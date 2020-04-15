Clear
US stock futures down following weak economic data and corporate earnings

Stifel Financial Chief Economist Lindsey Piegza says a V-shaped economic recovery in the fall may be unrealistic.

Posted: Apr 15, 2020 7:30 PM
Updated: Apr 15, 2020 7:30 PM
Posted By: Jazmin Goodwin, CNN Business

US stock futures were down in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the Dow and S&P logged their worst trading day since April 1.

Dow futures were down 157 points, or about 0.6%. S&P 500 futures were down about 0.7% and Nasdaq futures were down about 0.7%.

Stocks plummeted on Wednesday following a plethora of negative economic data and weak earnings.

The Dow dipped 445 points, or 1.9%. The S&P dropped 2.2% and the Nasdaq dropped 1.4%, paring its longest four-day winning streak since early February. Both the Dow and S&P 500 logged its worst day since April 1.

Bank of America and Citigroup saw weak bank earnings as they prepare for loan defaults incurred from the pandemic. Bank of America's first quarter profits dropped by 45%. The bank announced on Wednesday it has set aside $4.8 billion for credit losses linked to the virus.

Economic data released on Wednesday also saw sharp declines. Retail sales in March tumbled 8.7%, the worst monthly decline since the department began tracking data in 1992. Thursday's weekly jobless claims report is expected to post another 5.1 million people — in the week ending April 11 — who have filed for unemployment benefits.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 1809

Reported Deaths: 87
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin55840
Ramsey1537
Olmsted1472
Dakota1035
Washington843
Anoka720
Clay420
St. Louis425
Martin394
Unassigned350
Winona306
Freeborn270
Carlton260
Mower250
Blue Earth220
Le Sueur210
Scott201
Wright191
Goodhue170
Crow Wing170
Dodge160
Carver130
Sherburne100
Fillmore100
Steele90
Chisago71
Nicollet71
Brown71
Stearns70
Wabasha70
Wilkin72
Cottonwood60
Pine60
Lyon50
Beltrami50
Rice50
Otter Tail40
Cass40
Isanti40
Watonwan40
Faribault40
Renville30
Clearwater30
Yellow Medicine30
Waseca30
Nobles30
McLeod20
Traverse20
Rock20
Meeker20
Lincoln20
Itasca20
Kandiyohi20
Becker20
Todd20
Lac qui Parle10
Benton10
Koochiching10
Jackson10
Pipestone10
Swift10
Polk10
Redwood10
Murray10
Roseau10
Red Lake10
Douglas10
Sibley10
Big Stone10
Mahnomen10
Houston10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 1995

Reported Deaths: 53
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn26519
Johnson2162
Polk2135
Louisa1490
Scott1241
Muscatine1222
Tama1082
Washington954
Black Hawk780
Marshall420
Dallas370
Clinton360
Dubuque351
Allamakee241
Henry221
Cedar210
Woodbury200
Benton201
Jasper150
Warren150
Cerro Gordo140
Pottawattamie140
Harrison120
Jones110
Story110
Bremer90
Van Buren80
Buchanan80
Wapello70
Des Moines70
Sioux70
Clayton70
Iowa70
Monona60
Crawford61
Poweshiek61
Shelby60
Winneshiek50
Mahaska50
Fayette50
Plymouth40
Lyon40
Boone40
Jefferson40
Jackson40
Page30
Marion30
Madison31
Hancock30
Chickasaw20
Hardin20
Osceola20
Buena Vista20
Clarke20
Mitchell20
Mills20
Keokuk20
Lee20
Webster20
Delaware20
Winnebago20
Hamilton20
Clay20
Taylor10
Worth10
Wright10
Union10
Montgomery10
Audubon10
Carroll10
Cass10
Adair10
Dickinson10
Franklin10
Greene10
Grundy10
Guthrie10
Howard10
Butler10
Kossuth10
Appanoose11
Unassigned06
