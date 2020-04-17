Clear
BREAKING NEWS Gov. Reynolds: Schools in Iowa will not reopen Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Gov. Walz: Outdoor recreation facilities in Minnesota can reopen Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Beyoncé made a surprise appearance in 'Disney Family Singalong,' delighting fans

Article Image

ABC's "Disney Family Singalong" got a boost with a surprise Beyoncé performance of "When You Wish Upon a Star."

Posted: Apr 17, 2020 12:30 PM
Updated: Apr 17, 2020 12:30 PM
Posted By: By Toyin Owoseje, CNN

As the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, Beyoncé is sharing a message of hope while helping to raise money for America's Covid-19 relief efforts.

The "Lemonade" singer surprised Disney fans and music lovers everywhere Thursday when she dropped into ABC's "Disney Family Singalong" to perform a dreamy rendition of "When You Wish Upon a Star" from the 1940 animated classic "Pinocchio."

Before launching into her performance, Beyoncé paid tribute to healthcare workers on the front line.

"To all the families across the world, I'm very proud and honored to be a part of the Disney family and to help present the Disney Songbook Singalong in partnership with Feeding America," she said during the night of music and magic.

"I'd like to dedicate this song to all of the healthcare workers who've been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We greatly appreciate you."

Beyoncé, who starred in the live-action remake of Disney's "The Lion King," signed off by urging viewers to "Please hold on to your families tight, please be safe, don't give up hope. We're going to get through this, I promise. God bless you."

The 38-year-old singer's inclusion in the show, which was not announced ahead of time, delighted fans.

"I was just enjoying the cheesy Disney cuteness and then they had to go and wreck me emotionally with Beyoncé," one person tweeted.

Another wrote: "Beyonce just sang When You Wish Upon A Star on the Disney Sing Along....somebody come check my pulse."

The at-home special, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, also included performances from the likes of Ariana Grande, Josh Groban, Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé singing Disney songs from their living rooms and kitchens.

And members of the cast of "High School Musical," including Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale and Corbin Bleu reunited for a performance of "We're All in This Together."

The show also featured segments raising awareness of the charity Feeding America, which is setting up food banks to feed people at risk of hunger because of the Covid-19 crisis.

According to figures from Johns Hopkins University, more than 671,000 people have contracted the novel coronavirus in the US, and 33,286 people have died.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2071

Reported Deaths: 111
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin65146
Ramsey1647
Olmsted1532
Dakota1035
Washington883
Anoka760
Winona516
St. Louis436
Clay431
Martin394
Carlton270
Freeborn270
Mower250
Blue Earth230
Wright211
Le Sueur210
Scott201
Crow Wing170
Goodhue170
Dodge160
Carver140
Sherburne110
Fillmore100
Steele90
Stearns70
Nicollet71
Wabasha70
Chisago71
Brown71
Wilkin72
Cottonwood60
Pine60
Rice50
Beltrami50
Lyon50
Otter Tail40
Faribault40
Isanti40
Cass40
Watonwan40
Yellow Medicine30
Meeker30
Clearwater30
Waseca30
Renville30
Todd20
Rock20
Traverse20
Unassigned20
Lincoln20
McLeod20
Kandiyohi20
Nobles20
Itasca20
Koochiching10
Jackson10
Houston10
Douglas10
Big Stone10
Benton10
Becker10
Redwood10
Lac qui Parle10
Swift10
Mahnomen10
Sibley10
Murray10
Norman10
Pipestone10
Polk10
Red Lake10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2332

Reported Deaths: 64
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn28022
Polk25610
Johnson2343
Louisa1661
Muscatine1482
Scott1462
Tama1144
Black Hawk1090
Washington1064
Marshall490
Dallas420
Clinton390
Dubuque391
Allamakee263
Cedar230
Jasper230
Henry221
Woodbury220
Benton201
Warren170
Story160
Pottawattamie151
Cerro Gordo140
Harrison120
Jones120
Bremer100
Buchanan80
Van Buren80
Iowa80
Mahaska70
Poweshiek71
Clayton71
Shelby70
Des Moines70
Sioux70
Wapello60
Crawford61
Monona60
Fayette50
Lyon50
Winneshiek50
Plymouth50
Jefferson40
Jackson40
Boone40
Page30
Madison31
Marion30
Lee30
Guthrie30
Hancock30
Osceola20
Clay20
Winnebago20
Appanoose21
Delaware20
Webster20
Clarke20
Howard20
Chickasaw20
Hamilton20
Buena Vista20
Mills20
Mitchell20
Keokuk20
Wright10
Taylor10
Union10
Worth10
Montgomery10
Carroll10
Cass10
Adair10
Dickinson10
Franklin10
Greene10
Grundy10
Hardin10
Butler10
Kossuth10
Audubon10
Unassigned00
Rochester
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Mason City
Few Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Sunshine comes back for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesota has lowest COVID-19 infection rate per capita

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Dispatchers working on the front lines

Image

Small business loans dry up

Image

Farmers facing challenges ahead of planting season

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/16

Image

Taking a virtual vacation

Image

Severe Weather Awareness Week: Where are you safest in your home?

Image

MN Senate Passes Bill Approving Beer and Wine Takeout

Image

FDA Approves Saliva COVID-19 Test

Community Events