Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Governors should ignore Trump's advice until widespread testing and effective contact tracing are ready

Article Image

CNN's Kaitlan Collins reports.

Posted: Apr 16, 2020 10:20 PM
Updated: Apr 16, 2020 10:20 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Irwin Redlener

While acknowledging (finally) that re-opening the economy and lifting some of the social distancing restrictions is not really his decision, President Donald Trump gave US governors a clear message on Thursday: time to start getting the country back to normal within the next couple of weeks.

Unfortunately, we are far from being able to do so without risking a major resurgence of Covid-19.

Even if we assume that sometime this summer — maybe June, perhaps as late as August — the first wave of Covid-19 will have tapered down, the world will likely see a second wave of the deadly virus in the fall or winter, perhaps extending into the early months of 2021.

As much as everyone would like to be back to some kind of normalcy by next month, the chance of that materializing is slim to none.

We have a lot to learn from countries that initially seemed to have the outbreak under control but are now beginning to see a resurgence. Singapore and Hong Kong are already experiencing new outbreaks of Covid-19, possibly due to travelers returning from other parts of the world. In Hokkaido, Japan, strict control strategies have been re-introduced because of a new surge of Covid-19.

Other factors may be at play, as some scientists now believe the disease could be far more infectious than previously thought. The original understanding was that every person infected with the virus could pass the infection on to another two to three people; now, that number might be more than five secondary infections.

We may well see a significant drop in hospitalizations and fatalities by sometime in May or June. But we cannot let up on the only effective tools we have to fight Covid-19: First, we must continue to shut down the venues where we used to gather, including schools, nonessential workplaces, sporting events, theaters and business meetings. And second, we must remain sheltered in our homes, using social distancing and face masks when we do venture out to buy groceries or essential medications.

Failing to continue these strategies could result in a "deadly resurgence," as the World Health Organization recently warned. Until we have widespread rapid and reliable testing, aggressive contact tracing and an effective vaccine, the coronavirus may be "hiding" and mutating in people who have few or no symptoms — and we can't even be certain that those who had the infection once will be resistant to a second bout of the disease.

There remain many places where the pandemic has not yet erupted but almost inevitably will, including in rural and medically underserved communities in the United States. There is absolutely no reason to believe that places as diverse as Southern Arizona or the entire state of South Dakota have reached their peak incidence of Covid-19. And there will undoubtedly be outbreaks in economically fragile, conflict-prone regions like Northern Syria, the slums of Nairobi, much of Sudan and many other developing nations around the globe. These are the very places that may well ignite new waves of Covid-19 that could spread like wildfires, swirling around the world among populations where effective immunity had not been established during the first round of the pandemic.

How long can we sustain this surreal, hunkered-down existence while the American economy continues to deteriorate? The battle is on between public health advocates who fear a prolonged threat of Covid-19 and those who see overriding concerns of a failing economy. That's precisely why massive federal economic relief is needed until we definitively control the pandemic. Before this is over, we may invest multiples of the $2 trillion already committed to pandemic-related economic support of businesses and, especially, families.

For the foreseeable future, we will surely experience profound changes in our lives and relationships. We are transforming the ways we work, learn and find diversion and pleasure. Despite these challenging times, we may also see great advances in our ability to manage or prevent outbreaks of infectious diseases as well as technological innovations in how we communicate with each other. All of this will be part of the "new normal."

Meantime, the governors -- all 50 of them -- would be wise to ignore the President's advice until we can do at least one to two million rapid diagnostic tests per week, widespread testing for antibodies, high level contact tracing and develop detailed "new rules" for the workplace.

Remember, too, that real control of the pandemic will not happen until an effective and safe vaccine is ready for general use. Hopefully we'll see that come to market by mid-2021. That's the light at the end of the tunnel, but it may be a very long tunnel.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 1912

Reported Deaths: 94
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin65146
Ramsey1647
Olmsted1532
Dakota1035
Washington883
Anoka760
Winona516
St. Louis436
Clay431
Martin394
Carlton270
Freeborn270
Mower250
Blue Earth230
Wright211
Le Sueur210
Scott201
Crow Wing170
Goodhue170
Dodge160
Carver140
Sherburne110
Fillmore100
Steele90
Stearns70
Nicollet71
Wabasha70
Chisago71
Brown71
Wilkin72
Cottonwood60
Pine60
Rice50
Beltrami50
Lyon50
Otter Tail40
Faribault40
Isanti40
Cass40
Watonwan40
Yellow Medicine30
Meeker30
Clearwater30
Waseca30
Renville30
Todd20
Rock20
Traverse20
Unassigned20
Lincoln20
McLeod20
Kandiyohi20
Nobles20
Itasca20
Koochiching10
Jackson10
Houston10
Douglas10
Big Stone10
Benton10
Becker10
Redwood10
Lac qui Parle10
Swift10
Mahnomen10
Sibley10
Murray10
Norman10
Pipestone10
Polk10
Red Lake10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2141

Reported Deaths: 60
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn28022
Polk25610
Johnson2343
Louisa1661
Muscatine1482
Scott1462
Tama1144
Black Hawk1090
Washington1064
Marshall490
Dallas420
Clinton390
Dubuque391
Allamakee263
Cedar230
Jasper230
Henry221
Woodbury220
Benton201
Warren170
Story160
Pottawattamie151
Cerro Gordo140
Harrison120
Jones120
Bremer100
Buchanan80
Van Buren80
Iowa80
Mahaska70
Poweshiek71
Clayton71
Shelby70
Des Moines70
Sioux70
Wapello60
Crawford61
Monona60
Fayette50
Lyon50
Winneshiek50
Plymouth50
Jefferson40
Jackson40
Boone40
Page30
Madison31
Marion30
Lee30
Guthrie30
Hancock30
Osceola20
Clay20
Winnebago20
Appanoose21
Delaware20
Webster20
Clarke20
Howard20
Chickasaw20
Hamilton20
Buena Vista20
Mills20
Mitchell20
Keokuk20
Wright10
Taylor10
Union10
Worth10
Montgomery10
Carroll10
Cass10
Adair10
Dickinson10
Franklin10
Greene10
Grundy10
Hardin10
Butler10
Kossuth10
Audubon10
Unassigned00
Rochester
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Mason City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Sunshine comes back for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dispatchers working on the front lines

Image

Small business loans dry up

Image

Farmers facing challenges ahead of planting season

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/16

Image

Taking a virtual vacation

Image

Severe Weather Awareness Week: Where are you safest in your home?

Image

MN Senate Passes Bill Approving Beer and Wine Takeout

Image

FDA Approves Saliva COVID-19 Test

Image

Over 160 cases in Olmsted County

Image

Hormel Foods Gives Back

Community Events