his ill health are credible but have not been able to confirm the details. The North Korean leader's history of smoking and weight problems has been well documented.

5. Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his political rival, Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz, have agreed to form a national emergency government in light of the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The deal appears to end more than a year of political deadlock in the country, during which neither leader was able to form a majority government. However, Gantz's capitulation goes against his campaign promises and has invited scorn from fellow Blue and White members. Meanwhile, thousands of Israelis gathered to protest Netanyahu, saying he is corrupt and is trying to erode the country's democratic systems. And yes, the protesters abided by social distancing rules -- standing, signs in hand, 6 feet apart.

Stuck inside? Use plants to revitalize your home

Surround yourself with plants. Talk to them. Admire their lack of cares, their quiet grace. There is no hardship, no pandemic. Just plants now. 

Tom Brady was seen working out in a closed Tampa park

The man never takes a day off.

Here's how to make Ikea's famous meatballs at home 

Just file this away for your next stress meal.

This is how Royal Ballet dancers stay performance-ready during lockdown

Well, you see, first they make a plate of Ikea meatballs ...

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are selling Quarantine Wine for a good cause 

Hate to break it to these nice folks, but all wine is quarantine wine now.

TODAY'S NUMBER

20.7 million

That's how many people watched this weekend's Together at Home concert special, which aired across 30 networks.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"We took very serious commitments ... to ensure that we're strengthening gun control in this country."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said his administration is forging ahead with stricter firearms laws days after a deadly rampage in Nova Scotia

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

To sleep; perchance to dream

Could the incredible color changes of this sleeping octopus mean it's dreaming? Perhaps! The real question is, what is it dreaming about? (Click here to view.)

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to specify that Tom Brady was sighted, not "cited," working out in a closed Tampa park. He was not given a citation, according to a Buccaneers spokesman and the city of Tampa.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2470

Reported Deaths: 143
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin97580
Ramsey20210
Olmsted1974
Dakota1246
Washington974
Anoka952
Nobles760
Clay623
Winona6110
St. Louis5210
Martin414
Carlton370
Freeborn330
Scott271
Mower260
Wright251
Blue Earth240
Le Sueur220
Crow Wing200
Goodhue190
Dodge180
Stearns170
Carver140
Sherburne130
Pine110
Fillmore110
Wilkin92
Steele90
Wabasha80
Nicollet72
Rice71
Chisago71
Brown71
Cottonwood60
Isanti60
Otter Tail60
Beltrami50
Lyon50
Norman50
Benton40
Cass40
Watonwan40
Faribault40
Unassigned40
Rock40
Polk30
Renville30
Todd30
Waseca30
Yellow Medicine30
Clearwater30
Murray30
Kandiyohi30
Meeker30
McLeod30
Traverse20
Itasca20
Douglas20
Lincoln20
Jackson20
Red Lake20
Pipestone20
Aitkin10
Chippewa10
Big Stone10
Houston10
Becker10
Kittson10
Swift10
Morrison10
Redwood10
Mille Lacs11
Marshall10
Mahnomen10
Sibley10
Lac qui Parle10
Koochiching10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 3159

Reported Deaths: 79
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn40927
Polk38713
Johnson3033
Black Hawk2592
Muscatine2184
Louisa2152
Tama1976
Marshall1730
Scott1713
Washington1215
Dallas520
Dubuque461
Woodbury440
Jasper420
Clinton420
Allamakee403
Bremer280
Henry271
Cedar260
Benton231
Story200
Warren200
Pottawattamie181
Jones150
Harrison140
Cerro Gordo140
Des Moines130
Poweshiek131
Iowa130
Buchanan110
Shelby90
Van Buren80
Plymouth80
Mahaska81
Monona70
Sioux70
Clayton71
Wapello60
Jefferson60
Boone60
Winneshiek60
Fayette60
Crawford61
Lyon50
Marion50
Jackson50
Grundy50
Page40
Guthrie40
Howard40
Webster40
Lee30
Chickasaw30
Osceola30
Hancock30
Hardin30
Keokuk30
Madison31
Clay30
Buena Vista20
Appanoose22
Clarke20
Mitchell20
Delaware20
Winnebago20
Mills20
Hamilton20
Unassigned20
Worth10
Wright10
Union10
Taylor10
Carroll10
Cass10
Adair10
Dickinson10
Franklin10
Greene10
Butler10
Kossuth10
Montgomery10
Audubon10
