The clashing messages of 'One World' celebs and 'Liberate' protesters

The contrast couldn't have been starker on Saturday. On one hand there were protesters, many waving pro-Donald Trump signs, standing side by side with no masks in the streets of various cities. On the other hand, there was "One World: Together at Home," encouraging people to stay home to stop the spread of Covid-19.The demonstrators protesting against social distancing are presumably aware that by doing so they are increasing the risk of contagion -- something that could further damage our economy by potentially requiring social distancing measures to be extended. But apparently none of that matters to them.

"One World," a free online and TV broadcast curated by singer and outspoken progressive Lady Gaga in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and Global Citizen, by contrast, featured dozens of celebrities pitching in remotely to send emotional messages to those working to fight the pandemic. Lady Gaga wiped tears from her face in her "true love letter" as she offered her appreciation "to all the healthcare workers and the medical workers and all the grocery store workers and delivery people and the postal workers [and] all the other non-profits that are working so hard,"

The event, which raised more than $127 million for the WHO's Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund, was not about politics and made no mention of President Trump, who announced last Tuesday that he was cutting off funding to the organization. Rather, the message was to praise healthcare workers -- our "true heroes," said Beyoncé -- and urge people to act responsibly by remaining "together at home" during this pandemic.

Former First Ladies Michelle Obama and Laura Bush made a joint appearance, with Bush remarking, "during this period of physical separation, we've never been closer." Obama noted that while the coming days would not be easy, "we will continue to be here for one another and we will get through this crisis."

They joined celebrities including Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, Elton John, and Paul McCartney, who sang "Lady Madonna," as a tribute to the health care workers. The broadcast also featured interviews with medical professionals. Overall, the message was one of unity, a sense that we are all in this together and that each of our actions has an impact on the rest of us.

What a contrast to many of the week's protests demanding that governors lift social distancing rules in spite of medical recommendations. I understand that some people are tired of being cooped up at home or are burdened by financial issues caused by the shutdown. But risking the health of others to voice this is no excuse. At its essence, these protests were a celebration of selfishness. Of people putting themselves and what they want over the good of their fellow Americans because they personally -- and often for political reasons -- object to the temporary limits on activities.

For example, some protesters disregard how social distancing can save lives and instead accuse politicians of being on a "power trip" bent on "controlling our lives." In Oklahoma, a state co-chair of Trump's 2016 campaign selfishly stated, "We're not New York. Their problems are not our problems." In Austin, Texas, demonstrators waving pro-Trump signs at a "You Can't Close America" protest called for the firing to the country's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci. "I feel that we're healthy enough to fight (the virus)," one protester told a reporter, showing zero concern for how others might get ill if social distancing measures are lifted too early.

Sadly for our nation, these protests were egged on by Trump and some of his Fox News allies. On Friday Trump ignored his own experts saying that social distancing is saving lives to tweet it was time to "LIBERATE" three states with Democratic governors -- Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia -- apparently referring to stay-home orders in those states. (Funny how Trump has not tweeted to "liberate" states like Texas, which has a Republican governor.)

Then there was Fox News' Laura Ingraham, who tweeted "Time to get your freedom back" with a with a video of protests earlier in the week from Michigan. The "your" in the Ingraham tweet so sums up the mindset of some -- not all -- on the right who are protesting: It's not about "us," it's only about me and my rights.

To be clear, these protesters are out of step with the vast majority of Americans. A Quinnipiac University poll, released on April 8, found 81% of US adults backed a national stay-at-home order, with 17% opposing the idea.

The two responses to this deadly pandemic could not be more different. One says we are in all in this together, so let's act responsibly. The other says I only care about what I want even if it means others will suffer. You couldn't find a better shorthand way to explain the difference between the values that define progressives and conservatives than this.