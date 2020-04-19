Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Broadway star Nick Cordero had his leg amputated due to coronavirus complications

Article Image

Broadway actor Nick Cordero is recovering after having his right leg amputated following complications with coronavirus.

Posted: Apr 19, 2020 8:10 PM
Updated: Apr 19, 2020 8:10 PM
Posted By: By Amir Vera, CNN

Broadway actor Nick Cordero is recovering after having his right leg amputated following complications with coronavirus, his wife said.

The Tony Award-nominated star has been battling coronavirus for more than two weeks. His wife, Amanda Kloots, has kept fans informed by sharing updates on his health on her Instagram.

Saturday was day 18 of him being sedated in the intensive care unit, Kloots told her social media followers. While hospitalized, he started having clotting issues on his right leg, and could not get blood down to his toes. The blood thinners he got to fix the clotting issues were affecting his blood pressure and causing internal bleeding in his intestines, Kloots said.

He is hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he lives with his family while performing in "Rock of Ages."

"They had him on blood thinners for the clotting, unfortunately the blood thinners were causing other issues," she said Saturday. "The right leg will be amputated today."

Kloots started the hashtag #wakeupnick on Instagram and asked fans to send her videos of them dancing and imploring him to wake up. Later Saturday, she shared an update that his surgery had gone well.

"He made it through the surgery, which is really big because obviously his body is pretty weak," Kloots said. "Hopefully he'll just kind of relax and rest."

Their friends have started a GoFundMe campaign to help them pay for hospital bills and make their home wheel-chair accessible, Kloots said.

"I'm really blown away guys ... I wanna thank anyone that has given anything that they can," she said through tears. "It's just overwhelming, I really thank you so much."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2356

Reported Deaths: 143
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin80661
Ramsey1789
Olmsted1742
Dakota1105
Washington923
Anoka831
Winona568
St. Louis457
Clay442
Martin394
Carlton320
Freeborn280
Mower250
Blue Earth230
Scott231
Wright231
Le Sueur220
Goodhue180
Crow Wing170
Dodge170
Stearns140
Carver140
Sherburne120
Nobles120
Fillmore100
Steele90
Pine90
Wabasha80
Nicollet72
Wilkin72
Brown71
Chisago71
Lyon60
Cottonwood60
Rice61
Beltrami50
Isanti40
Benton40
Cass40
Otter Tail40
Faribault40
Watonwan40
Renville30
Rock30
Yellow Medicine30
Waseca30
Meeker30
Clearwater30
Todd20
Polk20
Itasca20
Lincoln20
McLeod20
Traverse20
Murray20
Norman20
Kandiyohi20
Becker10
Big Stone10
Douglas10
Houston10
Red Lake10
Jackson10
Koochiching10
Aitkin10
Lac qui Parle10
Swift10
Redwood10
Mahnomen10
Pipestone10
Sibley10
Mille Lacs10
Roseau10
Unassigned00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2902

Reported Deaths: 75
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn30422
Polk27710
Johnson2463
Louisa1691
Muscatine1632
Scott1553
Black Hawk1381
Tama1215
Washington1095
Marshall750
Dallas440
Dubuque401
Clinton390
Jasper280
Allamakee273
Henry261
Woodbury250
Cedar230
Bremer230
Benton211
Pottawattamie181
Warren170
Story170
Cerro Gordo140
Jones130
Harrison120
Shelby90
Iowa80
Van Buren80
Buchanan80
Des Moines80
Sioux70
Mahaska70
Clayton71
Poweshiek71
Monona60
Crawford61
Wapello60
Plymouth60
Fayette60
Winneshiek50
Lyon50
Jackson40
Jefferson40
Boone40
Madison31
Lee30
Marion30
Page30
Guthrie30
Hancock30
Mills20
Mitchell20
Osceola20
Hamilton20
Appanoose21
Buena Vista20
Chickasaw20
Clarke20
Clay20
Delaware20
Winnebago20
Grundy20
Webster20
Howard20
Keokuk20
Worth10
Union10
Wright10
Unassigned10
Taylor10
Carroll10
Cass10
Adair10
Dickinson10
Franklin10
Greene10
Hardin10
Butler10
Kossuth10
Montgomery10
Audubon10
Rochester
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Mason City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 46°
Austin
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 46°
Charles City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
A chance for rain/storms Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Social distancing while fishing

Image

Sean Weather 4/18

Image

Call for Minnesotans to make masks

Image

Pappajohn Center discussing financial assistance options

Image

Albert Lea firefighters use Zoom for training

Image

Sean Weather 4/18

Image

Sean Weather 4/17 2

Image

Hormel Union seeking PPE

Image

Rochester City Council debates rolling back pay raise

Image

Gov. Walz allows outdoor recreation

Community Events