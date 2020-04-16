Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

5 things to know for April 16: Coronavirus, protests, testing, White House, economy

Article Image

President Donald Trump threatened to apply a never-used provision of the US Constitution to allow himself to adjourn the US Congress and push through many of his nominees who typically require Senate confirmation.

Posted: Apr 16, 2020 6:40 AM
Updated: Apr 16, 2020 6:40 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Cancel the SAT? Not so fast. The College Board says if schools don't reopen this fall, it'll organize a digital at-home version of the test.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus 

French President Emmanuel Macron is leading the charge for a worldwide truce so countries can fully focus on stamping out Covid-19. He says he has backing from several world leaders, including in the US, the UK, China and possibly Russia. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres first mentioned a global ceasefire, saying the only fight that matters now is the shared battle against the pandemic. Around the world, the virus is still raging: Japan, India and Singapore have all seen a significant jump in cases. Germany's death toll has spiked, and there is particular concern for the welfare of health workers. The UK reports 27 National Health Service workers have died of the virus. In the US, the CDC estimates more than 9,200 health care workers have been infected. Follow updates here.

2. Protests

Some in the US are chafing under several weeks of strict stay-at-home orders. Members of conservative groups in Michigan jammed the streets of the state's capital in protest after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat who has sparred with President Trump over the outbreak response, extended state orders to the end of the month and added more restrictions. Some protesters were in cars, but people also crowded the Capitol grounds, clearly flouting social distancing recommendations. Some right-wing media personalities are egging on such unrest, arguing that such restrictions suffocate Americans' personal rights. Either way, Americans will probably have to endure their cabin fever for a while longer. State health experts say there's no immediate relief in sight for lockdown measures, which stem the deadly virus' spread.

3. Testing 

The FDA has approved two more of those coronavirus antibody tests that could be the key to effectively reopening US society. This brings the total number of FDA-approved tests to three. During a call with President Trump's new business council, experts told the President that there would need to be guarantees of ramped-up testing before people go back to work. Meanwhile, the US government is reportedly looking into the possibility that the novel coronavirus originated in a Chinese laboratory rather than a market, like most global epidemiologists have concluded. The theory is one of several being pursued by investigators trying to determine the virus' origin. However, it is also a pet theory of Trump supporters because it would deflect criticism of his handling of the pandemic.

4. White House 

President Trump is threatening to invoke never-used constitutional authority to adjourn Congress and possibly push through dozens of his nominations for federal positions. The Senate has left Washington until at least May 4, and the President claimed that, without the body in session, key vacancies would go unfilled, keeping the government from being able to fully respond to the coronavirus crisis. The Constitution allows a president to fill temporary appointments during a recess without congressional approval -- but only if the Senate is technically shut down. Trump said there are 129 nominees now "stuck in the Senate because of partisan obstruction."

5. Economy 

Some people are finding it hard to access all those stimulus checks and small business loans intended to bolster a coronavirus-ravaged economy. A federal judge has allowed Bank of America to continue doling out coronavirus relief loans to its existing customers before other applicants, which means businesses that haven't borrowed from the bank must wait even longer. The judge also put the onus back on Congress to fix preference and accessibility problems raised by the case. Meantime, millions of Americans most in need of coronavirus stimulus checks may find themselves giving up the money if they have unpaid bills. The relief plan funding the checks did not shield the stimulus payments from certain private debt collectors.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

A groundhog gnawing on pizza in Philadelphia is a new folk hero 

This little guy is really capturing the zeitgeist.

'Too Hot to Handle,' a new Netflix dating show, strips contestants of their senses

Because you must SUFFER for love.

Apple unveils new budget iPhone

So it will hurt just a tiny bit less the next time you drop it facedown.

With no tourists around, animals in Yosemite are 'having a party'

Good, they deserve it. 

Your cat's bad behavior could be a sign they miss you 

How can they miss us if we never leave anymore?!

TODAY'S NUMBERS

8.7%

That's how much US retail sales plunged in March. It's the steepest monthly drop on record, according to Census Bureau data, which dates back to 1992.

$15.6 million

That's how much the billionaire Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, (who's also Prince George's godfather) has given to UK coronavirus charities.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"My God, I don't know how many articles (there) were about, 'We need anybody but Bernie' and, you know, they ended up succeeding. And that's that."

Bernie Sanders, who said during a CNN interview that he thinks the news media had a hand in him losing the Democratic presidential nomination.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

How a family of bell makers stays in tune

A lot goes into making a bell, and like all fascinating things, it starts with fire. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 1809

Reported Deaths: 87
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin65146
Ramsey1647
Olmsted1532
Dakota1035
Washington883
Anoka760
Winona516
St. Louis436
Clay431
Martin394
Carlton270
Freeborn270
Mower250
Blue Earth230
Wright211
Le Sueur210
Scott201
Crow Wing170
Goodhue170
Dodge160
Carver140
Sherburne110
Fillmore100
Steele90
Stearns70
Nicollet71
Wabasha70
Chisago71
Brown71
Wilkin72
Cottonwood60
Pine60
Rice50
Beltrami50
Lyon50
Otter Tail40
Faribault40
Isanti40
Cass40
Watonwan40
Yellow Medicine30
Meeker30
Clearwater30
Waseca30
Renville30
Todd20
Rock20
Traverse20
Unassigned20
Lincoln20
McLeod20
Kandiyohi20
Nobles20
Itasca20
Koochiching10
Jackson10
Houston10
Douglas10
Big Stone10
Benton10
Becker10
Redwood10
Lac qui Parle10
Swift10
Mahnomen10
Sibley10
Murray10
Norman10
Pipestone10
Polk10
Red Lake10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 1995

Reported Deaths: 53
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn27621
Johnson2263
Polk2247
Louisa1660
Muscatine1332
Scott1292
Tama1113
Washington1014
Black Hawk850
Marshall440
Dallas380
Clinton380
Dubuque371
Allamakee242
Cedar220
Henry221
Woodbury210
Benton191
Jasper170
Warren160
Pottawattamie141
Cerro Gordo140
Harrison120
Jones110
Story110
Bremer90
Buchanan80
Van Buren80
Iowa70
Shelby70
Sioux70
Mahaska70
Wapello70
Clayton71
Des Moines70
Poweshiek61
Monona60
Crawford61
Fayette50
Winneshiek50
Lyon40
Jefferson40
Jackson40
Plymouth40
Boone40
Page30
Marion30
Madison31
Hancock30
Guthrie30
Clay20
Buena Vista20
Webster20
Delaware20
Keokuk20
Winnebago20
Lee20
Clarke20
Hamilton20
Chickasaw20
Mills20
Mitchell20
Osceola20
Taylor10
Union10
Worth10
Wright10
Montgomery10
Audubon10
Carroll10
Cass10
Adair10
Dickinson10
Franklin10
Greene10
Grundy10
Hardin10
Howard10
Butler10
Kossuth10
Appanoose11
Unassigned00
Rochester
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 7°
Mason City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 9°
Albert Lea
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 13°
Sunshine comes back for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dr. McDonough answers cornoavirus questions

Image

Producing more Covid-19 tests, reopening the economy

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/15

Image

Domestic Violence calls on the rise

Image

Stimulus Check tax implications

Image

Handling COVID-19 anxiety

Image

Demand for Freezers Up

Image

Why Are Some Patients Hit So Hard?

Image

Severe Thunderstorms - Severe Weather Awareness Week

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/15

Community Events