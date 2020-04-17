Clear
These astronauts just returned to Earth to find a world now transformed by the coronavirus

Article Image

After more than 200 days in space, astronauts Jessica Meir and Andrew Morgan and cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka returned to a planet transformed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Posted: Apr 17, 2020 12:30 PM
Updated: Apr 17, 2020 12:30 PM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris and Joe Sutton, CNN

Last time Jessica Meir, Andrew Morgan and Oleg Skripochka were on Earth, there were house parties, happy hours, handshakes, crowded concerts and no one was yet talking about the novel coronavirus that has reshaped daily life across the world.

More than 200 days since they each embarked on their trip to space, things are different. All three astronauts landed Friday morning near Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan.

"Home safe and sound," NASA said in a tweet Friday morning. "Today's landing wraps up a 205-day mission for both @Astro_Jessica and Oleg Skripochka and a 272-day mission for @AstroDrewMorgan. Welcome home!"

Friday also marks 50 years since astronauts aboard Apollo 13 were forced to abort their lunar landing mission -- after explosions crippled the service module and command module -- and safely landed in the Pacific Ocean.

It's an almost ironic parallel.

"50 years ago a crisis in space ended in the safe return of the #Apollo13 crew," Morgan wrote on Twitter Friday. "Now, during the return of the Soyuz MS-15 crew, the crisis is on Earth. The constant: dedication and ingenuity of the mission control centers around the globe."

In a press conference last week, Meir and Morgan said they had been keeping up with how the virus was unfolding on Earth -- but watching from so far away, little seemed different on our planet.

"We can watch news up here, and we've been talking to friends and families to try to paint a picture," Morgan said. "But from up here, it's hard to understand what has transpired and how life will be different when we return."

Morgan, was selected by NASA as an astronaut in 2013 and also serves as an emergency physician with the US Army.

"As an emergency physician, I know what it's like to be in a hospital or on the front lines of a field hospital," he said. "I'm very proud to be part of that profession, but at the same time, I feel guilt that I am as separated from it as I could be right now."

NASA's protocol for astronauts returning to Earth includes a post-landing medical check as doctors and other NASA teams help the astronauts re-acclimate to Earth's gravity and get used to things like walking again. In the weeks after the landing, their health continues to be monitored.

But with a deadly virus now on the loose, NASA says the post-landing procedures will be more extensive.

"NASA will closely adhere to the CDC's recommendations on infection control for the coronavirus as Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir return to Earth and begin their post-flight medical testing and re-adaptation period," Courtney Beasley, a spokesperson at NASA's Johnson Space Center previously said.

"This includes cleaning of surfaces, social distancing, emphasizing hand hygiene, encouraging NASA team members who are sick to stay home and limiting contact with the crew members."

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2071

Reported Deaths: 111
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin65146
Ramsey1647
Olmsted1532
Dakota1035
Washington883
Anoka760
Winona516
St. Louis436
Clay431
Martin394
Carlton270
Freeborn270
Mower250
Blue Earth230
Wright211
Le Sueur210
Scott201
Crow Wing170
Goodhue170
Dodge160
Carver140
Sherburne110
Fillmore100
Steele90
Stearns70
Nicollet71
Wabasha70
Chisago71
Brown71
Wilkin72
Cottonwood60
Pine60
Rice50
Beltrami50
Lyon50
Otter Tail40
Faribault40
Isanti40
Cass40
Watonwan40
Yellow Medicine30
Meeker30
Clearwater30
Waseca30
Renville30
Todd20
Rock20
Traverse20
Unassigned20
Lincoln20
McLeod20
Kandiyohi20
Nobles20
Itasca20
Koochiching10
Jackson10
Houston10
Douglas10
Big Stone10
Benton10
Becker10
Redwood10
Lac qui Parle10
Swift10
Mahnomen10
Sibley10
Murray10
Norman10
Pipestone10
Polk10
Red Lake10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2332

Reported Deaths: 64
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn28022
Polk25610
Johnson2343
Louisa1661
Muscatine1482
Scott1462
Tama1144
Black Hawk1090
Washington1064
Marshall490
Dallas420
Clinton390
Dubuque391
Allamakee263
Cedar230
Jasper230
Henry221
Woodbury220
Benton201
Warren170
Story160
Pottawattamie151
Cerro Gordo140
Harrison120
Jones120
Bremer100
Buchanan80
Van Buren80
Iowa80
Mahaska70
Poweshiek71
Clayton71
Shelby70
Des Moines70
Sioux70
Wapello60
Crawford61
Monona60
Fayette50
Lyon50
Winneshiek50
Plymouth50
Jefferson40
Jackson40
Boone40
Page30
Madison31
Marion30
Lee30
Guthrie30
Hancock30
Osceola20
Clay20
Winnebago20
Appanoose21
Delaware20
Webster20
Clarke20
Howard20
Chickasaw20
Hamilton20
Buena Vista20
Mills20
Mitchell20
Keokuk20
Wright10
Taylor10
Union10
Worth10
Montgomery10
Carroll10
Cass10
Adair10
Dickinson10
Franklin10
Greene10
Grundy10
Hardin10
Butler10
Kossuth10
Audubon10
Unassigned00
