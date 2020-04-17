Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Donald Trump wants sports back, but some governors are less keen on the idea

Article Image

The NBA organized a remote, virtual H-O-R-S-E tournament featuring stars, past and present, from the NBA and WNBA. Utah's Mike Conley came out on top after beating Chicago's Zach LaVine.

Posted: Apr 17, 2020 7:10 AM
Updated: Apr 17, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: By George Ramsay and Jill Martin, CNN

It's been over a month since a basketball was dunked in the NBA and a soccer ball was kicked in MLS and US President Donald Trump, for one, is missing live sports action.

"We want to get our sports back, so importantly," Trump said at his coronavirus briefing Tuesday.

"I'm tired of watching baseball games that are 14 years old, but I haven't had too much time to watch. I would say maybe I watch one batter and then get back to work."

READ: MLB team employees are the subjects of a massive nationwide coronavirus antibody study

Trump named commissioners from all major US sports leagues as part of a new economic advisory board to reopen the country, as well as, among others, NFL owners Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft, WWE boss Vince McMahon and NASCAR vice chairperson Lesa Kennedy.

But with the number of new coronavirus infections continuing to rise every day in the US, whether Trump will be watching live baseball games to watch anytime soon remains to be seen.

Leading infectious disease doctor Anthony Fauci has said that the US is not yet ready to ease up on restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus.

And amid the pandemic, governors -- who reserve the power to reopen state activities -- are less inclined to talk about when sports might resume.

"I come from a state where sports are extraordinarily important to people," said Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker.

"We're not going to allow sports to reopen, major league sports, unless we have all of these preconditions set, because I'm not going to have tens of thousands of people getting into an arena together and giving each other Covid-19."

Pritzker's view on restarting sports was echoed by California governor Gavin Newsom during a press conference on Tuesday.

"The prospect of mass gatherings is negligible at best until we get to herd immunity and we get to a vaccine," said Newsom.

"So large-scale events that bring in hundreds, thousands, tens of thousands of strangers altogether across every conceivable difference, health and otherwise, is not on the cards based upon our current guidelines and current expectations."

READ: NBA and WNBA stars entertain fans in a virtual tournament

'Essential service'

In Florida professional sports have been deemed an "essential service" and therefore given the green light to resume.

WWE, for example, restarted filming televised shows on Monday by producing content on a closed set at their training facility in Orlando.

Meanwhile Major League Baseball could see games moved to Florida as part of a contingency plan to get games underway.

"We are appreciative that the governor (Ron DeSantis) is open to playing games in Florida as one potential solution, but we all agree that such efforts can only be undertaken in a manner that does not endanger public health, nor the health of our players and fans," the league said in a statement to CNN on Tuesday.

Arizona governor Doug Ducey also said that he has had discussions with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, adding that he is "very open-minded" to hosting games when the state was deemed in a position to do so.

"We have the facilities that are here. We have the hotel space that is here. We're going to want to make certain that the metrics and data are proper before we are able to go forward," said Ducey.

"Two words that would allow the country and the state of Arizona to know that things were headed back to normal would be: 'Play ball.'"

READ: Christian McCaffrey signs record contract to become highest paid running back in the NFL, reports say

Speaking on FOX Business on Tuesday, Manfred said that "we don't have a plan, we have lots of ideas" about when and where play might resume.

"The only decision we have made, the only real plan that we have, is that baseball is not going to return until the public health situation is improved to the point that we're comfortable that we can play games in a manner that is safe for our players, our employees, our fans and in a way that will not impact the public health situation adversely," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 1912

Reported Deaths: 94
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin65146
Ramsey1647
Olmsted1532
Dakota1035
Washington883
Anoka760
Winona516
St. Louis436
Clay431
Martin394
Carlton270
Freeborn270
Mower250
Blue Earth230
Wright211
Le Sueur210
Scott201
Crow Wing170
Goodhue170
Dodge160
Carver140
Sherburne110
Fillmore100
Steele90
Stearns70
Nicollet71
Wabasha70
Chisago71
Brown71
Wilkin72
Cottonwood60
Pine60
Rice50
Beltrami50
Lyon50
Otter Tail40
Faribault40
Isanti40
Cass40
Watonwan40
Yellow Medicine30
Meeker30
Clearwater30
Waseca30
Renville30
Todd20
Rock20
Traverse20
Unassigned20
Lincoln20
McLeod20
Kandiyohi20
Nobles20
Itasca20
Koochiching10
Jackson10
Houston10
Douglas10
Big Stone10
Benton10
Becker10
Redwood10
Lac qui Parle10
Swift10
Mahnomen10
Sibley10
Murray10
Norman10
Pipestone10
Polk10
Red Lake10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2141

Reported Deaths: 60
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn28022
Polk25610
Johnson2343
Louisa1661
Muscatine1482
Scott1462
Tama1144
Black Hawk1090
Washington1064
Marshall490
Dallas420
Clinton390
Dubuque391
Allamakee263
Cedar230
Jasper230
Henry221
Woodbury220
Benton201
Warren170
Story160
Pottawattamie151
Cerro Gordo140
Harrison120
Jones120
Bremer100
Buchanan80
Van Buren80
Iowa80
Mahaska70
Poweshiek71
Clayton71
Shelby70
Des Moines70
Sioux70
Wapello60
Crawford61
Monona60
Fayette50
Lyon50
Winneshiek50
Plymouth50
Jefferson40
Jackson40
Boone40
Page30
Madison31
Marion30
Lee30
Guthrie30
Hancock30
Osceola20
Clay20
Winnebago20
Appanoose21
Delaware20
Webster20
Clarke20
Howard20
Chickasaw20
Hamilton20
Buena Vista20
Mills20
Mitchell20
Keokuk20
Wright10
Taylor10
Union10
Worth10
Montgomery10
Carroll10
Cass10
Adair10
Dickinson10
Franklin10
Greene10
Grundy10
Hardin10
Butler10
Kossuth10
Audubon10
Unassigned00
Rochester
Few Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 19°
Mason City
Few Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Sunshine comes back for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Dispatchers working on the front lines

Image

Small business loans dry up

Image

Farmers facing challenges ahead of planting season

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/16

Image

Taking a virtual vacation

Image

Severe Weather Awareness Week: Where are you safest in your home?

Image

MN Senate Passes Bill Approving Beer and Wine Takeout

Image

FDA Approves Saliva COVID-19 Test

Image

Over 160 cases in Olmsted County

Community Events