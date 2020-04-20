Clear
SEVERE WX : Red Flag Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A new generation of White House reporters hold Trump accountable

Article Image

CNN's Dana Bash says President Donald Trump treats female reporters differently than he treats male reporters. Trump lashed out at Weijia Jiang of CBS News during a tense exchange at the daily coronavirus task force briefing.

Posted: Apr 20, 2020 11:30 AM
Updated: Apr 20, 2020 11:30 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Brian Stelter, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

Many of the most revealing exchanges at recent W.H. briefings have been prompted by a new generation of correspondents. They're not taking President Trump's not-my-fault routine for an answer. They're pressing, following up and fact-checking in real time.

By now you probably recognize their names: Weijia Jiang and Paula Reid of CBS. Kaitlan Collins and Jeremy Diamond of CNN. Yamiche Alcindor of PBS. Kristin Fisher of Fox News. Francesca Chambers of McClatchy. They're showing that youth can be an asset -- along with persistence. Plus: With social distancing guidelines in effect, a pared-down seating chart means that fewer reporters are physically in the briefing room each day -- which raises the stakes for the reporters who are present.

Correcting Trump

On Sunday both Jiang and Diamond corrected the president when he pushed faulty info from the podium. Jiang asked Trump "why did you wait so long" to warn the public about the virus, and he defaulted to his travel ban talking point, saying "look at what I did in terms of cutting off of banning China for coming in--"

"Chinese nationals," Jiang said, "but by the way, not Americans who were also coming from China."

Trump snapped: "Nice and easy. Nice and easy. Just relax. We cut it off."

As she followed up, Trump asked her to "keep your voice down" and said she should be thanking him for "closing up the entire country," which he didn't do.

After the briefing, CNN's Dana Bash commented that "the way he treats the female reporters is different..."

More than 41,000 deaths

When Trump said at the briefing that "almost 40,000" Americans have died from the virus, Diamond correctly interjected, "more than."

"Oh, more than, okay, good, correct me."

"We're at 41,000," Diamond said.

"I am really glad you corrected me, CNN," Trump sneered.

He also attacked Diamond and CNN later on, saying "your ratings are so bad because you are pathetic." The factual part of that statement is provably false. Cable news ratings are at historic highs due to this crisis. Want to know what's really, truly "so bad?" The death toll. Trump seems more emotional about CNN than about the body count...

Bottom line

The briefings continue to be founts of nonsensical claims, full of media bashing and blame-shifting, in between legitimately important and newsworthy bits of info. For example, POTUS said "our testing is expanding very rapidly by millions and millions of people." Maeve Reston wrote, "it was unclear why the president cited that number since the US is only testing about 150,000 people daily."

CNN's fact-checking squad has a full review of Trump's false claims here. One of the most egregious lies was about the local protests against stay-at-home orders. "I watched the protest, and they were all six-feet apart," he said, lying about something we could all see with our own eyes. On "CNN Tonight," Don Lemon showed protesters grouped very closely together in Wisconsin, Texas, California, and Maryland. "Does this look six feet apart to you? It's not."

For the record

-- On Sunday's "Reliable Sources" Juliette Kayyem said the protesters who are defying public health experts by gathering in groups are "dangerous" and "self-centered" by providing fuel for the virus.

-- Fox News talk show hosts continued to promote the protests over the weekend. "Fox News has set the stage for where we are today," Philip Bump said.

-- Isaac Stanley-Becker and Tony Romm on the front page of Monday's WaPo: "A trio of far-right, pro-gun provocateurs is behind some of the largest Facebook groups calling for anti-quarantine protests around the country, offering the latest illustration that some seemingly organic demonstrations are being engineered by a network of conservative activists."

-- "They are protesting, in many cases the president's own policies, the White House's own guidelines," Jeff Zeleny said on CNN Sunday night...

-- My take: When we're covering protests against the stay-at-home orders, we should show them in proportion -- noting that the views of the protesters are a distinct minority...

Image

Surrogates for the public

Two of the aforementioned White House reporters, Francesca Chambers and Kaitlan Collins, joined me on Sunday's "Reliable Sources." Chambers said her job "is to be able to get information and answers on behalf of people who can't be in the room." Exactly! And Collins pointed out that people are watching the briefings "not because they want to see the president's feuds with reporters," but because "they want to get information about the outbreak..."

Bottom-up coverage

The more I watch the WH briefings, the more I think: Instead of focusing on what politicians are saying, let's center our news coverage on the people who elected them. What are the needs of voters, workers, employers, job-seekers, nurses, doctors? What do they want to know? And what do they expect from elected officials? Let's amplify their voices...

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2356

Reported Deaths: 143
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin92475
Ramsey1969
Olmsted1943
Dakota1166
Washington944
Anoka932
Winona6110
Nobles600
Clay552
St. Louis489
Martin394
Carlton360
Freeborn340
Mower270
Wright251
Scott251
Blue Earth230
Le Sueur220
Goodhue190
Crow Wing190
Dodge180
Stearns160
Carver140
Sherburne130
Pine100
Fillmore100
Steele90
Wilkin92
Rice81
Wabasha80
Chisago71
Brown71
Nicollet72
Cottonwood60
Otter Tail60
Isanti50
Lyon50
Beltrami50
Faribault40
Norman40
Benton40
Watonwan40
Unassigned40
Cass40
Rock30
Polk30
Renville30
McLeod30
Waseca30
Yellow Medicine30
Clearwater30
Murray30
Meeker30
Traverse20
Todd20
Lincoln20
Kandiyohi20
Jackson20
Douglas20
Itasca20
Pipestone20
Houston10
Aitkin10
Big Stone10
Becker10
Koochiching10
Lac qui Parle10
Redwood10
Red Lake10
Kittson10
Morrison10
Mille Lacs11
Sibley10
Marshall10
Mahnomen10
Swift10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2902

Reported Deaths: 75
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn39525
Polk33313
Johnson2853
Louisa2122
Muscatine2074
Black Hawk1921
Tama1876
Scott1593
Marshall1550
Washington1185
Dallas450
Dubuque441
Clinton410
Woodbury370
Jasper360
Allamakee363
Henry271
Bremer260
Cedar260
Benton231
Story180
Warren180
Pottawattamie181
Jones140
Cerro Gordo140
Harrison130
Iowa120
Des Moines110
Poweshiek101
Shelby90
Plymouth80
Buchanan80
Van Buren80
Mahaska80
Clayton71
Sioux70
Unassigned70
Wapello60
Monona60
Winneshiek60
Crawford61
Fayette60
Boone60
Lyon50
Jackson40
Page40
Marion40
Grundy40
Guthrie40
Jefferson40
Howard40
Osceola30
Clay30
Webster30
Keokuk30
Lee30
Hancock30
Madison31
Chickasaw30
Buena Vista20
Appanoose22
Clarke20
Hardin20
Hamilton20
Mills20
Winnebago20
Delaware20
Mitchell20
Worth10
Wright10
Union10
Taylor10
Carroll10
Cass10
Adair10
Dickinson10
Franklin10
Greene10
Butler10
Kossuth10
Montgomery10
Audubon10
Rochester
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 53°
Mason City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 59°
A chance for rain/storms Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Marginal Threat for Severe Weather Monday

Image

Celebrating Earth while social distancing

Image

Ways to volunteer for Earth Week

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Fire weather watches and red flag warnings

Image

Sean Weather 4/19

Image

Quarantine surprise birthday party

Image

Opening up Minnesota

Image

Golfers excited to hit the links

Image

Social distancing while fishing

Community Events