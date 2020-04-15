Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Donald Trump wants sports back, but some governors are less keen on the idea

Article Image

President Trump has spoken about his desire to bring sport back to the US and is holding discussions with sports league reps to bring them back, but state governors and health officials aren't so sure that's the best idea.

Posted: Apr 15, 2020 2:00 PM
Updated: Apr 15, 2020 2:00 PM
Posted By: By George Ramsay and Jill Martin, CNN

It's been over a month since a basketball was dunked in the NBA and a soccer ball was kicked in MLS and US President Donald Trump, for one, is missing live sports action.

"We want to get our sports back, so importantly," Trump said at his coronavirus briefing Tuesday.

"I'm tired of watching baseball games that are 14 years old, but I haven't had too much time to watch. I would say maybe I watch one batter and then get back to work."

READ: MLB team employees are the subjects of a massive nationwide coronavirus antibody study

Trump named commissioners from all major US sports leagues as part of a new economic advisory board to reopen the country, as well as, among others, NFL owners Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft, WWE boss Vince McMahon and NASCAR vice chairperson Lesa Kennedy.

But with the number of new coronavirus infections continuing to rise every day in the US, whether Trump will be watching live baseball games to watch anytime soon remains to be seen.

Leading infectious disease doctor Anthony Fauci has said that the US is not yet ready to ease up on restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus.

And amid the pandemic, governors -- who reserve the power to reopen state activities -- are less inclined to talk about when sports might resume.

"I come from a state where sports are extraordinarily important to people," said Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker.

"We're not going to allow sports to reopen, major league sports, unless we have all of these preconditions set, because I'm not going to have tens of thousands of people getting into an arena together and giving each other Covid-19."

Pritzker's view on restarting sports was echoed by California governor Gavin Newsom during a press conference on Tuesday.

"The prospect of mass gatherings is negligible at best until we get to herd immunity and we get to a vaccine," said Newsom.

"So large-scale events that bring in hundreds, thousands, tens of thousands of strangers altogether across every conceivable difference, health and otherwise, is not on the cards based upon our current guidelines and current expectations."

READ: NBA and WNBA stars entertain fans in a virtual tournament

'Essential service'

In Florida professional sports have been deemed an "essential service" and therefore given the green light to resume.

WWE, for example, restarted filming televised shows on Monday by producing content on a closed set at their training facility in Orlando.

Meanwhile Major League Baseball could see games moved to Florida as part of a contingency plan to get games underway.

"We are appreciative that the governor (Ron DeSantis) is open to playing games in Florida as one potential solution, but we all agree that such efforts can only be undertaken in a manner that does not endanger public health, nor the health of our players and fans," the league said in a statement to CNN on Tuesday.

Arizona governor Doug Ducey also said that he has had discussions with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, adding that he is "very open-minded" to hosting games when the state was deemed in a position to do so.

"We have the facilities that are here. We have the hotel space that is here. We're going to want to make certain that the metrics and data are proper before we are able to go forward," said Ducey.

"Two words that would allow the country and the state of Arizona to know that things were headed back to normal would be: 'Play ball.'"

READ: Christian McCaffrey signs record contract to become highest paid running back in the NFL, reports say

Speaking on FOX Business on Tuesday, Manfred said that "we don't have a plan, we have lots of ideas" about when and where play might resume.

"The only decision we have made, the only real plan that we have, is that baseball is not going to return until the public health situation is improved to the point that we're comfortable that we can play games in a manner that is safe for our players, our employees, our fans and in a way that will not impact the public health situation adversely," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 1809

Reported Deaths: 87
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin55840
Ramsey1537
Olmsted1472
Dakota1035
Washington843
Anoka720
Clay420
St. Louis425
Martin394
Unassigned350
Winona306
Freeborn270
Carlton260
Mower250
Blue Earth220
Le Sueur210
Scott201
Wright191
Goodhue170
Crow Wing170
Dodge160
Carver130
Sherburne100
Fillmore100
Steele90
Chisago71
Nicollet71
Brown71
Stearns70
Wabasha70
Wilkin72
Cottonwood60
Pine60
Lyon50
Beltrami50
Rice50
Otter Tail40
Cass40
Isanti40
Watonwan40
Faribault40
Renville30
Clearwater30
Yellow Medicine30
Waseca30
Nobles30
McLeod20
Traverse20
Rock20
Meeker20
Lincoln20
Itasca20
Kandiyohi20
Becker20
Todd20
Lac qui Parle10
Benton10
Koochiching10
Jackson10
Pipestone10
Swift10
Polk10
Redwood10
Murray10
Roseau10
Red Lake10
Douglas10
Sibley10
Big Stone10
Mahnomen10
Houston10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 1955

Reported Deaths: 53
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn26519
Johnson2162
Polk2135
Louisa1490
Scott1241
Muscatine1222
Tama1082
Washington954
Black Hawk780
Marshall420
Dallas370
Clinton360
Dubuque351
Allamakee241
Henry221
Cedar210
Woodbury200
Benton201
Jasper150
Warren150
Cerro Gordo140
Pottawattamie140
Harrison120
Jones110
Story110
Bremer90
Van Buren80
Buchanan80
Wapello70
Des Moines70
Sioux70
Clayton70
Iowa70
Monona60
Crawford61
Poweshiek61
Shelby60
Winneshiek50
Mahaska50
Fayette50
Plymouth40
Lyon40
Boone40
Jefferson40
Jackson40
Page30
Marion30
Madison31
Hancock30
Chickasaw20
Hardin20
Osceola20
Buena Vista20
Clarke20
Mitchell20
Mills20
Keokuk20
Lee20
Webster20
Delaware20
Winnebago20
Hamilton20
Clay20
Taylor10
Worth10
Wright10
Union10
Montgomery10
Audubon10
Carroll10
Cass10
Adair10
Dickinson10
Franklin10
Greene10
Grundy10
Guthrie10
Howard10
Butler10
Kossuth10
Appanoose11
Unassigned06
Rochester
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 15°
Mason City
Few Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 25°
Mostly quiet weather to finish the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Farmers face uncertainty

Image

How testing for covid 19 has changed

Image

Rushford Fire Department helping kids celebrate birthdays

Image

Impact of COVID-19 Symptoms on the body

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Spreading joys with pizza

Image

Doing the People's Work from Home

Image

Alcohol Consumption & Your Immune System

Image

How to Apply for Stimulus Payment

Community Events