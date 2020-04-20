Clear
SEVERE WX : Red Flag Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Pro tips for working from home and staying healthy

Article Image

Ways to stay healthy and happy while working from home

Posted: Apr 20, 2020 4:40 PM
Updated: Apr 20, 2020 4:40 PM
Posted By: By Martha Shade, CNN

The coronavirus is forcing many people to work at home for the first time ever.

While the idea of working in your pajamas and eating Oreos all day might seem appealing, in the long run that would be bad for your health.

Dr. Saju Mathew, a primary care physician in Atlanta, Georgia, says working from home could be a prescription for better health if you're disciplined.

Working from home gives you the independence to take regular exercise breaks, and instead of dashing to that fast food restaurant for a quick lunch, you can make a healthy, sit-down meal.

"This is really your opportunity to get in the best shape of your life," Mathew said.

He has a few simple guidelines to keep you happy and productive while working from home.

In the zone

"Since your home is going to encompass most aspects of your life like gym, cooking, socializing with others remotely, sleeping and relaxing, it's imperative that you are disciplined and organized," Mathews said.

He says it's important not to let your activities bleed into your other spaces at home. Have designated areas in your house to separate these daily tasks.

You should have a plan for daily meals, workouts and regular breaks.

He suggests you doff your pjs and dress in something resembling normal work attire. (Unless they're Superman pajamas. More on that later.)

How one stay-at-home worker does it

Freelance journalist Paul Kvinta has been happily working at home for more than 20 years.

He's developed a daily routine that mixes work and regular exercise, and he's even found a way to sneak in his daily steps while he's working.

"I pace when I talk on the phone. When I have long phone interviews, or even if I'm just chatting with whomever, I will literally walk laps in the house. I'm not sure if I could pull that off if I was in an office setting."

Kvinta also appreciates the freedom that working from home provides.

"So I keep my own hours. I wake up early, do most of my writing in the morning, do my phone interviews and by the afternoon, I'm ready to go for a run ... or sometimes I'll go for long walks. I'm setting my own schedule so I can exercise whenever I feel like it and I try to do something every day."

Kvinta also makes sure he doesn't spend too much time sitting.

"When you're working from home as I am, you're spending a lot of your day hunched over your laptop... so I do my best to move around as much as possible. And to adjust my posture when I'm working, ...every day I do a series of stretches, and I go for walks as much as possible. I would say I go for a walk at least once a day."

Mathew says these breaks are all-important: "For every hour that you work, get up and stretch, do some meditation. Deep breathing exercises will also cut down on stress levels."

The office ... but better

The most important thing about your workspace is that it's comfortable. You should not be working from bed or the couch.

"If you have a standing desk, recreate that at home. You also want to make sure that your chair is ergonomically comfortable and that it's an ergonomically friendly keyboard," Mathew said.

But that doesn't mean working from home can't convey some extra benefits. For Kvinta, that includes regularly working outside.

"So, I do have an office -- a dedicated office inside. But on beautiful days like today, I haul everything out, put it on my table on the porch, and I can work all day on the porch. It's pretty awesome."

Mathew recommends spending time on meal planning and filling that Instacart with healthy foods.

Don't eat mindlessly while working and try to avoid the temptation to snack all day. Instead, make yourself a nutritious lunch and sit down to eat it.

Know what you are going eat beforehand, to avoid spontaneous (bad) decisions.

You might never want to go back

For Kvinta, the idea of going back to an office is unappealing.

A few years ago, while on a business trip, he was offered some office space in Manhattan.

"One of my editors there said 'Oh, you're going be in New York. Hey, listen, when you're not going to your meetings and such, if you want to come by the office here, we'll make office space for you.' And I said: 'Oh, that sounds great.'"

So I sat there, and I tried to work but then the big guy walked by and I thought, 'Oh gosh, I need to look busy' and I realized I didn't have my bathrobe or my Superman pajamas on, and I couldn't walk all over the place when I was on the phone, and even though it was so lovely of them to offer me this office space, I didn't go back."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2356

Reported Deaths: 143
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin92475
Ramsey1969
Olmsted1943
Dakota1166
Washington944
Anoka932
Winona6110
Nobles600
Clay552
St. Louis489
Martin394
Carlton360
Freeborn340
Mower270
Wright251
Scott251
Blue Earth230
Le Sueur220
Goodhue190
Crow Wing190
Dodge180
Stearns160
Carver140
Sherburne130
Pine100
Fillmore100
Steele90
Wilkin92
Rice81
Wabasha80
Chisago71
Brown71
Nicollet72
Cottonwood60
Otter Tail60
Isanti50
Lyon50
Beltrami50
Faribault40
Norman40
Benton40
Watonwan40
Unassigned40
Cass40
Rock30
Polk30
Renville30
McLeod30
Waseca30
Yellow Medicine30
Clearwater30
Murray30
Meeker30
Traverse20
Todd20
Lincoln20
Kandiyohi20
Jackson20
Douglas20
Itasca20
Pipestone20
Houston10
Aitkin10
Big Stone10
Becker10
Koochiching10
Lac qui Parle10
Redwood10
Red Lake10
Kittson10
Morrison10
Mille Lacs11
Sibley10
Marshall10
Mahnomen10
Swift10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 3,150

Reported Deaths: 79
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn39525
Polk33313
Johnson2853
Louisa2122
Muscatine2074
Black Hawk1921
Tama1876
Scott1593
Marshall1550
Washington1185
Dallas450
Dubuque441
Clinton410
Woodbury370
Jasper360
Allamakee363
Henry271
Bremer260
Cedar260
Benton231
Story180
Warren180
Pottawattamie181
Jones140
Cerro Gordo140
Harrison130
Iowa120
Des Moines110
Poweshiek101
Shelby90
Plymouth80
Buchanan80
Van Buren80
Mahaska80
Clayton71
Sioux70
Unassigned70
Wapello60
Monona60
Winneshiek60
Crawford61
Fayette60
Boone60
Lyon50
Jackson40
Page40
Marion40
Grundy40
Guthrie40
Jefferson40
Howard40
Osceola30
Clay30
Webster30
Keokuk30
Lee30
Hancock30
Madison31
Chickasaw30
Buena Vista20
Appanoose22
Clarke20
Hardin20
Hamilton20
Mills20
Winnebago20
Delaware20
Mitchell20
Worth10
Wright10
Union10
Taylor10
Carroll10
Cass10
Adair10
Dickinson10
Franklin10
Greene10
Butler10
Kossuth10
Montgomery10
Audubon10
Rochester
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 54°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 61°
A chance for rain/storms Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

PPE Shortage in Stewartville

Image

Rochesterfest Is Cancelled

Image

Plasma Donations Needed

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Marginal Threat for Severe Weather Monday

Image

Celebrating Earth while social distancing

Image

Ways to volunteer for Earth Week

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Fire weather watches and red flag warnings

Image

Sean Weather 4/19

Community Events