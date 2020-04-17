Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Stocks are soaring on a potential coronavirus treatment. But it's not a silver bullet

Article Image

Investors are excited about Gilead's potential Covid-19 treatment, but CNN Senior Medical Correspondent Elizabeth Cohen explains why the trials for remdesivir are not yet conclusive.

Posted: Apr 17, 2020 3:20 PM
Updated: Apr 17, 2020 3:20 PM
Posted By: By Matt Egan, CNN Business

Investors around the world are fired up by signs that an experimental drug made by Gilead Sciences is helping some coronavirus patients rapidly recover.

Stat News, a medical news publication, set off a huge rally late Thursday when it reported that most severe patients at a Chicago hospital treated with Gilead's remdesivir went home within days.

Based on a leaked video, the report instantly raised hopes that the medical industry could soon have a new weapon to fight coronavirus, lowering the need for the stay-at-home orders crushing the US economy. S&P 500 futures almost immediately spiked, gaining as much as 3.5%. Gilead soared 12%.

Yet analysts and health experts warned it's way too soon to say Gilead's remdesivir will be the gamechanger investors are hoping for.

"Did remdesivir just 'solve' Covid? No," Evercore ISI analyst Umer Raffat wrote in a Thursday note to clients. "Remdesivir is not a silver bullet." Brian Skorney, biotech analyst at Baird, described the "exuberance" as "out of control."

By Friday afternoon, cooler heads began to prevail. Gilead shares were up by a more modest 7%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.5%.

The knee-jerk rally in financial markets underscores how desperately Wall Street, and Main Street for that matter, is hoping for a solution to the pandemic. There is no approved therapy for coronavirus, which has so far killed more than 140,000 people around the world.

"Investors are desperate for any good news about treating the virus," said Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research. "If you have a viable treatment, it would reduce the need for the extreme measures shutting down the US economy."

But it's way too early to say Gilead has that solution.

'Lack of critical analysis'

The Stat News report, based on a video obtained of a conversation among faculty members at the University of Chicago about the trial, painted an optimistic picture of remdesivir. The article said patients enjoyed rapid recoveries in their fever and respiratory symptoms, enabling them to leave the hospital after less than a week of treatment. One patient even described the Gilead drug as a "miracle."

It's important to remember this is anecdotal evidence, not verified data. Official results from the trial are not expected until later this month, with further data to come in May. And the Stat News report focused on only a single hospital, not the dozens of trials going on at other clinical centers.

"The bottom line is we await definitive results from the full" studies, analysts at Goldman Sachs wrote to clients Thursday night. The Wall Street bank still has a sell rating on Gilead.

Another obvious issue is that the drug trial does not include a control group, where some patients don't get the drug being tested. That means it will be difficult to say whether the treatment is truly helping patients recover.

"We think the ensuing exuberance shows a lack of critical analysis," Baird's Skorney wrote.

How severe is 'severe'?

In a statement released Friday, Gilead made it clear that it is too soon to consider remdesivir a game changer. "The totality of the data need to be analyzed in order to draw any conclusions from the trial," the company said. "Anecdotal reports, while encouraging, do not provide the statistical power necessary to determine the safety and efficacy profile of remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19."

Investors were likely excited by the fact that most of the coronavirus patients in the Chicago hospital were "severe" -- yet they recovered.

However, "severe" may not mean what many think it does. The Gilead trials specifically exclude patients who were on mechanical ventilation at screening. Further, patients who had serious underlying issues, including multiorgan failure, kidney or liver impairment, were similarly left out of the trial.

"You're sort of gaming these patients," Skorney told CNN Business in an interview. "These are not the patients you're thinking of who are heading towards almost certain death. Most of these patients would have recovered without therapy."

A doctor at a different hospital involved in the remdesivir trial said Friday that it's too early to tell if the drug is working.

"We had a lot of our patients improving and going home and I think that we're all really pleased to see that," Leila Hojat, an infectious disease physician at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, told CNN's Poppy Harlow. "It is hard to know at this point if that's related to the study drug or not."

How much will Gilead make?

Still, some believe Gilead's remdesivir could get fast-tracked for FDA approval.

"You can caveat it all you want, but the reality is this is a promising data point," said SunTrust analyst Robyn Karnauskas.

Her guess is that the FDA could give remdesivir a green light by the end of May if it's found to be working and not causing harm. "That would be unprecedented. But we're not in a normal environment," she added.

Still, analysts warned that even if remdesivir is proven effective and gets approved, it may not be a big moneymaker for Gilead. That's partly because patients get the treatment through an IV administered at a hospital or a clinic, not a pill that patients can take at home.

"From a Gilead perspective, this is not a gamechanger. It's not going to move the needle for them," Karnauskas said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2071

Reported Deaths: 111
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin65146
Ramsey1647
Olmsted1532
Dakota1035
Washington883
Anoka760
Winona516
St. Louis436
Clay431
Martin394
Carlton270
Freeborn270
Mower250
Blue Earth230
Wright211
Le Sueur210
Scott201
Crow Wing170
Goodhue170
Dodge160
Carver140
Sherburne110
Fillmore100
Steele90
Stearns70
Nicollet71
Wabasha70
Chisago71
Brown71
Wilkin72
Cottonwood60
Pine60
Rice50
Beltrami50
Lyon50
Otter Tail40
Faribault40
Isanti40
Cass40
Watonwan40
Yellow Medicine30
Meeker30
Clearwater30
Waseca30
Renville30
Todd20
Rock20
Traverse20
Unassigned20
Lincoln20
McLeod20
Kandiyohi20
Nobles20
Itasca20
Koochiching10
Jackson10
Houston10
Douglas10
Big Stone10
Benton10
Becker10
Redwood10
Lac qui Parle10
Swift10
Mahnomen10
Sibley10
Murray10
Norman10
Pipestone10
Polk10
Red Lake10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2332

Reported Deaths: 64
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn28022
Polk25610
Johnson2343
Louisa1661
Muscatine1482
Scott1462
Tama1144
Black Hawk1090
Washington1064
Marshall490
Dallas420
Clinton390
Dubuque391
Allamakee263
Cedar230
Jasper230
Henry221
Woodbury220
Benton201
Warren170
Story160
Pottawattamie151
Cerro Gordo140
Harrison120
Jones120
Bremer100
Buchanan80
Van Buren80
Iowa80
Mahaska70
Poweshiek71
Clayton71
Shelby70
Des Moines70
Sioux70
Wapello60
Crawford61
Monona60
Fayette50
Lyon50
Winneshiek50
Plymouth50
Jefferson40
Jackson40
Boone40
Page30
Madison31
Marion30
Lee30
Guthrie30
Hancock30
Osceola20
Clay20
Winnebago20
Appanoose21
Delaware20
Webster20
Clarke20
Howard20
Chickasaw20
Hamilton20
Buena Vista20
Mills20
Mitchell20
Keokuk20
Wright10
Taylor10
Union10
Worth10
Montgomery10
Carroll10
Cass10
Adair10
Dickinson10
Franklin10
Greene10
Grundy10
Hardin10
Butler10
Kossuth10
Audubon10
Unassigned00
Rochester
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Mason City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 40°
Sunshine comes back for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday forecast - Friday

Image

Minnesota has lowest COVID-19 infection rate per capita

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Dispatchers working on the front lines

Image

Small business loans dry up

Image

Farmers facing challenges ahead of planting season

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/16

Image

Taking a virtual vacation

Image

Severe Weather Awareness Week: Where are you safest in your home?

Image

MN Senate Passes Bill Approving Beer and Wine Takeout

Community Events