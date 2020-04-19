Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Celebrities unite to show support for underserved communities battling coronavirus

Article Image

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller, the MVP of Super Bowl 50 and a unanimous pick for the NFL's All Decade Team for the 2010s, shares an inspirational message after testing positive for coronavirus.

Posted: Apr 19, 2020 1:50 AM
Updated: Apr 19, 2020 1:50 AM
Posted By: By Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Celebrities like Snoop Dogg, America Ferrera, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Sean "Diddy" Combs came together to express their support for underserved communities hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

During "The Color of Covid," an hour-long special hosted by CNN's Don Lemon and political commentator Van Jones on Saturday night, celebs put a spotlight on challenges faced by black and brown communities, provided names of organizations helping with relief efforts, and gave words of encouragement and action to viewers.

"The facts are sobering, they're depressing and they're tragic. African Americans helped to build this country and make this country great. We don't deserve to be in this position. We don't deserve to always be thought of last. And I want to say to my people: Let's not wait on nobody to save us. Let's use this as a reset," Combs said during the event.

Coronavirus is disproportionally affecting black and Latino Americans, as the pandemic has forced deep-rooted inequalities to the forefront.

In Chicago, officials said last week that 72% of deaths from the virus have occurred among blacks, who make up about 30% of the city's population. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said more than 70% of the state's coronavirus deaths were African American patients, who make up just 32% of the state's population.

Here are some more messages shared from actors, singers and athletes:

Rapper Snoop Dogg

"I want to send some words of encouragement to all of my people out there. Yo, I want you to have some fun, I want you to make the most of your time at home. Spend some time with your loved ones, get in tune with yourself. Go to Instagram, watch some funny stuff, check out some good movies. Keep your spirits up."

NBA legend Magic Johnson

"African Americans are leading in death from the coronavirus. If there's anything I can tell you, we got to do what we're supposed to do. Stay at home, social distancing. You can't have car parties, you can't have parties at all, you can't have gatherings at all. You must stay at home and practice social distancing. This is killing our community, this virus."

'Hamilton' creator Lin-Manuel Miranda

"As Covid-19 continues to devastate the world's health and economy, a new conversation is taking place. In our country, black and brown communities are getting hit the hardest. Luckily, organizations such as the Hispanic Federation are here today, just as they've been for the last 30 years to help. We've partnered with the Hispanic Federation to create the nonprofit emergency assistance to help over 150 Latinx community-based organizations all over the country and in Puerto Rico to ease the pain in Latinx communities."

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller

As you may have heard, I've been diagnosed with Covid-19 and I want to join the show tonight to make sure that people understand that this virus is very real. It's not just affecting the elderly or those in nursing homes. We have to do all we can as a nation and community to slow this thing down and limit the spread. I'm in quarantine now but I'm looking ahead. I think it will be important to continue some of the things we have learned and to invest in programs that will keep us all protected. People in general and especially our front line workers in all fields. I hope everyone will continue to do their part and I look forward to when we are all past this.

Actress America Ferrera

"I want to say 'thank you' from the bottom of my heart to all the amazing people showing up everyday to provide critical services through this crisis. Some of those people are our nation's farmworkers. They're putting their lives and health on the line by planting, picking, and packing the food we all need to get through this COVID-19 crisis. And yet farmworkers are reporting that they do not have enough food to feed their own families. Even though the government has deemed them essential workers, they are being denied essential benefits. These frontline workers need our help."

Musician will.i.am

"I want to take this moment in time to show a lot of love and appreciation for all of the nurses and the doctors, fighting in the hospital in the front line. I also want to thank all of the drivers and delivery folk, and all of the people working in the supermarket, keeping the world moving. Without you guys, the world would really be a mess. Thank you so much. I also want to thank all the mentors and the teachers teaching online."

Comedian George Lopez and actress Constance Marie

"We'd like to send a huge abrazo to the Latino community, which is our community," says comedian George Lopez. Actress Constance Marie adds, "A special thank you to all the essential workers in our community because you guys are on the front lines, you are pushing through, you are heroes. We know you're working long hours away from your family to basically help everyone."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2213

Reported Deaths: 121
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin80661
Ramsey1789
Olmsted1742
Dakota1105
Washington923
Anoka831
Winona568
St. Louis457
Clay442
Martin394
Carlton320
Freeborn280
Mower250
Blue Earth230
Scott231
Wright231
Le Sueur220
Goodhue180
Crow Wing170
Dodge170
Stearns140
Carver140
Sherburne120
Nobles120
Fillmore100
Steele90
Pine90
Wabasha80
Nicollet72
Wilkin72
Brown71
Chisago71
Lyon60
Cottonwood60
Rice61
Beltrami50
Isanti40
Benton40
Cass40
Otter Tail40
Faribault40
Watonwan40
Renville30
Rock30
Yellow Medicine30
Waseca30
Meeker30
Clearwater30
Todd20
Polk20
Itasca20
Lincoln20
McLeod20
Traverse20
Murray20
Norman20
Kandiyohi20
Becker10
Big Stone10
Douglas10
Houston10
Red Lake10
Jackson10
Koochiching10
Aitkin10
Lac qui Parle10
Swift10
Redwood10
Mahnomen10
Pipestone10
Sibley10
Mille Lacs10
Roseau10
Unassigned00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2513

Reported Deaths: 74
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn30422
Polk27710
Johnson2463
Louisa1691
Muscatine1632
Scott1553
Black Hawk1381
Tama1215
Washington1095
Marshall750
Dallas440
Dubuque401
Clinton390
Jasper280
Allamakee273
Henry261
Woodbury250
Cedar230
Bremer230
Benton211
Pottawattamie181
Warren170
Story170
Cerro Gordo140
Jones130
Harrison120
Shelby90
Iowa80
Van Buren80
Buchanan80
Des Moines80
Sioux70
Mahaska70
Clayton71
Poweshiek71
Monona60
Crawford61
Wapello60
Plymouth60
Fayette60
Winneshiek50
Lyon50
Jackson40
Jefferson40
Boone40
Madison31
Lee30
Marion30
Page30
Guthrie30
Hancock30
Mills20
Mitchell20
Osceola20
Hamilton20
Appanoose21
Buena Vista20
Chickasaw20
Clarke20
Clay20
Delaware20
Winnebago20
Grundy20
Webster20
Howard20
Keokuk20
Worth10
Union10
Wright10
Unassigned10
Taylor10
Carroll10
Cass10
Adair10
Dickinson10
Franklin10
Greene10
Hardin10
Butler10
Kossuth10
Montgomery10
Audubon10
Rochester
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Mason City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Austin
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
Charles City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Sunshine comes back for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Social distancing while fishing

Image

Sean Weather 4/18

Image

Call for Minnesotans to make masks

Image

Pappajohn Center discussing financial assistance options

Image

Albert Lea firefighters use Zoom for training

Image

Sean Weather 4/18

Image

Sean Weather 4/17 2

Image

Hormel Union seeking PPE

Image

Rochester City Council debates rolling back pay raise

Image

Gov. Walz allows outdoor recreation

Community Events