Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Trump's devious -- and brilliant -- coronavirus election strategy

Article Image

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he's thanked President Trump enough for federal efforts but will still need more assistance in reopening the state of New York.

Posted: Apr 17, 2020 8:20 PM
Updated: Apr 17, 2020 8:20 PM
Posted By: By Joe Lockhart

The daily White House briefings certainly bring some relevant information each time about the federal government's response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic. But the briefings have also become a political tool for President Donald Trump. He uses them both to take credit and to shift blame away from himself for his response to the crisis.

Amidst the recent flurry of news made at recent briefings -- about how or whether to "reopen" the country, the different phases that might involve and who "calls the shots" -- was a revealing exchange that is emblematic of the President's political strategy ahead of the November election.

This was most clearly and cleverly demonstrated in response to a question from Jonathan Karl, of ABC News, who asked Trump for a reaction to protesters in Michigan rallying against stay-at-home restrictions. The President, who earlier in the briefing had lauded Americans' stay-at home-discipline, took a different approach with the Michigan protesters.

The President said, "Well, they've been going through this a long time, Jon, and it's been a tough process for people ... there's death and there's problems staying at home, too." When Karl pressed further on the protesters' violation of social-distancing guidelines, Trump added, "I think they listen to me. They seem to be protesters that like me and respect this opinion."

As Amber Phillips of the Washington Post observed: "Instead of taking the opportunity to tell the protesters to stay home, he empathized with their desire to go back to work." The President then doubled down on the strategy this morning with less subtle tweets saying "LIBERATE MINNESOTA," and "LIBERATE MICHIGAN," and "LIBERATE VIRGINIA."

It was all a dog whistle of sorts to his supporters that accomplished a couple of things at once: It suggested to them that it was OK to move away from social-distancing practices, designed to stem the tide of Covid-19, and get back to a more normal life. And it also told them that if they stuck with social distancing, any suffering and inconvenience they experience is not Trump's fault because he gets them, they speak the same language, he feels their pain.

And that messaging is illustrative of the President's overall strategy to get reelected. He's given himself maximum flexibility to take credit for whatever goes right and maximum ability to deflect or shift any blame for whatever goes wrong.

The strategy is part of the dizzying turnaround from the President's position earlier in the week, when he told reporters he had absolute authority, adding "the President of the United States calls the shots."

Thursday's briefing brought a significant change in tune, with the President bestowing upon the governors wide authority, reporting that he had told them in a conference call they now call the shots. That was less a constitutional climbdown and more a reflection of the President managing his political situation and strategy.

The strategy is brilliant in its simplicity. The governors now take the responsibility of all public health decisions in their states as well as when and how to reopen the economy-- including schools, large gatherings, even professional sports. If they open too soon and the virus spikes in a significant way, they alone are responsible. If they open too slowly, and the economy contracts even further and unemployment continues to rise, they will also have to answer for that.

After blaming almost everyone under the sun for the position we are in, and taking no responsibility himself, the President now has engineered a safer political environment where he cedes his leadership in return for being critic-in-chief.

The only unknown is what he'll be campaigning against and when he'll get going on it. But it's very easy to see him entering the fall saying "we moved too quickly/we moved too slowly against my own better judgment."

This approach offers a potentially potent weapon against his presumptive opponent, Joe Biden. The former vice president has been clear that reopening the country too soon is a recipe for disaster But if, by chance, an earlier reopening in some states does not cause a reemergence of the spread of Covid-19, while at the same time other large state economies are slow to reopen, the President will hammer his opponent for causing economic hardship across the country.

All of this strategy is based on the public's buying into the idea that we've done enough testing already --the truth is the country is woefully lagging -- or that the additional testing needs to be done by the states, which they currently are ill-equipped to do.

I have little doubt that on both of those scores -- and with the help of conservative media partners like Fox News -- the President will be well-positioned with his base. I believe they will embrace the simple strategy of what goes right is credit to the President and what goes wrong is not his fault.

The real question is: What will the swing voters decide? These are the working-class Democrats who crossed over in 2016 and the moderate Republicans who've never been comfortable with the President's character or style of governing. They are the real battleground for the 2020 election.

And the victor will be decided in no small part on who wins the blame game for the catastrophic disruption to American life in 2020.

While it's impossible to predict who wins at this point, the President's answer about the Michigan protesters Thursday made clear what case he plans to make to the American people. Whether it's a true reflection of what really happened is almost beside the point because, well, this is politics and the politicians set the ground rules.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2071

Reported Deaths: 111
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin80661
Ramsey1789
Olmsted1742
Dakota1105
Washington923
Anoka831
Winona568
St. Louis457
Clay442
Martin394
Carlton320
Freeborn280
Mower250
Blue Earth230
Scott231
Wright231
Le Sueur220
Goodhue180
Crow Wing170
Dodge170
Stearns140
Carver140
Sherburne120
Nobles120
Fillmore100
Steele90
Pine90
Wabasha80
Nicollet72
Wilkin72
Brown71
Chisago71
Lyon60
Cottonwood60
Rice61
Beltrami50
Isanti40
Benton40
Cass40
Otter Tail40
Faribault40
Watonwan40
Renville30
Rock30
Yellow Medicine30
Waseca30
Meeker30
Clearwater30
Todd20
Polk20
Itasca20
Lincoln20
McLeod20
Traverse20
Murray20
Norman20
Kandiyohi20
Becker10
Big Stone10
Douglas10
Houston10
Red Lake10
Jackson10
Koochiching10
Aitkin10
Lac qui Parle10
Swift10
Redwood10
Mahnomen10
Pipestone10
Sibley10
Mille Lacs10
Roseau10
Unassigned00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2332

Reported Deaths: 64
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn30422
Polk27710
Johnson2463
Louisa1691
Muscatine1632
Scott1553
Black Hawk1381
Tama1215
Washington1095
Marshall750
Dallas440
Dubuque401
Clinton390
Jasper280
Allamakee273
Henry261
Woodbury250
Cedar230
Bremer230
Benton211
Pottawattamie181
Warren170
Story170
Cerro Gordo140
Jones130
Harrison120
Shelby90
Iowa80
Van Buren80
Buchanan80
Des Moines80
Sioux70
Mahaska70
Clayton71
Poweshiek71
Monona60
Crawford61
Wapello60
Plymouth60
Fayette60
Winneshiek50
Lyon50
Jackson40
Jefferson40
Boone40
Madison31
Lee30
Marion30
Page30
Guthrie30
Hancock30
Mills20
Mitchell20
Osceola20
Hamilton20
Appanoose21
Buena Vista20
Chickasaw20
Clarke20
Clay20
Delaware20
Winnebago20
Grundy20
Webster20
Howard20
Keokuk20
Worth10
Union10
Wright10
Unassigned10
Taylor10
Carroll10
Cass10
Adair10
Dickinson10
Franklin10
Greene10
Hardin10
Butler10
Kossuth10
Montgomery10
Audubon10
Rochester
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Mason City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 45°
Charles City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Sunshine comes back for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Learning from World Leaders

Image

Turning Your Home into a Home Gym

Image

Landlord Wants Rent Paid

Image

Turning your home into a home gym

Image

Sean Weather 4/17

Image

Pandemic or not Rochester landlord wants the rent

Image

Minnesota pediatric resident authors book for children during pandemic

Image

Giving Hope during the pandemic

Image

Unemployment in our area

Image

AFTER THE OUTBREAK: Reopening Rochester

Community Events