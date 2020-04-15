Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

When the ventilator comes off, the delirium comes out for many coronavirus survivors

Article Image

Nurse Jesse Vanderhoof spent a week on a ventilator while battling coronavirus and has since been discharged, but he says the effects of delirium have stuck with him long into his recovery.

Posted: Apr 15, 2020 4:00 PM
Updated: Apr 15, 2020 4:00 PM
Posted By: By Eric Levenson, CNN

When health care workers finally removed the ventilator tube from Jesse Vanderhoof's throat, he managed to eke out two weak words: "Call Emily."

Vanderhoof, a 40-year-old nurse with coronavirus, was emotional and full of relief on the ensuing call with his wife after more than a week on a ventilator in an Idaho hospital's intensive care unit.

But over the next couple days, it became clear that while Jesse's body was on the mend, his mind wasn't right.

He yanked an IV line out of his arm. He requested an Uber to take him home -- a $200, nearly three-hour trip -- even though he could barely get up. He talked in circles for days about going on a road trip and was obsessed with trying to rent an old-school Ford Bronco to drive himself home. He couldn't grasp what exactly was going on.

"He didn't understand why the world was at war with (Covid-19), why health care workers were heroes, why he was involved," his wife, Emily Vanderhoof, 34, said. "We had the same conversation for four days straight."

His experience is just one example of "ICU delirium," an acute brain condition characterized by confusion, inattention and an inability to understand the world around you. This is particularly common in patients who are sedated and on a ventilator for extended periods of time. And patients must be heavily sedated to tolerate a ventilator, which works via a tube snaked down the throat to deliver air to lungs flooded with fluid.

"My brain wanted to keep on looping over and over and over, and I kept on asking without realizing that I had asked these questions lots of times," Jesse said.

The effect of coronavirus on the lungs is well known, but its significant impact on the brain has been less widely acknowledged. As more and more patients come off ventilators and recover from coronavirus, many will return home not just with physical changes but with psychological ones, too.

Two weeks since coming off the ventilator, Vanderhoof remains easily fatigued and is still working to piece together what exactly happened.

"At this point it's starting to get clear, but for a while there, especially right after I was starting to gain consciousness and especially after ... they took the intubation tube out, it was really, really confusing to me," he said.

Delirium is fairly common among ICU patients even in normal times. But the coronavirus pandemic is like a "delirium factory," said Dr. Wes Ely, a professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center who specializes in ICU delirium.

"If you had to design an experiment to make delirium as big of a problem as you could in an ICU, Covid is it," he said.

What happens in delirium

Delirium can be caused by infection or inflammation, and it is especially common among ICU patients who are sedated and on a mechanical ventilator for long periods of time.

Patients with delirium often experience hallucinations or vivid dreams that can sometimes lead them to act in irrational ways. They may pull off their IV line or their breathing apparatus that they believe is hurting them, or they may attack nurses.

Missy Testerman, 49, a second-grade teacher in Rogersville, Tennessee, said her sweet, gentle father developed delirium when he was intubated in 2018, shortly before he died of leukemia. He became aggressive and paranoid and his arms had to be restrained to the bed to keep him from assaulting nurses.

"He imagined crazy scenarios, such as that the nurses were trying to rule the world, that we were trying to steal his money, or that he was the only one who could protect the world from evil," Testerman wrote in an email. "He assaulted nurses while in these rages and said words I had never heard him say in my life. One night, he told the room full of people that I had killed his neighbor and taken his body to Mississippi."

Vanderhoof said that he remembered dreaming that he was passing out and falling onto his face in slow motion. He said he watched his own death as well as his funeral.

"I swear still, to this day, I saw my own funeral multiple times," he said Tuesday, 10 days after his release from the hospital. "It's just so realistic and so scary as a person to see. That's your brain knowing you're in trouble and knowing you're close (to death)."

Delirium can last anywhere from days to weeks or months, and it waxes and wanes over time. For Vanderhoof, the delirium suddenly returned one night after he was back home with his wife in Haley, Idaho. Emily said she found him at 2 a.m. in the bathroom talking in repetitive loops, unable to orient to where he was, counting on his hands and trying to use sign language.

Delirium can have serious long-term consequences. Patients who experience longer periods of delirium are at higher risk for mental health issues like anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. In addition, longer periods of delirium are associated with long-term cognitive impairment, according to a 2013 study in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Delirium is one part of what's broadly known as Post-intensive care syndrome, or PICS, a collection of issues that patients experience after spending time in the ICU. Dr. Daniela J. Lamas, a pulmonary and critical care doctor at Boston's Brigham & Women's Hospital, said these types of patients often describe being psychologically changed by their stay in the ICU.

"The family is overjoyed they made it through, but they feel different. They don't feel like they are the same person who went into the unit," she said. "They feel ashamed of even talking about that."

Why delirium is so common during coronavirus

The impact of coronavirus on the brain remains largely unclear, but Ely, Lamas and Dr. Sharon Inouye, the director of the Aging Brain Center and a delirium expert, said that delirium is and will be a common issue with coronavirus patients.

In some cases, the virus may cause brain inflammation, which contributes to delirium, Inouye said. In a case series of 214 Covid-19 patients in Wuhan, China, neurological symptoms were found in 36% of patients, according to research published in JAMA Neurology last week.

In addition, coronavirus treatment requires longer periods of sedation and ventilator use.

"A lot of aspects of coronavirus have made it very hard for us to do these practices that we know are the best practices to prevent delirium," Lamas said.

In normal times, health care workers often wake these patients to test their alertness and breathing and try to wean them off the ventilator, which can decrease the likelihood of delirium. But in the pandemic, health care workers are stretched thin and have less time to spend with individual patients.

"I think the providers are so taxed that you're trying to keep the patient alive," Inouye said. "During these times of crisis, you're just trying to keep the patient alive. Things like delirium prevention are just like extra credit assignments."

Further, one way to help prevent delirium is to have family nearby. They can hold the patient's hand or talk to them, which can help orient them, even if they appear unconscious on a ventilator. But now, hospitals are keeping patients isolated and away from family to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"Patients who are sedated will (later) tell us, 'I remember the family member talking, I remember something they said.' But now the families are not there," Lamas said.

These ICU treatment strategies may change going forward as doctors learn more about the virus and the best way to treat it, Lamas said. Still, she worried there will be many coronavirus survivors facing difficult recoveries in the months to come.

"I think we're going to be seeing with Covid a range of recoveries and a range of abilities to return to the world," she said. "As a medical system, it's going to be a very large population."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 1809

Reported Deaths: 87
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin55840
Ramsey1537
Olmsted1472
Dakota1035
Washington843
Anoka720
Clay420
St. Louis425
Martin394
Unassigned350
Winona306
Freeborn270
Carlton260
Mower250
Blue Earth220
Le Sueur210
Scott201
Wright191
Goodhue170
Crow Wing170
Dodge160
Carver130
Sherburne100
Fillmore100
Steele90
Chisago71
Nicollet71
Brown71
Stearns70
Wabasha70
Wilkin72
Cottonwood60
Pine60
Lyon50
Beltrami50
Rice50
Otter Tail40
Cass40
Isanti40
Watonwan40
Faribault40
Renville30
Clearwater30
Yellow Medicine30
Waseca30
Nobles30
McLeod20
Traverse20
Rock20
Meeker20
Lincoln20
Itasca20
Kandiyohi20
Becker20
Todd20
Lac qui Parle10
Benton10
Koochiching10
Jackson10
Pipestone10
Swift10
Polk10
Redwood10
Murray10
Roseau10
Red Lake10
Douglas10
Sibley10
Big Stone10
Mahnomen10
Houston10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 1955

Reported Deaths: 53
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn26519
Johnson2162
Polk2135
Louisa1490
Scott1241
Muscatine1222
Tama1082
Washington954
Black Hawk780
Marshall420
Dallas370
Clinton360
Dubuque351
Allamakee241
Henry221
Cedar210
Woodbury200
Benton201
Jasper150
Warren150
Cerro Gordo140
Pottawattamie140
Harrison120
Jones110
Story110
Bremer90
Van Buren80
Buchanan80
Wapello70
Des Moines70
Sioux70
Clayton70
Iowa70
Monona60
Crawford61
Poweshiek61
Shelby60
Winneshiek50
Mahaska50
Fayette50
Plymouth40
Lyon40
Boone40
Jefferson40
Jackson40
Page30
Marion30
Madison31
Hancock30
Chickasaw20
Hardin20
Osceola20
Buena Vista20
Clarke20
Mitchell20
Mills20
Keokuk20
Lee20
Webster20
Delaware20
Winnebago20
Hamilton20
Clay20
Taylor10
Worth10
Wright10
Union10
Montgomery10
Audubon10
Carroll10
Cass10
Adair10
Dickinson10
Franklin10
Greene10
Grundy10
Guthrie10
Howard10
Butler10
Kossuth10
Appanoose11
Unassigned06
Rochester
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 17°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Mostly quiet weather to finish the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Farmers face uncertainty

Image

How testing for covid 19 has changed

Image

Rushford Fire Department helping kids celebrate birthdays

Image

Impact of COVID-19 Symptoms on the body

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Spreading joys with pizza

Image

Doing the People's Work from Home

Image

Alcohol Consumption & Your Immune System

Image

How to Apply for Stimulus Payment

Community Events