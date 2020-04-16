Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Colleges consider a new school year with no students on campus

Article Image

Colleges across the country are facing the increasingly likely reality of beginning their fall semesters with no students on campus. CNN's Evan McMorris-Santoro reports.

Posted: Apr 16, 2020 1:50 PM
Updated: Apr 16, 2020 1:50 PM
Posted By: By Evan McMorris-Santoro and Meridith Edwards, CNN

Normal spring semesters have gone for most colleges. Summer classes too will be online or canceled. But even as the federal and state governments say the reopening of society will depend on many factors in the fight against coronavirus, university chiefs are already trying to figure out how to handle new students and new courses in the fall.

"Most institutions need somewhere around a six-week to two-month runway to ... be able to be open," said Barbara Mistick, president of the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities.

She said some of the more than 1,000 higher learning institutions her group represents across the country are now considering keeping their campuses shut to students in the fall semester. "There is concern about bringing students back to campus too soon and perhaps having an outbreak."

While that's a general concern for schools, businesses and any place where large numbers of people can gather, colleges and universities have extra considerations, Mistick said.

"Most institutions have students that are coming from all sorts of different states around the country," she said. "Some states are still in the midst of the crisis. The curve isn't flattening everywhere at the same exact moment."

And that's before you factor in the many international students who enroll in US institutions from all over the world.

But there is a fear that keeping classes online for health concerns could lead to students falling behind academically, with some research indicating that attrition rates for online-only students are higher than those for traditional students.

Then there's the economic crunch. The growing financial crisis is creeping into the way students think about their futures. A recent survey of around 30,000 US high school students found more than 80% of juniors and seniors since the outbreak were more concerned about paying for college as jobs started to disappear. Schools, too, face economic dangers -- their endowments were rocked by market tumult and they could lose revenue from the loss of lucrative programs like summer school.

At Howard University in Washington, admissions officers have seen a higher than expected number of incoming freshmen commit to come to school in August, whether the campus is open or not. But that's not as good an indicator as people might think, said university president Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick.

"Intent to come, I want to be clear, may not translate to students actually showing up," he said. "The full economic impact is not there [yet.]"

The new school year is in limbo. And even if students are committed to learning whether online or in-person, there are all the other parts of the college experience.

"Human contact is really important and that is something that we will be missing out on," said Sarah Fahmy, a PhD candidate at University of Colorado Boulder.

Frederick from Howard would agree.

"I often say at orientation that you may spend 20% of your time in a classroom while you are here. The 80% that occurs outside of the classroom is just as important for your overall education as the time spent in the classroom," he said.

"And that is our challenge: How do we recreate that."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 1912

Reported Deaths: 94
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin65146
Ramsey1647
Olmsted1532
Dakota1035
Washington883
Anoka760
Winona516
St. Louis436
Clay431
Martin394
Carlton270
Freeborn270
Mower250
Blue Earth230
Wright211
Le Sueur210
Scott201
Crow Wing170
Goodhue170
Dodge160
Carver140
Sherburne110
Fillmore100
Steele90
Stearns70
Nicollet71
Wabasha70
Chisago71
Brown71
Wilkin72
Cottonwood60
Pine60
Rice50
Beltrami50
Lyon50
Otter Tail40
Faribault40
Isanti40
Cass40
Watonwan40
Yellow Medicine30
Meeker30
Clearwater30
Waseca30
Renville30
Todd20
Rock20
Traverse20
Unassigned20
Lincoln20
McLeod20
Kandiyohi20
Nobles20
Itasca20
Koochiching10
Jackson10
Houston10
Douglas10
Big Stone10
Benton10
Becker10
Redwood10
Lac qui Parle10
Swift10
Mahnomen10
Sibley10
Murray10
Norman10
Pipestone10
Polk10
Red Lake10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2141

Reported Deaths: 60
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn27621
Johnson2263
Polk2247
Louisa1660
Muscatine1332
Scott1292
Tama1113
Washington1014
Black Hawk850
Marshall440
Dallas380
Clinton380
Dubuque371
Allamakee242
Cedar220
Henry221
Woodbury210
Benton191
Jasper170
Warren160
Pottawattamie141
Cerro Gordo140
Harrison120
Jones110
Story110
Bremer90
Buchanan80
Van Buren80
Iowa70
Shelby70
Sioux70
Mahaska70
Wapello70
Clayton71
Des Moines70
Poweshiek61
Monona60
Crawford61
Fayette50
Winneshiek50
Lyon40
Jefferson40
Jackson40
Plymouth40
Boone40
Page30
Marion30
Madison31
Hancock30
Guthrie30
Clay20
Buena Vista20
Webster20
Delaware20
Keokuk20
Winnebago20
Lee20
Clarke20
Hamilton20
Chickasaw20
Mills20
Mitchell20
Osceola20
Taylor10
Union10
Worth10
Wright10
Montgomery10
Audubon10
Carroll10
Cass10
Adair10
Dickinson10
Franklin10
Greene10
Grundy10
Hardin10
Howard10
Butler10
Kossuth10
Appanoose11
Unassigned00
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Mason City
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Sunshine comes back for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Thursday

Image

Meat prices fluctuating

Image

Dog and cat adoptions increasing in Rochester

Image

Raising awareness about domestic assault

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Dr. McDonough answers cornoavirus questions

Image

Producing more Covid-19 tests, reopening the economy

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/15

Image

Domestic Violence calls on the rise

Image

Stimulus Check tax implications

Community Events