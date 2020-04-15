Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

With no tourists around, animals at Yosemite are 'having a party'

Article Image

Park rangers said their bears are finding a new sense of freedom after Yosemite National Park closed to visitors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Posted: Apr 15, 2020 7:30 PM
Updated: Apr 15, 2020 7:30 PM
Posted By: By Marnie Hunter, CNN

Being cooped up at home is no fun for humans, but bears are making the most of the extra space at California's shuttered Yosemite National Park.

"The bears are just literally walking down the road to get to where they need to go," Ranger Katie Patrick said during a Facebook Live event on Sunday. She is a wildlife biologist who has worked with black bears in Yosemite since 2007.

"For the most part, I think they're having a party," she said in response to questions about what the animals have been doing since Yosemite closed on March 20.

Normally this time of year is difficult for animals at Yosemite because there can be "literally walls of cars, stop-and-go traffic or people in the park," especially in the sort of "urban" Yosemite Valley area.

Katie Patrick, known as Ranger Katie, works with the Human Bear Management Program, mitigating conflicts that arise when you have humans and bears so close together.

"The goal of my position is to have as wild of bears as possible in this park," she said during her presentation from Cook's Meadow in Yosemite Valley.

For visitors, that means storing food properly and staying more than 50 yards away from bears.

Yosemite is the fifth most popular of the National Park Service's 62 headliner parks. Some 4.4 million people visited the park in 2019.

Bears out and about

Yosemite is home to about 300 to 500 black bears, according to a Yosemite National Park post on Twitter.

"Though there hasn't been an increase in their population since the park closure," the post said, "bears have been seen more frequently than usual."

During the talk on Sunday, Ranger Katie demonstrated some of the equipment used to tag and track bears that seem too habituated to humans. Less than 1% of the bears in the park are tagged, she said.

One viewer on Facebook asked whether visitors have ever been "eaten" by bears at Yosemite.

Fortunately not: No human deaths by black bears have ever been recorded there, park officials posted.

"However, bites and swats by bears have occurred. In most of these cases, humans were too close to bears and the bears reacted to protect themselves," Yosemite said in the response, with a link about how to behave around bears in the park.

While Yosemite is about the size of Rhode Island, much of the human visitation is concentrated in areas such as Yosemite Valley, which is also a great habitat for bears, Ranger Katie said.

Black bears move around quite a bit every spring foraging for food, Yosemite officials posted during the event, but with fewer people around "bears also seem to be a little more relaxed when they are out in the open, possibly because it is much quieter in the park right now."

There's no estimated reopening date for Yosemite yet, park officials said in the Facebook comments.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 1809

Reported Deaths: 87
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin55840
Ramsey1537
Olmsted1472
Dakota1035
Washington843
Anoka720
Clay420
St. Louis425
Martin394
Unassigned350
Winona306
Freeborn270
Carlton260
Mower250
Blue Earth220
Le Sueur210
Scott201
Wright191
Goodhue170
Crow Wing170
Dodge160
Carver130
Sherburne100
Fillmore100
Steele90
Chisago71
Nicollet71
Brown71
Stearns70
Wabasha70
Wilkin72
Cottonwood60
Pine60
Lyon50
Beltrami50
Rice50
Otter Tail40
Cass40
Isanti40
Watonwan40
Faribault40
Renville30
Clearwater30
Yellow Medicine30
Waseca30
Nobles30
McLeod20
Traverse20
Rock20
Meeker20
Lincoln20
Itasca20
Kandiyohi20
Becker20
Todd20
Lac qui Parle10
Benton10
Koochiching10
Jackson10
Pipestone10
Swift10
Polk10
Redwood10
Murray10
Roseau10
Red Lake10
Douglas10
Sibley10
Big Stone10
Mahnomen10
Houston10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 1995

Reported Deaths: 53
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn26519
Johnson2162
Polk2135
Louisa1490
Scott1241
Muscatine1222
Tama1082
Washington954
Black Hawk780
Marshall420
Dallas370
Clinton360
Dubuque351
Allamakee241
Henry221
Cedar210
Woodbury200
Benton201
Jasper150
Warren150
Cerro Gordo140
Pottawattamie140
Harrison120
Jones110
Story110
Bremer90
Van Buren80
Buchanan80
Wapello70
Des Moines70
Sioux70
Clayton70
Iowa70
Monona60
Crawford61
Poweshiek61
Shelby60
Winneshiek50
Mahaska50
Fayette50
Plymouth40
Lyon40
Boone40
Jefferson40
Jackson40
Page30
Marion30
Madison31
Hancock30
Chickasaw20
Hardin20
Osceola20
Buena Vista20
Clarke20
Mitchell20
Mills20
Keokuk20
Lee20
Webster20
Delaware20
Winnebago20
Hamilton20
Clay20
Taylor10
Worth10
Wright10
Union10
Montgomery10
Audubon10
Carroll10
Cass10
Adair10
Dickinson10
Franklin10
Greene10
Grundy10
Guthrie10
Howard10
Butler10
Kossuth10
Appanoose11
Unassigned06
Rochester
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 15°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Mostly quiet weather to finish the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Demand for Freezers Up

Image

Why Are Some Patients Hit So Hard?

Image

Severe Thunderstorms - Severe Weather Awareness Week

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/15

Image

Managing anxiety during the pandemic

Image

More people buying chickens during pandemic

Image

How long do coronavirus patients need to be isolated?

Image

Enforcing Stay At Home Order

Image

CBD Centers Selling Hand Sanitizer

Image

Salvation Army Aims To Help Pay Tenants' Rent

Community Events