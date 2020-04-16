Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Elon Musk's promised ventilators never delivered to California hospitals, governor's office says

Article Image

A 3D-printer factory in China is ramping up production as some US families are using the printers to create tools hospitals need to treat coronavirus patients. CNN's David Culver reports.

Posted: Apr 16, 2020 8:40 AM
Updated: Apr 16, 2020 8:40 AM
Posted By: By Jon Passantino, CNN

Elon Musk said last month he had obtained more than 1,000 ventilators to help California hospitals treating patients infected with the coronavirus, an effort California Gov. Gavin Newsom hailed as "heroic."

Now, more than three weeks later, the governor's office says none of the promised ventilators have been received by hospitals.

At a March 23 news conference, Newsom said the devices, which can provide life-saving support to patients infected with the virus, had already arrived in Los Angeles and were on their way to hospitals in need.

"I told you a few days ago that he was likely to have 1,000 ventilators this week," Newsom said. "They've arrived in Los Angeles, and Elon Musk is already working with hospital association and others to get those ventilators out. It's a heroic effort."

Shortly after the dramatic announcement, Musk said in a tweet: "China had an oversupply, so we bought 1255 FDA-approved ResMed, Philips & Medtronic ventilators on Friday night & airshipped them to LA. If you want a free ventilator installed, please let us know!"

But despite the claims, none of the ventilators promised by the Tesla CEO have been delivered to hospitals, according to the governor's office.

"Elon Musk and his team told the state that he had procured ventilators and wanted to distribute them directly to hospitals with shortages," a spokesperson for the California governor's Office of Emergency Services told CNN Wednesday.

"The Administration is communicating every day with hospitals across the state about their ventilator supply and to date we have not heard of any hospital system that has received a ventilator directly from Tesla or Musk."

Spokespersons for Tesla did not return CNN requests for comment. The news was first reported by the Sacramento Bee.

Musk tweeted at Newsom overnight asking him to "fix this misunderstanding." He also posted email screen shots between him and a Los Angeles County health department official allegedly showing they had tested Tesla's ventilators.

Major US companies like Ford and Apple have also announced plans to produce ventilators and donate face masks for health care workers treating patients infected with the virus.

Last week, Newsom reassured residents that California now has enough ventilators to meet its projected needs, after some questioned his decision to lend 500 machines to other states in crisis.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 1809

Reported Deaths: 87
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin65146
Ramsey1647
Olmsted1532
Dakota1035
Washington883
Anoka760
Winona516
St. Louis436
Clay431
Martin394
Carlton270
Freeborn270
Mower250
Blue Earth230
Wright211
Le Sueur210
Scott201
Crow Wing170
Goodhue170
Dodge160
Carver140
Sherburne110
Fillmore100
Steele90
Stearns70
Nicollet71
Wabasha70
Chisago71
Brown71
Wilkin72
Cottonwood60
Pine60
Rice50
Beltrami50
Lyon50
Otter Tail40
Faribault40
Isanti40
Cass40
Watonwan40
Yellow Medicine30
Meeker30
Clearwater30
Waseca30
Renville30
Todd20
Rock20
Traverse20
Unassigned20
Lincoln20
McLeod20
Kandiyohi20
Nobles20
Itasca20
Koochiching10
Jackson10
Houston10
Douglas10
Big Stone10
Benton10
Becker10
Redwood10
Lac qui Parle10
Swift10
Mahnomen10
Sibley10
Murray10
Norman10
Pipestone10
Polk10
Red Lake10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 1995

Reported Deaths: 53
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn27621
Johnson2263
Polk2247
Louisa1660
Muscatine1332
Scott1292
Tama1113
Washington1014
Black Hawk850
Marshall440
Dallas380
Clinton380
Dubuque371
Allamakee242
Cedar220
Henry221
Woodbury210
Benton191
Jasper170
Warren160
Pottawattamie141
Cerro Gordo140
Harrison120
Jones110
Story110
Bremer90
Buchanan80
Van Buren80
Iowa70
Shelby70
Sioux70
Mahaska70
Wapello70
Clayton71
Des Moines70
Poweshiek61
Monona60
Crawford61
Fayette50
Winneshiek50
Lyon40
Jefferson40
Jackson40
Plymouth40
Boone40
Page30
Marion30
Madison31
Hancock30
Guthrie30
Clay20
Buena Vista20
Webster20
Delaware20
Keokuk20
Winnebago20
Lee20
Clarke20
Hamilton20
Chickasaw20
Mills20
Mitchell20
Osceola20
Taylor10
Union10
Worth10
Wright10
Montgomery10
Audubon10
Carroll10
Cass10
Adair10
Dickinson10
Franklin10
Greene10
Grundy10
Hardin10
Howard10
Butler10
Kossuth10
Appanoose11
Unassigned00
Rochester
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 8°
Mason City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Sunshine comes back for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Meat prices fluctuating

Image

Dog and cat adoptions increasing in Rochester

Image

Raising awareness about domestic assault

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Dr. McDonough answers cornoavirus questions

Image

Producing more Covid-19 tests, reopening the economy

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/15

Image

Domestic Violence calls on the rise

Image

Stimulus Check tax implications

Image

Handling COVID-19 anxiety

Community Events